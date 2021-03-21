HS Results 3/20

Division I

Centerville 63, Mentor 49: House (C) 21, Cupps (C) 11, Key (M) 25.

Westerville Central 51, Cle. St. Ignatius 42: Cook (WC) 20, Clark (WC) 12, Davis (WC) 10, Effertz (SI) 11.

Division II

Col. St. Francis DeSales 51, Chaminade Julienne 34: Powell (CJ) 20, Watson (SFD) 21, Achirem (SFD) 10.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 71, Lima Shawnee 42: Harris (SVSM) 21, Rayman (SVSM) 18, Burney (SVSM) 14, Mangas (LS) 19, Wheeler (LS) 10.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division III

Lutheran East 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 52: Knott (LE) 13, Busbee (LE) 11, Albert (LE) 11, Billingsley (LE) 10, Blevins (OG) 23, Nichols (OG) 15.

Worthington Christian 47, Taft 45: Cromer (T) 12, Berry (T) 10, Moore (WC) 20, Kindberg (WC) 11.

Division IV

Botkins 44, Richmond Heights 40: Harris (RH) 16, Priddy-Powell (B) 19.

Col. Grove 58, Glenwood 53: Sexton (G) 14, Jones (G) 12, Reynolds (CG) 22, Birnesser (CG) 14, Clement (CG) 12.

