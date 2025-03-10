H.S. Results 3/9: Wrestling state tournament wraps up

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s Finals

Division I

Lakota West 45, Fairfield 40

Division III

Aiken 71, Trotwood 50

Division IV

Wyoming 50, Alter 41

Saturday’s Finals

Division IV

Gates Mills Hawken 63, Jonathan Alder 58

Division VI

Marion Local 58, Anna 43

Division VII

Arlington 51, Delphos St. John’s 46: DSJ: Elwer 21.

Russia 58, Botkins 30: B: Doseck 10. R: York 17, Francis 11, Borchers 10.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s Semifinals

Division I

Pickerington Central 49, Rocky River Magnificat 41, OT

Princeton 49, Springboro 47

Division II

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Olmsted Falls 40

Winton Woods 58, Sunbury Big Walnut 55, OT

Division III

Avon Lake 43, Lyndhurst Brush 39

Purcell Marian 72, Tol. Notre Dame 53

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Alter 46, Fairfield Union 33

Bellevue 46, Laurel 40

Division V

Norwayne 49, Col. Africentric 40

Portsmouth 63, Fairland 40

Friday’s Semifinals

Division VI

Rootstown 57, Fort Frye 54

Col. Grove 43, Minster 40

Division VII

Fort Loramie 52, Ottoville 40: FL: Brandewie 23, Mescher 12.

Waterford 48, Mogadore 34

Boys Wrestling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s Results

Division I

Team Results: 1. St. Edward 258.0; 2. Mass. Perry 198.0; 3. Perrysburg 180.5; 4. Brecksville 120.5; 5. Dub. Coffman 84.5; 6. Moeller 74.0; 7. Springboro 63.5; 8. Olen. Liberty 53.0; 9. Olentangy 40.0; 10. La Salle 37.0; Mount Vernon 37.0; 12. Med. Highland 35.0; 13. Elder 32.5; 14. St. Xavier 30.0; 15. Wadsworth 29.0; 16. Ashland 28.0; 17. Mentor 26.0; 18. Brush 22.0; 19. Oregon Clay 21.5; 20. Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 21.0; 21. Marysville 20.0; 22. Aurora 19.5; 23. Harrison 19.0; 24. Lorain 18.0; 25. Lak. East 16.0; 26. No. Royalton 13.0; 27. Lancaster 12.0; 28. Little Miami 11.5; 29. Uniont. Lake 10.5; Waite 10.5; 31. Mass. Washington 10.0; 32. Barberton 9.0; Centerville 9.0; 34. Louisville 8.5; 35. Anderson 8.0; Edgewood 8.0; 37. No. Olmsted 7.0; 38. Olen. Orange 6.5; 39. Grove City 6.0; 40. Colerain 5.5; 41. Wester. South 5.0; 42. Avon Lake 4.0; Hamilton Township 4.0; Thom. Worthington 4.0; 45. Hamilton 3.0; Mass. Jackson 3.0; Springfield 3.0; St. Charles 3.0; 49. Dub. Scioto 2.0; Fremont Ross 2.0; Teays Valley 2.0; Walsh Jesuit 2.0; 53. Butler 1.0; Elyria 1.0; Hil. Darby 1.0; Loveland 1.0; Medina 1.0; Oak Hills 1.0; Olen. Berlin 1.0; Olmsted Falls 1.0; Stow-Munroe Falls 1.0; Walnut Hills 1.0; Wester. North 1.0; Whitmer 1.0; Xenia 1.0.

Division II

Team Results: 1. Watterson 108.0; 2. Col. DeSales 74.5; 3. Perkins 72.5; 4. Beaver Local 68.5; 5. Wauseon 63.0; 6. Alter 57.0; 7. Sheridan 55.5; 8. Hoban 51.5; 9. CVCA 45.5; 10. Buckeye 44.0; 11. Steubenville 43.5; 12. St. Marys 39.0; 13. Indian Valley 35.5; 14. Canton South 34.5; 15. Hartley 33.5; 16. Ontario 31.0; West Holmes 31.0; 18. Jonathan Alder 30.5; 19. Reading 30.0; 20. Benedictine 29.5; Canfield 29.5; Chaminade Julienne 29.5; 23. Bexley 28.5; Streetsboro 28.5; 25. Hawken 28.0; 26. Wapakoneta 27.0; 27. Woodridge 25.5; 28. Galion 25.0; 29. Miami Trace 24.5; 30. Clear Fork 23.5; 31. Napoleon 23.0; 32. Minerva 19.0; 33. Mad. Comprehensive 18.5; 34. Bellevue 18.0; Logan Elm 18.0; Mar. Highland 18.0; 37. West Geauga 17.5; 38. New Lexington 17.0; 39. Licking Valley 15.5; Madison 15.5; Warren 15.5; 42. Eaton 14.5; 43. Salem 13.5; 44. Carrollton 13.0; Greenville 13.0; Perry 13.0; 47. Athens 12.0; Padua Franciscan 12.0; 49. Marlington 11.0; Tri-Valley 11.0; 51. Brookville 10.0; 52. Granville 9.5; 53. Goshen 9.0; 54. Franklin 8.0; 55. Ben. Logan 7.0; Howland 7.0; Vinton County 7.0; 58. Clyde 6.5; 59. Cal. River Valley 6.0; Copley 6.0; East Liverpool 6.0; 62. Coventry 5.5; 63. Chardon 5.0; 64. Defiance 4.5; 65. Hubbard 4.0; Maysville 4.0; 67. Claymont 3.0; Van Wert 3.0; West Branch 3.0; Westfall 3.0; 71. Holy Name 2.5; Norwalk 2.5; 73. Cambridge 2.0; Carroll 2.0; Morgan 2.0; Tallmadge 2.0; Wyoming 2.0; 78. Bloom-Carroll 1.0; John Glenn 1.0; Wilmington 1.0; 81. Akron SVSM -1.0.

