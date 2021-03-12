HS Results 3/11

Bishop Watterson 48, McNicholas 41, 2OT

Chaminade Julienne 58, Tippecanoe 55: Nauseef (CJ) 20.

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Centerville 52, Elder 43: Cupps (C) 15, Rolf (C) 12.

Moeller 72, St. Xavier 69, OT

Division III

Taft 62, Anna 57, OT: Finkenbine (A) 17, Kovacs (A) 17, Masteller (A) 12, Griffith (T) 28.

Springfield Shawnee 58, Versailles 55: Litten (V) 14, McEldowney (V) 13, Stonebraker (V) 10, Crowe (SS) 18, Fultz (SS) 13, Miller (SS) 11, Griffin (SS) 10.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At UD Arena

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division III

Berlin Hiland 47, Purcell Marian 40: Z. Miller (BH) 16.

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Apple Creek Waynedale 36: Glenn (OG) 17, E. Kaufman (OG) 11.

Division IV

Fort Loramie 66, Convoy Crestview 24: Rose (FL) 22, Hoelscher (FL) 12, C. Heitkamp (FL) 10.

McDonald 57, Waterford 29: Mo. Howard (M) 21, Constantino (M) 15, Ma. Howard (M) 11, Suprano (W) 13, Taylor (W) 11.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.