H.S. Results 4/15

Bradford 13, Botkins 1

Butler 7, Troy 3: B: Richardson W 9 K, Flohre 2 RBI.

Carlisle 12, Valley View 2

Centerville 5, Beavercreek 3

Colerain 8, Hamilton 4

Colerain 6, Hamilton 2

Edgewood 14, Northwest 1

Fairfield 14, Anderson 1

Fairmont 8, Springfield 0

Fort Loramie 7, Bethel 3: FL: Hilgefort W 10 K.

Franklin Monroe 14, Tri-County North 13

Grace Christian 11, Lakota East 6

Greeneview 4, Fairbanks 3

Greenon 8, Northeastern 2

Harrison 16, Mount Healthy 0

Indian Lake 10, Bellefontaine 0: IL: Lones W HR 2 RBI, Jackson 3-4 3 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 3, North Union 0

Kenton Ridge 12, Graham 2

Lakota East 10, Waverly 2

Lakota West 2, Princeton 0

London 12, Urbana 2

Miamisburg 12, Northmont 11: M: Williams 2 RBI GW-RBI, Wynk 2 RBI.

Piqua 10, West Carrollton 8

Sidney 5, Xenia 3

Springboro 5, Wayne 4

St. Henry 3, Houston 2

Stebbins 15, Fairborn 5: F: Bailey 2-3 2B, Anderson 2-2 3 RBI.

Talawanda 13, Ross 3

Tecumseh 14, Northwestern 0: T: Cassell 3-4 2B, Ehlinger W 9 K, Brents HR.

Triad 13, Madison Plains 3

West Jefferson 11, Cedarville 7

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 10, National Trail 3

Beavercreek 6, Lebanon 3

Cedarville 6, Greeneview 3

Colerain 5, Fairfield 1

Covington 9, Miami East 8

Dayton Christian 32, Yellow Springs 0: DC: Carnegis W 6 K.

Edgewood 20, Northwest 0

Fairmont 2, Springboro 1

Greenon 5, West Jefferson 1

Harrison 14, Mount Healthy 0

Harrison 17, Mount Healthy 0

Jonathan Alder 12, Tecumseh 5

Mechanicsburg 8, West Liberty-Salem 1: M: Conley 2-3 RBI RS, Poland 1-3 RBI 2 RS, Conley W 5 K.

Middletown 7, Mason 4

Milton-Union 10, Riverside 3

Oak Hills 11, Princeton 1

Russia 9, Anna 5: A: Finkenbine HR 2 RBI, Elliott 2B 2 RS. R: Phlipot 2-4 2 RS, Monnin 3-3 2 RBI, Shappie 2 RS.

Talawanda 3, Ross 2

Tippecanoe 2, Kenton Ridge 0: T: Zumwalt W 7 K, Salmon 2 RBI.

Triad 8, Fairbanks 5

Tri-Village 12, Dixie 2

Urbana 6, North Union 5

Xenia 5, Piqua 1

Softball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 15, Waynesville 4

Arcanum 14, Waynesville 9

Beavercreek 6, Olentangy 1

Bellbrook 17, Monroe 3

Bellefontaine 13, Indian Lake 1

Centerville 9, Oak Hills 8

Dixie 12, Tri-Village 0

Fairbanks 23, Greeneview 2

Fairborn 18, Stebbins 2: F: Shepherd HR, McReynolds 4-4, Webb W 9 K.

Greenville 17, Tippecanoe 2

Hamilton 5, Colerain 2

Harrison 15, Edgewood 0

Harrison 6, Ross 5

Jackson Center 5, New Bremen 0

Jonathan Alder 4, North Union 3

Kenton Ridge 5, Graham 2: KR: Ropp W 12 K, Fyffe 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Wright HR. G: Tourney 2-3 2B.

Lakota West 10, Fairfield 0

London 6, Urbana 1

Madison Plains 4, Triad 2

Mason 13, Middletown 0

Northwest 13, Clark Montessori 1

Russia 11, Northmont 10

Springboro 14, Wayne 5

Springfield Shawnee 6, Ben Logan 1

Talawanda 19, Edgewood 2

Tecumseh 10, Northwestern 0: T: Hays W 12 K 2-2 HR 3 RBI 2 RS, Hill 2-2 2B RBI 2 RS, Franks 2-3 2B 3 RBI 2 RS.