Division III

Team Results: 1. Graham 174.5; 2. Delta 103.5; 3. Waynedale 84.5; 4. Lake Cath. 73.5; 5. Mil. Edison 57.5; 6. Liberty Center 54.0; Monroeville 54.0; 8. Barnesville 53.5; 9. Lima C.C. 44.5; 10. Trinity 40.5; 11. Indian Lake 40.0; Lakota 40.0; 13. Mechanicsburg 37.5; 14. Elgin 36.5; 15. Genoa Area 36.0; Miami East 36.0; 17. Columbia 33.0; 18. Union Local 32.5; 19. Mohawk 28.0; 20. Legacy Christian 26.5; 21. Delphos St. John’s 24.5; 22. Fairless 24.0; 23. Beachwood 23.5; 24. South Range 22.5; Triad 22.5; Versailles 22.5; 27. Swanton 20.0; 28. Paulding 19.5; Tuslaw 19.5; 30. Fairland 19.0; 31. Malvern 18.0; 32. Sand. SMCC 17.5; 33. Harrison Central 17.0; Port Clinton 17.0; 35. Garaway 14.0; 36. Covington 13.5; Tinora 13.5; 38. Centerburg 13.0; Tuscar. Valley 13.0; 40. Dalton 12.0; Greeneview 12.0; Riverdale 12.0; 43. Bid. River Valley 11.5; 44. Caldwell 11.0; St. Paul 11.0; 46. Amanda-Clearcreek 10.5; West Salem Northwestern 10.5; 48. Southeast 10.0; Wayne Trace 10.0; 50. Evergreen 9.0; Keystone 9.0; Northmor 9.0; 53. Chippewa 8.0; Waynesville 8.0; 55. Clearview 7.0; East Knox 7.0; Elmwood 7.0; Martins Ferry 7.0; Sal. Southern 7.0; West Union 7.0; 61. Rootstown 6.0; 62. Ak. Manchester 4.0; Day. Northridge 4.0; Fort Frye 4.0; Independence 4.0; Oak Harbor 4.0; 67. Poland Seminary 3.5; 68. Bluffton 3.0; Clermont NE 3.0; Jackson-Milton 3.0; Milton-Union 3.0; Newark Cath. 3.0; Reed. Eastern 3.0; 74. Archbold 2.0; Black River 2.0; Gar. Garfield 2.0; Girard 2.0; John. Northridge 2.0; Meadowbrook 2.0; Pleasant 2.0; South Central 2.0; Spr. Cath. Cent. 2.0; Trimble 2.0; Waterford 2.0; Willard 2.0; 86. Canton C.C. 1.0; Crooksville 1.0; Cuy. Heights 1.0; Eastwood 1.0; Liberty-Benton 1.0; Patrick Henry 1.0; Utica 1.0; 93. Shaw -1.0.

