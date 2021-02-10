HS Results 2/9

Badin 52, Talawanda 32: Larkin (B) 13, Marot (B) 13, James (T) 14.

Ben Logan 66, Upper Scioto Valley 63

Carroll 59, Valley View 43: Ferguson (VV) 10, Arrowood (C) 21, McKitrick (C) 11.

Catholic Central 60, Greeneview 59

Chaminade Julienne 44, Fenwick 43, OT

Emmanuel Christian 64, Kenton Ridge 44: Ja. Channels (EC) 18, Lawrence (EC) 12, Ju. Channels (EC) 10.

Fairbanks 46, Triad 34

Fairfield 66, Lakota East 58: Johnson (LE) 16, Kronauge (LE) 11, Crim (F) 24, Woods (F) 19.

Indian Hill 56, Northwest 54

Lakota West 66, Oak Hills 62

Legacy Christian 61, Mechanicsburg 48: J. Riddle (LC) 18.

Mason 71, Colerain 39

Miamisburg 85, Springfield 52

Middletown 55, Hamilton 34: Williams (M) 16.

Roger Bacon 50, McNicholas 43

Ross 49, Monroe 43

Springfield Shawnee 76, Tecumseh 53

Taylor 56, Harrison 44

Troy Christian 44, Miami East 43

Urbana 61, West Liberty-Salem 41

Wayne 56, Fairmont 46

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 56, Fairborn 53: Ault (B) 13, Lewis (F) 17, Spencer (F) 12, Pullen (F) 12.

Carroll 63, Chaminade Julienne 50: Seltsam (Ca) 13, McKitrick (Ca) 11, Deep (Ca) 10.

Fairbanks 41, Greenon 31: Schultz (F) 11, Green (F) 10, Journell (G) 12.

Fairlawn 68, Triad 36

Franklin 75, Carlisle 62: Newsome (C) 20, Burney (C) 15, Dean (C) 10.

Graham 62, Northwestern 42

Middletown Christian 41, St. Bernard 40

Northridge 56, Butler 40: Jacobs (N) 17, McCallop (N) 15, Hamilton (N) 12, Buchanan (B) 11.

Piqua 55, Stebbins 49

West Carrollton 77, Xenia 70: Vaughn (WC) 20, Howard (WC) 16, Walker (WC) 15, Shrivers (WC) 11.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 64, Hamilton 25

St. Ursula 53, Oak Hills 47

Division II

Middletown Madison 49, Oakwood 29

Monday’s Results

Division II

Badin 62, Clinton-Massie 24

Fenwick 69, Dunbar 28

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Harrison 59, Anderson 43

Mississinawa Valley 43, Newton 41: Benedict (N) 14, Gleason (N) 12.

Northwestern 37, Indian Lake 33

Monday’s Results

Butler 41, Northmont 38

Covington 57, Fairlawn 39: Harrington (C) 26, Besecker (C) 11, Fraley (C) 10, Heath (F) 16.

Houston 45, Lehman Catholic 30: Stangel (H) 10, Mohler (H) 10.

Jonathan Alder 64, Kenton Ridge 27

Legacy Christian 48, New Knoxville 40, OT

London 46, Bellefontaine 28

Milton-Union 53, Tri-County North 26: Jones (MU) 19, Grudich (MU) 12, Gentry (MU) 10.

Springboro 94, Springfield 25: Hobbs (Sb) 21, Nation (Sb) 21, Rines (Sb) 13.

Tippecanoe 43, Beavercreek 38

Tri-Village 78, Mississinawa Valley 20: Hunt (TV) 19, Sagester (TV) 19.

Troy Christian 55, Chaminade Julienne 46: A. Smith (CJ) 16, J. Smith (CJ) 13, Layne-Hall (CJ) 10, M. Taylor (TC) 17, Schenk (TC) 16, Johnson (TC) 15.

West Jefferson 41, Mechanicsburg 40: Forrest (M) 24, Roberts (WJ) 17.

West Liberty-Salem 48, Cedarville 26

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.