H.S. Results 3/5: Fairfield, Lakota West, Trotwood head to regional finals

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Fairfield 49, Lakota East 42

Lakota West 36, St. Xavier 29: LW: Davis 13, Curry 10.

Division III

Trotwood 67, Badin 51

Division IV

Wyoming 59, Northridge 48

Division VII

Russia 55, Northside Christian 16: R: Borchers 20, Francis 12.

Botkins 46, Franklin Monroe 30: B: Doseck 11, Pitts 11.

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Groveport Madison 52, Beavercreek 49: B: Williams 21.

Division IV

Alter 69, Oakwood 54: O: Rubin 16, Thobe 13. A: Fenton 16, Conner 14, Bakos 12, Lunne 10.

Division V

Clark Montessori 65, Preble Shawnee 59, 3OT: PS: Morton 20.

Division VI

Marion Local 64, MVCA 29

Anna 47, Tri-Village 46

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 69, Fort Jennings 41: DSJ: C. Elwer 27, Wiechart 11, A. Elwer 10, E. Elwer 10.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.