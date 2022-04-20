H.S. Results 4/19: Greenville’s Cook hits for cycle

Mahayla Cook hit for the cycle to lead the unbeaten Greenville softball squad in a 15-4 win versus Xenia on Tuesday.
Cook finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored and eight RBI to lead the way.
Bri Fellers added a 4-for-5 day with a double and three runs scored and Susie Blocher and Kylie Hamm each plated a pair of runs.
Greenville improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the Miami Valley League.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 16, Fairlawn 1: A: Carey 4-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Albers 3-4 2B 2 RS, Frilling 2-3 2B 3 RBI 2 RS.
Ansonia 6, Mississinawa Valley 5
Badin 12, Covington Catholic 2: B: Rawlings W, Rachel HR 3 RBI, Vidourek 3-4 2 RBI.
Brookville 8, Middletown Madison 6
Butler 7, West Carrollton 1
Carlisle 7, Dayton Christian 5
Fort Loramie 9, Independence 2: FL: Fleckenstein W 10 K, Hoying 2B 3 RBI, Meyer 2 RBI.
Greenville 11, Xenia 1: G: Short W 4 K 3-4.
Harrison 10, Northwest 0
Lakota East 6, Hamilton 2
Lakota West 3, Turpin 2
Milton-Union 11, Lehman Catholic 10
Monroe 6, Walnut Hills 5
Newton 11, Franklin Monroe 0
Piqua 10, Stebbins 3
Preble Shawnee 2, Twin Valley South 0: PS: Adams W 9 K, Doran 2B, Strong 2-3 RBI.
Riverside 7, Bethel 5
Ross 9, Talawanda 2
Russia 5, Jackson Center 4: JC: Noble 2 RBI, Francis 2B RBI.
St. Henry 11, Versailles 1: SH: Schwieterman HR.
Tippecanoe 17, Fairborn 0
Tri-County North 4, Dixie 3
Troy 3, Sidney 0
Troy Christian 15, Covington 0
Waynesville 7, Franklin 6
West Clermont 6, Lebanon 3
West Liberty-Salem 7, Catholic Central 5: CC: Spracklen 2-4 RBI, Pummel 2 RBI, Payne 2 RS.
Monday’s Results
Batavia 7, Wilmington 1
Coldwater 6, Celina 5
Softball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 10, Carroll 5: B: Klaiber W, Beeber 2-4 3B HR 3 RBI, Feenstra 3-4 2B RBI. C: Sexton 2-4.
Bethel 6, Riverside 4
Butler 17, West Carrollton 1
Carlisle 7, Batavia 0
Chaminade Julienne 18, Fenwick 3
Dayton Christian 28, Trotwood 9: DC: Miller W 9 K.
Fairborn 13, Tippecanoe 12: F: Walters GW-RBI, Hopper 3-4.
Fort Loramie 13, Covington 3
Greenville 15, Xenia 4: G: Cook 2B 3B HR 8 RBI, Fellers 4-5 2B 3 RS, Fletcher 2B RBI RS.
Lakota West 10, Hamilton 0
Miami East 23, Northridge 0
Minster 12, Houston 5
National Trail 14, Tri-Village 4: NT: Ward W 5 K. TV: Wilcox 2-3.
Newton 7, Franklin Monroe 1: N: Miller W 5 K 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Montgomery 3-4 3 RS, Haines 3B.
Russia 15, Anna 2
Springboro 10, Edgewood 0
Springfield Shawnee 12, Graham 2
St. Marys 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 0: SM: McGlothen W.
Tri-County North 8, Dixie 1
Troy 15, Sidney 4
West Liberty-Salem 16, Catholic Central 8: WLS: Wallace W 8 K, Givens 3 RBI, Reed 3 RBI.
Monday’s Results
Batavia 6, Wilmington 2
Chaminade Julienne 16, McNicholas 0
Boys Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, McNicholas 2: Combs(B) def. Dugan 6-1, 6-0; Poehner(B) def. Martynvik 6-1, 6-2; Zettler(B) def. Singleton 6-1, 6-3; Beatty/Lawcer (M) def. Wilson/Karwisch 6-4, 2-6, (10-4); Vaughn/Must(M) def. Wesner/Richardson 6-1, 6-2.
Centerville Gold 5, Northmont 0: Ross def. Peters 6-0, 6-0; Galbraith def. Ferrell 6-0, 6-0; Rola def. Skidmore 6-2, 6-2; Jaiprasad-Edwards def. Franks-Peters, M 6-1, 6-0; Kunst-Hardie def. Doss-Meeds 6-0, 6-0.
Chaminade Julienne 4, Dayton Christian 1: Zelinski (CJ) d. Thompson 7-5 7-5; Dickman (CJ) d. Kumaran 6-2 6-1; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Matthew 7-5 6-3; Keenan/Withers (DC) d. Hofstetter/Frank 7-5 6-4; Caldwell/Grilliot (CJ) d. Warren/Raisch 6-4 2-6 7-5.
Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 0
Tippecanoe 5, Greenville 0: Hackenberger beat Marchal 6-4, 6-1; Blake defeated Abell 6-4, 6-1; Davis beat Pierri 6-0, 6-0; Davis/Nichols beat Middlestelter/Read 6-3, 6-2; Hartke/Vonderheide beat Gettinger/Snyder 6-1, 6-1.
Troy 3, Butler 2: Masunaga (T) d Mani (B) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1; Johnston (T) d Stiver(B) 6-1, 6-4; Velasco (B) d Lambardo (T) 6-2, 6-3; Burns/Miller (T) d Baker/LoBianco (B) 7-6, 6-4; Guedon/Schroerluke (B) d Gluck/Whitehead (T) 6-4, 6-3.
Monday’s Results
Cincinnati Country Day 3, Valley View Blue 2: Shah (C) def. Zechar (V) 6-2, 6-3; Sprinkle (C) def. Stamper (V) 6-1, 6-2; Choudhury (C) def. Cummings (V) 6-1, 7-6(5), 6-4; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Heimann/Joffe (C) 6-4, 6-3; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Sorg/Zhong (C) 7-5, 2-4 DNF.
Boys Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, Alter 0
Centerville 3, Wayne 0
Boys Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Franklin 25, Winton Woods 9: F: Creech 9 goals 5 assists, Fitzpatrick 5 goals, Fugate 3 goals 8 assists.
Lebanon 13, Turpin 7
Wilmington 21, Clinton-Massie 2
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.