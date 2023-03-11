H.S. Results 3/10

Convoy Crestview 41, Marion Local 40

Russia 27, Jackson Center 25

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At University of Dayton

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Olmsted Falls 58, Pickerington Central 53: PC: Wallace 23, Greene 15. OF: Cameron 23, Kalich 16.

Princeton 61, Midview 57: P: Gerton 25, Williams 19. GM: DiFranco 31.

Division III

Col. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37: CA: Nelson 13. W: Kenard 10, Walker 10.

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Margaretta 50: DC: Rodriguez 16, Henegar 15, Jundzilo 13. M: Leibacher 14, Edwards 13, Keller 12.

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division II

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Proctor Fairland 34: CFN: Cudnik 16, Bottomley 13.

Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47: PM: Alexander 34. B: Rau 11, Voigt 11.

Division IV

Toledo Christian 57, New Middletown Springfield 29: TC: Braden 21, Butler 19. NMS: Mullen 10.

Tri-Village 51, Berlin Hiland 34: TV: Sagester 22. BH: Yoder 15, Mullet 11.

