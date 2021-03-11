HS Results 3/10

Centerville 52, Elder 43: Cupps (C) 15, Rolf (C) 12.

Moeller 72, St. Xavier 69, OT

Division III

Taft 62, Anna 57, OT: Finkenbine (A) 17, Kovacs (A) 17, Masteller (A) 12, Griffith (T) 28.

Springfield Shawnee 58, Versailles 55: Litten (V) 14, McEldowney (V) 13, Stonebraker (V) 10, Crowe (SS) 18, Fultz (SS) 13, Miller (SS) 11, Griffin (SS) 10.

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Botkins 75, Newark Catholic 50: Priddy-Powell (B) 26, Meyer (B) 21, Pleiman (B) 16, Canter (NC) 31.

Cedarville 67, Tri-Village 56: Sarver (TV) 33, Koning (C) 22, Ramey (C) 21.

New Bremen 51, Antwerp 43, OT

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.