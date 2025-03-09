H.S. Results 3/8: Marion Local, Russia boys advance to state tournament

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division IV

Gates Mills Hawken 63, Jonathan Alder 58

Division VI

Marion Local 58, Anna 43

Division VII

Arlington 51, Delphos St. John’s 46: DSJ: Elwer 21.

Russia 58, Botkins 30: B: Doseck 10. R: York 17, Francis 11, Borchers 10.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Alter 46, Fairfield Union 33

Bellevue 46, Laurel 40

Division V

Norwayne 49, Col. Africentric 40

Portsmouth 63, Fairland 40

Friday’s Semifinals

Division VI

Rootstown 57, Fort Frye 54

Col. Grove 43, Minster 40

Division VII

Fort Loramie 52, Ottoville 40: FL: Brandewie 23, Mescher 12.

Waterford 48, Mogadore 34

Finals

At UD Arena

Friday, March 14

Division II

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Alter vs. Bellevue, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Division I

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

Division V

Norwayne vs. Portsmouth, 10:45 a.m.

Division VI

Rootstown vs. Col. Grove, 2 p.m.

Division VII

Fort Loramie vs. Waterford, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Team Results: 1. Ashland; 2. Boardman; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Cle. St. Ignatius; 5. Kenton Ridge; 6. Miamisburg; 7. Wapakoneta; 8. La Salle.

Individual Results (top five plus area): 1. Mayne (Padua Franciscan) 858; 2. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 739; 3. Oeken (Ashland) 727; 4. Damron (Jonathan Alder), Dean (Reynoldsburg) 705; 10. Chapman (Miamisburg) 685; 20. Wells (Kenton Ridge) 652; 25. Parker (Miamisburg) 648; 27. Drusen (Miamisburg) 647; 29. Duncan (Kenton Ridge) 644; 32. Perkins (Kenton Ridge) 643; 45. King (Beavercreek) 613; 46. Pace (Kenton Ridge) 612; 48. Ward (Middletown) 606; 52. Reboulet (Miamisburg) 598; 61. Neargarder (St. Marys) 568; 67. Kelley (Hamilton) 551; 73. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 463; 75. Durflinger (Beavercreek) 438; 76. Franck (Beavercreek) 425; 79. Blaettner (Miamisburg) 362; 83. Stacy (Kenton Ridge) 330.

Girls Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Championship: Butler d. Massillon Perry.

Individual Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Yelton (Bellefontaine) 699; 2. Dunne (Medina Highland) 676; 3. Hurley (Sidney), Sayles (Magnificat) 663; 5. Clapper (Massillon Perry) 662; 8. Koewler (Butler) 632; 10. Hoff (Northmont) 626; 12. Lafollette (Bellefontaine) 621; 13. Arden (Beavercreek) 618; 14. Yingst (Northmont) 617; 18. Hood (Bellefontaine), Malott (Butler) 598; 20. Massingill (Troy) 596; 25. Powers (Butler) 585; 26. Hagens (Beavercreek) 580; 28. Roseberry (Fairmont) 571; 30. Conley (Butler) 568; 31. Rhoads (Wilmington) 567; 35. Williams (Butler) 552; 38. Liming (Fairmont), Manning (Fairmont) 547; 42. Bolen (Beavercreek) 542; 45. Zehring (Fairmont) 537; 52. Butts (Fairmont) 518; 57. Burghardt (Troy) 502; 58. Heminger (Bellefontaine), Riggleman (Northmont) 499; 78. Smith (Northmont) 459; 86. Smither (Beavercreek) 345; 94. Mullins (Bellefontaine) 174; 95. Brown (Beavercreek) 148; 98. Reed (Northmont) 132; 99. Spraley (Northmont) 124.

