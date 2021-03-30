HS Results 3/29

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 9, Versailles 8
Badin 10, Fenwick 4
Bellbrook 4, Brookville 3
Butler 14, Piqua 1: Echeman (B) 3-3 3 RS 2 RBI, Clark (B) 2-3 HR, Hall (B) W 7 K.
Dayton Christian 12, MVCA 4
Fairmont 3, Alter 2
Franklin 8, Eaton 2: Fry (F) W.
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 1
Hamilton 18, Princeton 0
Jackson Center 8, Botkins 2: Roberts (JC) W, Geis (B) 3-4 2B, Motter (B) 2 RBI.
Miami East 3, Springfield Shawnee 0
Middletown 2, Colerain 0: Kirby (M) W, Nelson (M) 2B RBI, Sorrell (M) RBI.
Monroe 6, Indian Hill 1
New Bremen 18, Riverside 4: Alig (NB) W 3-5 2B 3B 5 RBI, Hulse (NB) 2-3 RBI, Blickle (NB) 3-4 2 RBI.
Northeastern 11, Yellow Springs 0: Graves (N) 2-2 2B, Moore (N) 2B 2 RBI, Nichols (N) 2B.
Preble Shawnee 7, Middletown Madison 5
Sidney 8, Fairborn 5: Roberts (S) W.
Springfield 10, Northwestern 4: Griffith (S) W 10 K.
St. Marys 4, Parkway 3
Wapakoneta 13, Delphos SJ’s 3
Softball
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 11, Graham 1
Bellefontaine 7, Elgin 1
Bradford 16, Fairmont 0: S. Miller (B) W 12 K.
Brookville 15, Bellbrook 0
Butler 11, Piqua 7
Chaminade Julienne 8, Wayne 6
Coldwater 16, Perry 0
Eaton 12, Franklin 11
Fort Loramie 7, Russia 5: Hoelscher (FL) 2-3 2 RBI, Turner (FL) HR, Baker (FL) HR.
Greenville 19, Troy 0
Madison Plains 4, Greenon 1
Mason 21, Fairfield 11
Mechanicsburg 10, West Liberty-Salem 2: Alspaugh (M) 3-4 HR 3 RBI, DeLong (M) 2-3 3B, Rodgers (M) W.
Middletown 16, Sycamore 0: Pearson (M) HR, Fletcher (M) 2B 3 RBI.
Middletown Madison 11, Preble Shawnee 4: Johnson (MM) W 5 K.
Northwestern 25, Yellow Springs 0
Springfield Shawnee 4, Northmont 1
St. Henry 6, Celina 1
Talawanda 5, Hamilton 3
Tecumseh 13, Carroll 2: Moore (T) 3-4 2B 3B RBI, Strouse (T) 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Hays (T) 2-3 2 RBI.
Tippecanoe 21, Stebbins 2
Versailles 10, Arcanum 7
Boys Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 16, Talawanda 13
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
CHCA 14, Miamisburg 13, OT: Whitt (M) 5 goals, Wyss (M) 3 goals, Wells (M) 6 assists.
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Badin 5, Edgewood 0
Bellefontaine 4, Ada 1
Dayton Christian 5, Wayne 0
Fairborn 3, Valley View 2
Greeneview 4, Xenia 1
Hamilton 3, Monroe 2
Sycamore 4, Lakota West 1
