H.S. Results 4/11: Fairmont takes two from Wayne

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 10, Bradford 0: A: Shives 2-3 3B 3 RBI, Heck W 4 K, Ingle 1-3 RBI.

Badin 10, Alter 0

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0

Bethel 3, Milton-Union 2

Brookville 10, Twin Valley South 0: B: Harrison W 13 K, Collins 2-3 3B 4 RBI, Mayl 2-2 RBI.

Butler 12, Sidney 2: B: Richardson 3-3 2 2B 3 RBI.

Centerville 10, Northmont 0: C: Maciejewski W, 3-3.

Coldwater 12, Arcanum 4: C: Welsch W.

Covington 3, Lehman Catholic 2: C: Jay W, Palsgrove 2-3 RBI.

Eaton 6, Waynesville 0: E: Winings W 7 K, 1-2 HR, Michael 2-3 RBI.

Edgewood 7, Bellbrook 4: Vogel 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Spears W 4 K.

Fairborn 5, Troy 0: F: Harris W 4 K, 1-3 2 RBI.

Fairmont 12, Wayne 7: F: Sier W.

Fairmont 12, Wayne 1: F: Vance W.

Fort Recovery 6, Anna 3: A: Aufderhaar 1-3 RBI, Keller 2-3 RBI. FR: Diller 1-3 2 RBI, Wendel 1-2 RBI.

Hardin Northern 10, Jackson Center 4

Jonathan Alder 6, Graham 5

Lakota West 12, Fairfield 0: LW: Gaalaas 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Campbell 2-2 RBI, Bramble 2-4 RBI.

Lebanon 11, Anderson 2: L: Mellott W.

McNicholas 14, Carroll 0

Miami East 5, Riverside 3: R: Crouch 1-2 RBI, Purtee 1-3 RBI.

Middletown Madison 8, Valley View 2

Minster 6, Russia 3: M: Couse W 7 K. R: Cordonnier HR.

Monroe 9, Franklin 6: F: Beeson 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

New Bremen 10, Botkins 0: Quellhorst W 13 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Sailer 2-4 4 RBI, Wente 2-2 2B RBI.

Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 1

Ross 4, Cin. Christian 0: R: Ertel W.

Sycamore 10, Middletown 0

Tecumseh 7, Springfield Shawnee 4: T: Burcham W.

Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0: T: McKinney W 7 K, Muhlenkamp 2-4 2B RBI, Jackson 2-4 RBI.

Wilmington 8, Blanchester 3

Urbana 8, Indian Lake 3

Thursday’s Results

Badin 15, Alter 0: B: Brink 1-1 HR 4 RBI, Sullivan 2-2 3B 2 RBI, Cummins 1-2 2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 4, Graham 3: G: Rogers 1-3 2 RBI.

Dayton Christian 10, Emmanuel Christian 0

Dixie 3, Arcanum 1: D: Hypes 2-3 2B RBI, Puckett 1-2 RBI, Phillips W 6 K. A: Longstreth 1-3 RBI.

Greeneview 8, Fairbanks 1: G: Reynolds 1-3 2 RBI, Walker 2-3 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 12, Urbana 2

La Salle 6, Fairfield 5: F: Lucking 2-3 2B RBI, Ramsey 1-3 2 RBI.

Lakota West 11, Hamilton 2: LW: Johnson 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Holt 2-5 2 RBI, Bramble 3-4 RBI. H: Payne 2-3 RBI.

Legacy Christian 11, Yellow Springs 0

Lehman Catholic 5, Riverside 0

Mason 3, Lakota East 2

National Trail 8, Mississinawa Valley 7

Oak Hills 9, Talawanda 0

Oakwood 9, Carlisle 5: O: Ferra 2 RBI, Patterson 2 RBI, Thobe RBI.

Roger Bacon 4, Cin. Christian 0

Sidney 15, Stebbins 5: Si: New 3-5 2B 4 RBI, Shipe 1-2 3 RBI, McKenzie 2 RBI.

St. Xavier 8, Fairmont 1

Tippecanoe 12, West Carrollton 2: T: Eckert 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Liskey 2-2 3 RBI, Jackson W 5 K, 2-4 RBI.

Tri-County North 11, Twin Valley South 1

Troy 19, Xenia 2: T: Frey W 11 K, 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Gorman 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Riddle 3-3 3 RBI.

Waynesville 6, Brookville 5: W: Philpot 1-3 3 RBI, Bulach 2-4 RBI, Garner RBI.

West Jefferson 9, Northeastern 1

Softball

Friday’s Results

Anna 16, Fairlawn 0

Arcanum 9, Brookville 4: A: Garbig W 5 K, Byrne 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Warren 1-1 2B 2 RBI.

Badin 16, Alter 0: B: Giuliano 3-3 2 RBI, Zorb 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Ponatoski 3-3 2 2B RBI.

Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 1: B: Pummell 2-3 2B RBI, Stewart 2-3 2B RBI, Hebrank W 12 K.

Botkins 23, Perry 0: B: Walters 3-3 HR, Platfoot 5-5.

Bradford 9, New Bremen 6

Carroll 13, Dayton Christian 1

Centerville 12, Northmont 8: C: Belcher W, Adkins 4-4 3 RBI, O’Conner HR.

CHCA 11, Cin. Christian 0

Coldwater 5, Lima Central Catholic 4

Covington 18, Lehman Catholic 5: C: McClure W 4 K, Coblentz 3-5 2 2B HR 4 RBI, Johnson 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI.

Fairmont 6, Wayne 2

Fort Recovery 6, Fort Loramie 1

Greenville 14, Stebbins 1

Greenville 10, Stebbins 0

Hamilton 2, Fairfield 0: H: Schappacher W 5 K, Dillard HR, Eversole HR.

Jackson Center 13, Hardin Northern 4

Mason 10, Lakota West 0

Minster 4, Ansonia 3

Mississinawa Valley 4, Russia 3

Northeastern 5, Greenon 3: N: Manning 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Williams 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Kelly W 13 K.

Oak Hills 14, Middletown 1

Southeastern 14, West Liberty-Salem 0

Springfield Shawnee 15, Tecumseh 0: SS: Simpson 4-4 2B 3B 7 RBI, Wilson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Trimmer W 11 K.

Tippecanoe 21, West Carrollton 0

Troy 15, Fairborn 2: F: Moulder 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Versailles 11, Russia 1

Waynesville 14, Eaton 7: W: Bailey 2-2 2B HR 2 RBI, Halows 3-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Tudela W 6 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI.

Wilmington 10, Blanchester 6

Thursday’s Results

Alter 17, Stivers 7: A: Dungan 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Beck 2-2 2 RBI, Crider 2-2 RBI.

Arcanum 13, Dixie 0: A: Byrne 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Garbig 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Flatter 2-2 2B 3B RBI.

Bellbrook 7, Fenwick 3: B: O’Brien 3 RBI, Hebrank RBI, Powell 1-3 RBI.

Dayton Christian 29, Middletown Christian 20

Edgewood 6, Middletown Madison 5: E: Combs 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Ferrell 2-4 2B RBI, Broshear W 7 K, 1-3 RBI.

Fairbanks 14, Greeneview 1

Greenville 6, Ansonia 0

Hamilton 20, Middletown 4

Indian Lake 8, Wapakoneta 1

Kenton Ridge 35, Urbana 0: KR: Fyffe 5-6 3B 2 HR 9 RBI, Cammon 6-6 3 RBI, Fould 5-6 2 2B 5 RBI.

Lebanon 7, Centerville 1

Little Miami 14, Carlisle 3

London 11, Miami Trace 1

Mason 5, Fairfield 0

McNicholas 5, Carroll 4

Miami East 22, Troy Christian 0

Milton-Union 8, Covington 6

Mississinawa Valley 9, National Trail 5: NT: Hamm 2-3 3B 3 RBI.

Preble Shawnee 20, Franklin Monroe 5: PS: Jones 2-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Neihoff 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Colburn W, 3-3 2B 2 RBI.

Riverside 17, Lehman Catholic 10

Springboro 4, Franklin 2: F: Brooks 2-3 2B RBI, Whitt RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 14, Jonathan Alder 3: SS: Simpson 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Crawford 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Trimmer W 8 K.

Tecumseh 16, Fairborn 8: F: Watson 2-4 3 RBI, Walters 2-4 2B RBI, Walters 1-3 2B RBI. T: Matthews 4-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Matthews 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Beard 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

Troy 12, Xenia 0

Tri-County North 7, Twin Valley South 0: TCN: Bondurant 2-3 2 RBI, Daugherty W 16 K.

Tri-Village 15, Newton 3: N: Williams 2-3 RBI.

Waynesville 17, Oakwood 11

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Fairmont 5, Sidney 0

Milton-Union 5, Chaminade Julienne 0

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 5, Tippecanoe B 0

Dayton Christian 3, Miami Valley 2

Greenville 4, Northmont 1

Tippecanoe 5, Stebbins 0: Von Krosigk d. Krauz 6-0, 6-0; Darner d. Otosk 6-0, 6-0; Labreck d. Luong 6-0, 6-0. Owen/Mehta d. Knospe/Arenas 6-4, 6-4; Gillenwater/Chesshir d. Ho/Banks 6-4, 6-1.

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Xenia 14, Lima Senior 0

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 15, Princeton 2

Mariemont 16, Beavercreek 5

Boys Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Roger Bacon 3, Lakota West 1

REPORTING RESULTS

