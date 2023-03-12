H.S. Results 3/11

Centerville 64, Fairfield 53: F: Crim 19, Coney 18. C: Powell 21, Njie 14.

Division II

Chaminade Julienne 64, Alter 59: CJ: Washington 32, Washington 14. A: Ruffolo 23, Leen 12, Geisel 10.

Division III

Harvest Prep 59, Preble Shawnee 46

Friday’s Results

Division IV

Convoy Crestview 41, Marion Local 40

Russia 27, Jackson Center 25

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At University of Dayton

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Princeton 69, Olmsted Falls 51: P: Carter-Hartley 18, Fortson 16, Hill 13, Williams 13. OF: Cameron 22, Kohler 17, Kalich 10.

Division II

Purcell Marian 57, Canal Fulton Northwest 48: PM: Alexander 20, Miller 17. CFN: Bottomley 19.

Division III

Col. Africentric 75, Doylestown Chippewa 62: CA: Nelson 17, Bowers 17, Thompson 13. DC: Rodriguez 19, Jundzilo 15, Henegar 14.

Division IV

Tri-Village 52, Toledo Christian 50: TV: Sagester 20, Hunt 11, Hager 10. TC: Royal-Davis 20, Braden 12.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Olmsted Falls 58, Pickerington Central 53: PC: Wallace 23, Greene 15. OF: Cameron 23, Kalich 16.

Princeton 61, Midview 57: P: Gerton 25, Williams 19. GM: DiFranco 31.

Division III

Col. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37: CA: Nelson 13. W: Kenard 10, Walker 10.

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Margaretta 50: DC: Rodriguez 16, Henegar 15, Jundzilo 13. M: Leibacher 14, Edwards 13, Keller 12.

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division II

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Proctor Fairland 34: CFN: Cudnik 16, Bottomley 13.

Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47: PM: Alexander 34. B: Rau 11, Voigt 11.

Division IV

Toledo Christian 57, New Middletown Springfield 29: TC: Braden 21, Butler 19. NMS: Mullen 10.

Tri-Village 51, Berlin Hiland 34: TV: Sagester 22. BH: Yoder 15, Mullet 11.

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division I

Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairmont; 3. Hilliard Davidson; 4. Mason; 5. Ashland; 6. Nordonia; 7. Wapakoneta; 8. Hillsboro.

Area Individual Results: 1. Shroyer (Beavercreek) 707; 2. Damron (Jonathan Alder) 705; 5. Boos (St. Marys) 690; 7. Schroeder (Beavercreek) 674; 12. Collins (Fairmont) 657; 16. Shannon (Fairmont) 652; 19. Staton (Fairmont) 643; 26. Massingill (Troy) 617; 53. Fisher (Sidney) 574; 66. Hall (Fairmont) 553; 78. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 429; 84. Arnold (Beavercreek) 372; 85. Whitcomb (Beavercreek) 370; 88. Zehring (Fairmont) 355.

Girls Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division I

Team Results: 1. Nordonia; 2. Fairmont; 3. Centerville; 4. Jonathan Alder; 5. Uniontown Green; 6. Tallmadge; 7. Massillon Perry; 8. Bellefontaine.

Area Individual Results: 1. Roseberry (Fairmont) 661; 2. Godwin (Troy) 660; 5. Fisher (Wilmington) 633; 12. Hudson (Bellefontaine) 614; 14. Hatfield (Centerville) 602; 16. Malott (Butler) 589; 19. Bowers (Centerville) 577; 25. Watkins (Bellefontaine) 566; 27. Dunn (Centerville) 552; 27. Henderson (Jonathan Alder) 552; 31. Phipps (Jonathan Alder) 540; 32. Henderson (Jonathan Alder) 539; 34. Powers (Butler) 536; 42. Smith (Troy) 523; 44. Bays (Butler) 514; 47. Benvenuto (Fairmont) 507; 48. Heminger (Bellefontaine) 506; 52. Hood (Bellefontaine) 498; 55. Steiner (Troy) 493; 60. Moore (Jonathan Alder) 472; 61. Liming (Fairmont) 471; 63. Hatfield (Centerville) 466; 68. Hartman (Miamisburg) 442; 72. Lane (Jonathan Alder) 422; 79. Combs (Fairmont) 338; 81. Yelton (Bellefontaine) 318; 83. Sedam (Troy) 281; 89. Bidle (Troy) 170; 90. Conley (Butler) 168; 91. Beavers (Centerville), Denney (Fairmont) 166; 94. Seelbaugh (Butler) 165; 97. Zehring (Fairmont) 164; 98. Sizemore (Centerville) 161; 101. Johnson (Bellefontaine) 144; 104. Burghardt (Troy) 129.