Girls Wrestling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s Results

Team Results: 1. Olen. Orange 111.5; 2. Marysville 80.5; 3. Greeneview 59.0; 4. Findlay 58.0; 5. Mass. Perry 54.0; 6. Chippewa 49.5; 7. Harrison 44.5; 8. Alliance 44.0; 9. Lakota East 43.5; 10. United 40.5; 11. Archbold 40.0; 12. Poland Seminary 39.0; 13. Gah. Lincoln 37.0; 14. Gibsonburg 35.0; 15. Lebanon 34.0; 16. Pick. North 30.0; Steubenville 30.0; 18. Lakota West 29.5; 19. Tinora 29.0; 20. Jackson 28.0; 21. Perry 27.5; 22. WCH Washington 27.0; 23. Avon Lake 26.5; 24. Miami East 26.0; Mount Vernon 26.0; 26. Berea-Midpark 25.0; 27. Bellbrook 24.0; Indian Lake 24.0; Loveland 24.0; 30. Eaton 23.5; Tri-Valley 23.5; 32. Lakewood 23.0; 33. Logan 22.5; 34. Miamisburg 21.5; Urbana 21.5; 36. Alter 21.0; Ash. Crestview 21.0; 38. Carrollton 20.0; 39. Ben. Logan 19.0; 40. Northmont 18.0; Taylor 18.0; 42. Hil. Bradley 17.5; Rossford 17.5; 44. No. Royalton 17.0; 45. New Richmond 16.0; 46. Austintown-Fitch 15.0; Greenon 15.0; Seneca East 15.0; 49. Adena 14.0; Waverly 14.0; Wester. North 14.0; 52. Fairmont 13.0; 53. Clermont NE 12.5; 54. Brush 12.0; Garrett Morgan 12.0; Napoleon 12.0; 57. Ak. North 11.0; Black River 11.0; Del. Hayes 11.0; Keystone 11.0; Liberty-Benton 11.0; Lorain 11.0; Sheridan 11.0; 64. Clyde 10.5; 65. Calvert 10.0; Dub. Coffman 10.0; East Liverpool 10.0; 68. Brecksville 9.0; Warren 9.0; 70. Fremont Ross 8.0; Valley Forge 8.0; 72. Sandusky 7.5; 73. Arcadia 7.0; Hubbard 7.0; Princeton 7.0; 76. Brunswick 6.0; Tuscar. Valley 6.0; 78. New Philadelphia 5.0; Strongsville 5.0; 80. Madison 4.5; 81. Elmwood 4.0; Fair. Park Fairview 4.0; Howland 4.0; Mar. Highland 4.0; Paulding 4.0; Port Clinton 4.0; Shaw 4.0; Watkins Memorial 4.0; 89. Minerva 3.5; 90. Alexander 3.0; Cal. River Valley 3.0; Elgin 3.0; Hamilton Township 3.0; Johnstown 3.0; Licking Valley 3.0; Madison-Plains 3.0; Mapleton 3.0; New Lexington 3.0; Norwood 3.0; Olentangy 3.0; Ready 3.0; Sal. Southern 3.0; Start 3.0; Stebbins 3.0; Vermilion 3.0; 106. Ross 2.5; 107. Hamilton 2.0; Monroe 2.0; Nordonia 2.0; Sandy Valley 2.0; 111. Canal Winchester 1.0; Chesapeake 1.0; Cloverleaf 1.0; Columbia 1.0; Elyria 1.0; Shenandoah 1.0.

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Team Results: 1. Ashland; 2. Boardman; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Cle. St. Ignatius; 5. Kenton Ridge; 6. Miamisburg; 7. Wapakoneta; 8. La Salle.

Individual Results (top five plus area): 1. Mayne (Padua Franciscan) 858; 2. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 739; 3. Oeken (Ashland) 727; 4. Damron (Jonathan Alder), Dean (Reynoldsburg) 705; 10. Chapman (Miamisburg) 685; 20. Wells (Kenton Ridge) 652; 25. Parker (Miamisburg) 648; 27. Drusen (Miamisburg) 647; 29. Duncan (Kenton Ridge) 644; 32. Perkins (Kenton Ridge) 643; 45. King (Beavercreek) 613; 46. Pace (Kenton Ridge) 612; 48. Ward (Middletown) 606; 52. Reboulet (Miamisburg) 598; 61. Neargarder (St. Marys) 568; 67. Kelley (Hamilton) 551; 73. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 463; 75. Durflinger (Beavercreek) 438; 76. Franck (Beavercreek) 425; 79. Blaettner (Miamisburg) 362; 83. Stacy (Kenton Ridge) 330.

Girls Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Championship: Butler d. Massillon Perry.

Individual Results (top 5 plus area): 1. Yelton (Bellefontaine) 699; 2. Dunne (Medina Highland) 676; 3. Hurley (Sidney), Sayles (Magnificat) 663; 5. Clapper (Massillon Perry) 662; 8. Koewler (Butler) 632; 10. Hoff (Northmont) 626; 12. Lafollette (Bellefontaine) 621; 13. Arden (Beavercreek) 618; 14. Yingst (Northmont) 617; 18. Hood (Bellefontaine), Malott (Butler) 598; 20. Massingill (Troy) 596; 25. Powers (Butler) 585; 26. Hagens (Beavercreek) 580; 28. Roseberry (Fairmont) 571; 30. Conley (Butler) 568; 31. Rhoads (Wilmington) 567; 35. Williams (Butler) 552; 38. Liming (Fairmont), Manning (Fairmont) 547; 42. Bolen (Beavercreek) 542; 45. Zehring (Fairmont) 537; 52. Butts (Fairmont) 518; 57. Burghardt (Troy) 502; 58. Heminger (Bellefontaine), Riggleman (Northmont) 499; 78. Smith (Northmont) 459; 86. Smither (Beavercreek) 345; 94. Mullins (Bellefontaine) 174; 95. Brown (Beavercreek) 148; 98. Reed (Northmont) 132; 99. Spraley (Northmont) 124.

