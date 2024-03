H.S. Results 3/2: Kenton Ridge defeats 'Burg in girls bowling state final

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 46, Fairmont 32

Hamilton 55, Lakota East 50

Sycamore 44, Oak Hills 33

Division II

Badin 54, Fenwick 30

Dunbar 49, Tippecanoe 46

Kenton Ridge 76, Oakwood 71

McNicholas 42, Taft 37

Division III

Brookville 51, Miami East 48

Versailles 43, Indian Lake 42

Division IV

Cin. College Prep 66, Ripley Union-Lewis 36

Dayton Christian 58, SBEP 50

Jackson Center 38, Franklin Monroe 31

Lehman Catholic 33, Botkins 30

Lockland 65, Fayetteville Perry 35

MVCA 56, Spencer Center 36

Friday’s Results

Division I

Elder 58, Lakota West 42

Moeller 59, Little Miami 43

Winton Woods 46, Middletown 39

Division II

Alter 47, Carroll 40: A: Leen 12, Greer 12. C: Seymour 13, Perkins 13, Kaiser 11.

Chaminade Julienne 72, Trotwood 68

Wyoming 63, Woodward 43

Division IV

Russia 63, Newton 16

Troy Christian 68, Cedarville 52

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Mason 55, Centerville 39

Mt. Notre Dame 62, Wayne 40

Princeton 59, Kings 39

Springboro 50, Winton Woods 41

Division III

Cin. Country Day 47, West Liberty-Salem 35

Versailles 38, Norwood 31

Division IV

Fort Loramie 69, Fayetteville Perry 17

Mississinawa Valley 51, Legacy Christian 46

Friday’s Results

Division II

Badin 71, Urbana 53

Carroll 54, McNicholas 50

Purcell Marian 74, Thurgood Marshall 23

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

At HP Lanes

Team Results: Marion Pleasant; Akron Coventry; Warren Champion; Liberty Center; Coldwater; Ben Logan; Kenton Ridge; Hanoverton United.

Individual Results (Top 10): Hively (Hanoverton United) 726; Wendel (Coldwater) 702; Derry (Warren Champion); Massie (Clinton-Massie) 692; Adkins (Southeastern) 690; Giere (Coldwater) 679; Cowper (Brooklyn) 675; Ritchie (Mechanicsburg) 661; Ludwig (Marion Pleasant) 636; Buckenroth (Ben Logan) 633.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Fairmont 4296; Oak Hills 4253; Miami Trace 4240; Beavercreek 4237.

Girls Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division II

At HP Lanes

Team Results: Kenton Ridge; Mechanicsburg; St. Marys; Rootstown; Napoleon; Versailles; Triway; Carrollton.

Individual Results (Top Ten): Russell (Carrollton) 665; Manning (River Valley) 662; Rudibaugh (East Liverpool) 630; Hohenbrink (Napoleon) 601; Justinger (Fairport Harding) 598; Fiore (New Lexington) 592; Kirschner (Welington) 586; Yoder (Triway) 585; Finley (Triway) 576; Homan (St. Marys) 571; Hibbs (Kenton Ridge) 571.

