H.S. Results 3/5: Fairfield, Lakota West, Trotwood head to regional finals

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Fairfield 49, Lakota East 42
Lakota West 36, St. Xavier 29: LW: Davis 13, Curry 10.
Division III
Trotwood 67, Badin 51
Division IV
Wyoming 59, Northridge 48
Division VII
Russia 55, Northside Christian 16: R: Borchers 20, Francis 12.
Botkins 46, Franklin Monroe 30: B: Doseck 11, Pitts 11.
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Groveport Madison 52, Beavercreek 49: B: Williams 21.
Division IV
Alter 69, Oakwood 54: O: Rubin 16, Thobe 13. A: Fenton 16, Conner 14, Bakos 12, Lunne 10.
Division V
Clark Montessori 65, Preble Shawnee 59, 3OT: PS: Morton 20.
Division VI
Marion Local 64, MVCA 29
Anna 47, Tri-Village 46
Division VII
Delphos St. John’s 69, Fort Jennings 41: DSJ: C. Elwer 27, Wiechart 11, A. Elwer 10, E. Elwer 10.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.