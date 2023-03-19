X

H.S. Results 3/18

High School Sports
1 hour ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At University of Dayton

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division I

Akron Hoban 49, Tol. St. John’s 36: TSJ: Taylor 11, Hornbreak 10. AH: Nichols 14, Scott Jr. 12, Greer 12.

Pickerington Central 57, Centerville 53: PC: Royal 23, Turner 16. C: Cupps 22.

Division III

Lutheran East 65, Harvest Prep 44: LE: Crumble 23, Head 13, McCulloch 11. HP: Roddy 17, Hutson 11.

Ottawa Glandorf 48, Col. Africentric 47, 2OT: OG: White 24, Maag 14. CA: Swain 21.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Akron Buchtel 60, Bishop Ready 50: AB: Diamond 13, Boyce Jr. 12. BR: Russell 15, Ruth 12.

Lutheran West 56, Chaminade Julienne 54: CJ: Washington III 14, Dickey 13. LW: Levis 20, Meyer 16.

Division IV

Convoy Crestview 69, Berlin Hiland 63: CC: Temple 25. BH: Detweiler 19, Wigton 10, Habeger 10.

Richmond Heights 66, Russia 51: Ru: Monnin 20, Quinter 17. RH: Jones 17.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 3/11
2
H.S. Results 3/10
3
High School Bowling: Aviators looking for a postseason sweep
4
H.S. Results 3/8
5
H.S. Results 3/4
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top