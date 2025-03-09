H.S. Results 3/8: Marion Local, Russia boys advance to state tournament

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Finals
Division IV
Gates Mills Hawken 63, Jonathan Alder 58
Division VI
Marion Local 58, Anna 43
Division VII
Arlington 51, Delphos St. John’s 46: DSJ: Elwer 21.
Russia 58, Botkins 30: B: Doseck 10. R: York 17, Francis 11, Borchers 10.
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Alter 46, Fairfield Union 33
Bellevue 46, Laurel 40
Division V
Norwayne 49, Col. Africentric 40
Portsmouth 63, Fairland 40
Friday’s Semifinals
Division VI
Rootstown 57, Fort Frye 54
Col. Grove 43, Minster 40
Division VII
Fort Loramie 52, Ottoville 40: FL: Brandewie 23, Mescher 12.
Waterford 48, Mogadore 34
Finals
At UD Arena
Friday, March 14
Division II
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Division III
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Division IV
Alter vs. Bellevue, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 15
Division I
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
Division V
Norwayne vs. Portsmouth, 10:45 a.m.
Division VI
Rootstown vs. Col. Grove, 2 p.m.
Division VII
Fort Loramie vs. Waterford, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Team Results: 1. Ashland; 2. Boardman; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Cle. St. Ignatius; 5. Kenton Ridge; 6. Miamisburg; 7. Wapakoneta; 8. La Salle.
Individual Results (top five plus area): 1. Mayne (Padua Franciscan) 858; 2. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 739; 3. Oeken (Ashland) 727; 4. Damron (Jonathan Alder), Dean (Reynoldsburg) 705; 10. Chapman (Miamisburg) 685; 20. Wells (Kenton Ridge) 652; 25. Parker (Miamisburg) 648; 27. Drusen (Miamisburg) 647; 29. Duncan (Kenton Ridge) 644; 32. Perkins (Kenton Ridge) 643; 45. King (Beavercreek) 613; 46. Pace (Kenton Ridge) 612; 48. Ward (Middletown) 606; 52. Reboulet (Miamisburg) 598; 61. Neargarder (St. Marys) 568; 67. Kelley (Hamilton) 551; 73. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 463; 75. Durflinger (Beavercreek) 438; 76. Franck (Beavercreek) 425; 79. Blaettner (Miamisburg) 362; 83. Stacy (Kenton Ridge) 330.
Girls Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division I
Championship: Butler d. Massillon Perry.
Individual Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Yelton (Bellefontaine) 699; 2. Dunne (Medina Highland) 676; 3. Hurley (Sidney), Sayles (Magnificat) 663; 5. Clapper (Massillon Perry) 662; 8. Koewler (Butler) 632; 10. Hoff (Northmont) 626; 12. Lafollette (Bellefontaine) 621; 13. Arden (Beavercreek) 618; 14. Yingst (Northmont) 617; 18. Hood (Bellefontaine), Malott (Butler) 598; 20. Massingill (Troy) 596; 25. Powers (Butler) 585; 26. Hagens (Beavercreek) 580; 28. Roseberry (Fairmont) 571; 30. Conley (Butler) 568; 31. Rhoads (Wilmington) 567; 35. Williams (Butler) 552; 38. Liming (Fairmont), Manning (Fairmont) 547; 42. Bolen (Beavercreek) 542; 45. Zehring (Fairmont) 537; 52. Butts (Fairmont) 518; 57. Burghardt (Troy) 502; 58. Heminger (Bellefontaine), Riggleman (Northmont) 499; 78. Smith (Northmont) 459; 86. Smither (Beavercreek) 345; 94. Mullins (Bellefontaine) 174; 95. Brown (Beavercreek) 148; 98. Reed (Northmont) 132; 99. Spraley (Northmont) 124.
REPORTING RESULTS
