H.S. Results 4/19

Saturday’s Results

Anderson 8, Carlisle 4

Badin 7, Lakota East 2: B: Taylor 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Vangen 2-3 HR RBI, Wolpert 2-3 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Ironton 2: CJ: Hoagland 2-3 2B 3B RBI, Vogelsang 2-3 2 RBI, Lunne 1-1 RBI.

Elder 8, Lakota West 2: LW: Smith 1-2 HR RBI.

Franklin 7, Tecumseh 0: F: Leach 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Lochner 2-2 RBI, Eyink 1-2 2B RBI.

Hamilton 7, Talawanda 4: T: Iden 1-2 3B RBI, Sayler 2-3 RBI. H: Taylor W.

Miamisburg 8, Lebanon 4: M: Williams 1-1 3 RBI, Walker 1-3 2 RBI, Shahan 2-4 RBI. L: Feldkamp 2-4 2 RBI.

Milford 10, Middletown 0

Newton 10, Fulton (TN) 8

Oakwood 8, Edgewood 5: E: Vogel 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Smith 3-4 HR RBI.

Perry 11, Greeneview 10: G: Penrod 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Abling 2-3 RBI, Reynolds 1-2 2B RBI.

Tri-County North 10, Greenon 6

West Jefferson 9, Chillicothe 0

Friday’s Results

Anna 5, Minster 4: A Keller W 5 K, 2-4 2 RBI GW-RBI, Aufderhaar 1-3 2B 3 RBI.

Badin 10, Pickerington Central 0

Beavercreek 12, Wayne 3: B: Bukiewicz 3-4 HR 2 RBI, Grimm 1-2 HR 5 RBI, Roether W.

Bellbrook 7, Franklin 0

Butler 13, West Carrollton 0: B: Richardson W 7 K, 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Schilling 3-4 2 2B RBI, Ketterer 2-4 3B 2 RBI.

Central Magnet (TN) 16, Newton 10

Clinton-Massie 7, Goshen 1

East Clinton 7, Wilmington 6

Fairmont 3, Centerville 2: F: Vance W, Mastro 2-3 2B.

Graham 11, Tecumseh 6

Jonathan Alder 16, Northwestern 0

Kenton Ridge 16, Springfield Shawnee 1

Lebanon 17, Little Miami 4: Le: Schreck 3 RBI, Coleman 3 RBI, Vick 3 RBI.

London 13, Indian Lake 0

Marysville 18, Benjamin Logan 8: BL: Brown 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Morris 1-3 3B 2 RBI.

Meadowdale 18, Trotwood 16

Middletown Madison 8, Eaton 2: E: Gwin RBI, Seider RBI.

Monroe 12, Indian Hill 8: M: O’Hara 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Schwab 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Taris 2-2 3 RBI.

New Bremen 13, Jackson Center 3

Oakwood 6, Brookville 4

Oliver Springs (TN) 4, Newton 2

Ponitz 16, Col. Beechcroft 9

Ross 4, Edgewood 2: R: Voegele 3 RBI.

Russia 11, Botkins 1: R: Borchers W 7 K.

Springboro 12, Miamisburg 5: M: Osmanski 2B 2 RBI, Craiglow 2B RBI.

Tippecanoe 11, Fairborn 0: T: McKinney W 5 K, Jackson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.

Troy 16, Sidney 5: T: Frey HR 5 RBI, Riddle HR, Westfall W 2 K. S: Taylor HR.

Valley View 18, Preble Shawnee 3: VV: Johnson 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Burkett 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Wright 2-3 5 RBI.

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 11, Loveland 4

Benjamin Logan 10, Riverside 4: R: Robinson 2-4 RBI, Huston 2-4 RBI. BL: Norviel 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Sallee 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Gregg W 4 K.

Bethel 5, Tecumseh 3: T: Bower 2-3 RBI, Matthews 2-4 2B HR RBI.

Bloom-Carroll 13, Tippecanoe 3

Chaminade Julienne 20, Northridge 0: CJ: Gorham 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Russell 1-2 3 RBI, Schwartz 2-4 2B 4 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 19, Northridge 7: CJ: Gorham 1-3 4 RBI, Mezni 4-4 2 3B 7 RBI, Schwartz 2-3 2 RBI.

Eaton 8, Talawanda 4: T: Frieden 2-4 3B RBI, Richardson 1-3 2B RBI.

Franklin 16, Middletown Madison 2: F: Allen 2-3 3 RBI, Zehring 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Whitt 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Franklin 21, Middletown Madison 2: F: Cooper 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Shults 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Allen 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Milford 6, Springboro 0

Talawanda 1, Eaton 0: T: Frieden 2-2 2B RBI, Cobb W 8 K.

Tri-County North 6, Tecumseh 2: Te: Beard 3-4 RBI, Bower 1-3 RBI.

Troy 5, Bradford 4

Troy 11, Harrison 0

West Liberty-Salem 5, Greenon 3: WLS: Collins 3-4 2B RBI, Wallace W 11 K, 2-3 2 RBI, Blair 2-3 2B RBI.

Friday’s Results

Brookville 12, Oakwood 2: B: Eagle 3-4 2 3B HR 4 RBI, Nutter 1-3 RBI.

Clinton-Massie 6, Goshen 4

Eaton 5, Middletown Madison 0

Franklin 2, Bellbrook 1: F: Cooper 4-4 2B GW-RBI, Brooks 3-4 2B RBI Raby W 7 K. B: O’Brien 1-3 HR RBI.

Jonathan Alder 10, Northwestern 4

Houston 4, Bradford 0

Kings 10, Miamisburg 0

Kings 13, Centerville 6

Lebanon 12, Wayne 2

Lebanon 12, Miamisburg 0

Little Miami 10, Wayne 5

Mason 4, Centerville 2

Minster 9, Fort Loramie 1

New Bremen 6, Jackson Center 4

Northmont 10, Springfield 9: N: Kautz HR, Meeds HR, Gunter GW-RBI.

Russia 7, Botkins 0

Tecumseh 10, Graham 6: T: Beard 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Matthews W 1 K, 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Matthews 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 8, Hilliard Davidson 3

Versailles 9, Anna 6

Wilmington 10, East Clinton 1

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Oakwood 0

Centerville G 5, Northwestern 0

Centerville B 4, Beavercreek B 1

Mason 5, Tippecanoe 0: Bernadsky d. Von Krosigk, 6-0 6-2; Tonkal d. Darner, 6-0 6-1; Mantra d. Labreck, 6-1 6-0. Dornhecker/Teply d. Mehta/Owen, 6-1 6-0; Quin/Fu d. Gillenwater/Chesshir, 6-0 6-0.

Milton-Union 5, Carlisle 0

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 2: Von Krosigk (Ti) d. Penny, 6-0 6-2; Darner (Ti) d. Nichols, 6-4 6-3; Burns (Tr) d. Labreck, 6-3 6-4. Gluck/Whitehead (Tr) d. Owen/Gillenwater, 6-3 6-3; Buch/Chesshir (Ti) d. Harris/Rajput, 6-4 6-1.

Boys Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Trotwood 3, Meadowdale 2

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday’s Results

Franklin 9, Fairmont 8

New Albany 10, Centerville 8

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 18, Dixie Heights (KY) 12

