H.S. Results 2/7

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 54, Edgewood 41
Brookville 56, Eaton 51: B: Wood 15, Crabtree 14, King 12.
Butler 44, Xenia 36
Centerville 64, Springboro 47
Dunbar 45, Urbana 40
Elder 61, Fenwick 48
Emmanuel Christian 55, Miami Valley 18: EC: Hudson 10, Ferryman 10.
Fairfield 62, Colerain 33: F: Crim 20, Sanders 11.
Finneytown 63, SBEP 21
Kenton Ridge 52, Greeneview 45
La Salle 65, McNicholas 54
Lakota East 67, Hamilton 45: H: Malone 11. LE: Mitchell 16, Perry 14.
Lakota West 55, Mason 43: LW: Dudukovich 25, Gilbert 10.
Legacy Christian 66, National Trail 34
Lima Senior 66, Trotwood 51: T: Carpenter 16.
Meadowdale 65, Carroll 42: C: McKitrick 16.
Miamisburg 59, Springfield 44
Moeller 51, Purcell Marian 37
Oakwood 51, Waynesville 32
Piqua 75, Fairborn 64
Princeton 40, Oak Hills 33
Southeastern 63, Greenon 47: G: Turner 18, Pacura 13, Bowman 10. S: Robinson 32, Walton 14, Workman 11.
Sycamore 68, Middletown 64: M: Day 19, Landers 11, Blanton 10.
Tippecanoe 76, Sidney 50
Troy 60, Stebbins 46
Twin Valley South 53, Middletown Christian 48
Wayne 74, Fairmont 67
West Carrollton 67, Greenville 39
West Clermont 66, Talawanda 63, OT: T: Smith 20, Leitch 18, Norris 10.
Worthington Christian 78, Dayton Christian 61
Monday’s Results
Madison Plains 71, Hamilton Township 48
Middletown Christian 56, MVCA 45
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Goshen 69, Hughes 32
Princeton 59, Ursuline 20
Summit Country Day 63, CHCA 23
Walnut Hills 62, Sycamore 17
Monday’s Results
Division I
Kings 52, St. Ursula 40
Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41: M: Daniels 11, Edwards 10.
Division III
Tecumseh 64, Greenville 56: Russell 19, Kottmyer 11, Allen 10, Moore 10.
REGULAR SEASON
Monday’s Results
Graham 34, Springfield 31: G: McWhinney 11, Yukon 11.
Meadowdale 53, Piqua 35
Seven Hills 48, North College Hill 5
Stebbins 53, Kenton Ridge 38
Thurgood Marshall 69, Ponitz 41
Urbana 57, Triad 26: U: Dixon 29, Mounce 15.
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Butler 2121, Newton 1964: N: Reish 402 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Butler 2083, Newton 1388: N: McClish 279 series.
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2215, Northmont 2126: N: Akpan 230 game, Fritz 209 game.
Mechanicsburg 2460, Kenton Ridge 2165: M: Waller 447 series, Ford 351 series.