Troy 2, Butler 1

Versailles 5, Anna 2: A: Edwards 2-3 2B, Pettus 2-3 2B.

Xenia 11, Sidney 1

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 12, Bethel 9

Arcanum 6, National Trail 4

Beavercreek 5, Springfield 3

Bellefontaine 14, Sidney 2

Ben Logan 4, Northwestern 3

Bradford 8, Preble Shawnee 3: PS: Weist HR.

Butler 5, Centerville 1

Covington 7, Miami East 3

Dixie 12, Tri-Village 0: D: Wylie W 13 K.

Eaton 10, Brookville 0

Fairbanks 12, Triad 0

Fairborn 11, Wayne 4: F: Shepherd 2B, Walters 2B.

Fairfield 16, Colerain 1

Harrison 13, Northwest 0

Jonathan Alder 14, Indian Lake 3

London 13, Madison Plains 6

Mason 10, Sycamore 0

Mechanicsburg 9, West Liberty-Salem 6

Middletown 5, Hamilton 0

Moon Area 14, Newton 3

North Union 6, Kenton Ridge 3: KR: Hembree 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ropp 2-3 2B, NU: Sparks 2-4 2 RBI, Holloway 3-4 2B, Davis 2-3.

Northmont 5, Miamisburg 4: N: Bonner W 2-3 2B, Hodge 1-2, Bole 1-2 2 RBI.

Piqua 16, Xenia 13

Riverside 6, Milton-Union 1

Station Camp 14, Newton 0

Tecumseh 11, Northeastern 1: T: Moore 3-4 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Hill 2-4 3 RBI, Hays W 10 K 2-4 2 RS.

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Northwestern 3, Jonathan Alder 2

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 1: Hoying beat Hackenberger 6-4, 6-3; Blake beat New 6-0, 6-1; Davis beat Abbot 6-0, 6-1; Davis/Nichols beat Farukowa/Hagan 6-0, 6-0; Vonderheide/Hartke beat Beda/Koester 6-2,6-0.

Valley View Blue 5, Greeneview 0: Zechar (V) def. Rinehart (G) 6-2, 6-4; Stamper (V) def. Sears (G) 6-2, 6-4; Preciado (V) def. Lucas (G) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Henricks/Magulac (G) 6-3, 6-1; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Ratliff/Henderson (G) 6-1, 7-6(7).

Valley View White 5, Northeastern 0: Cordell (V) def. Hajnik (G) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Barnett (V) def. Chutfield (G) 6-1, 6-0; Speck (V) def. Augustus (G) 6-4, 7-6(6); Neal/Richter (V) def. Allison/Horton (G) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. Bradenburg/Thompson (G) 6-0, 7-5.

Thursday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 4, Urbana 1

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0: Vonderheide defeated Bernal 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Hartke beat Barretto 6-0, 6-0; List beat Foust 6-0, 6-0; Hoover/Chesshir defeated Carpenter/Arellano 6-4, 6-1; Mehta/Neves defeated Flick/Pham 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 3, Fairborn 2: Masunaga(T) d Steck(F) 7-5, 6-3; Johnston(T) d Gulley(F) 7-5, 6-1; Picarello(F) d Lambardo(T) 6-4, 6-1; Kurtz/Hulbert(F) d Burns/Miller 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Gluck/Miller d Landon/Nguyen. 6-3, 6-1.

Valley View Blue 5, Eaton 0: Zechar (V) def. Kochensparger (E) 6-3, 7-5; Stamper (V) def. Kochensparger (E) 6-2, 6-3; Preciado (V) def. Mintoh (E) 6-2, 6-1; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Hausee/Kochensparger (E) 6-1, 6-2; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Hobbs/Mohames (E) 6-0, 6-1.

Valley View White 3, Franklin 2: Osborn (F) def. Cordell (V) 6-2, 6-1; Shockley (F) def. Barnett (V) 6-2, 6-1; Speck (V) def. Taulbee (F) 6-4, 6-2; Neal/Richter (V) def. Powell/Todd (F) 6-2, 6-3; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. Defrates/Retherford (F) 6-2, 6-0.

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Northmont 12, Miami Valley 0: N: Coomer 4 goals, Tipton 4 goals.

