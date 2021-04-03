X

HS Results 4/2

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Friday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 6, Bellefontaine 4

Butler 12, Stebbins 2

Centerville 5, Hilliard Darby 3: Chillinsky (C) W, Whitesell (C) S, Robinson (C) 2 3B.

Fairborn 10, Greenville 5: Carver (F) W 4 K.

Franklin 5, Valley View 4

Indian Lake 9, London 4

Kenton Ridge 9, Urbana 2

Madeira 6, Princeton 4

Mason 12, Lakota West 8

Mechanicsburg 10, West Jefferson 2: Conley (M) 2-4 3B HR 6 RBI, Morgan (M) 1-2 2 RBI, Casey (M) W 10 K.

Middletown 7, Colerain 1

Monroe 6, Brookville 2

Northeastern 13, Triad 3: Nichols (N) W 4 RS, Franzen (N) 4-4 2B, Hall (N) 3-3 4 RBI, Bails (T) 2-2.

Southeastern 19, Yellow Springs 0

Springfield Shawnee 13, North Union 3

Talawanda 10, Goshen 0

Tecumseh 11, Graham 1: Hodge (Cassel (T) 2-3, Hodge (T) W, Baisden (T) S.

Turpin 3, Lebanon 1: Weber (L) 3-4.

West Liberty-Salem 2, Fairbanks 0

Thursday’s Results

Springboro 7, John Carroll (FL) 3

Talawanda 5, Batavia 0

Softball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 12, Troy 11

Bellefontaine 2, Benjamin Logan 1

Brookville 19, Monroe 2

Butler 11, Stebbins 1

Franklin 10, Valley View 3

Greenville 19, Fairborn 2

Jonathan Alder 12, Northwestern 0

Kenton Ridge 4, Urbana 1: Ropp (KR) W 9 K, Trainer (KR) 2-2 2B 2 RS, Hembree (KR) 1-3 2 RBI, Murphy (U) 3B, Bever (U) 2B.

London 10, Indian Lake 9

Mechanicsburg 10, West Jefferson 0: Rodgers (M) W, A. DeLong (M) 3-4 4 SB.

Milford 12, Oak Hills 9

Northeastern 9, Triad 0

Springfield Shawnee 15, North Union 3

Talawanda 15, Finneytown 0

Tecumseh 10, Graham 4

Tippecanoe 13, Fairmont 3

West Liberty-Salem 10, Fairbanks 0

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Urbana 3, Piqua 2: Stouffer (U) d. Barr (P) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Dolder (P) d. Johnson (U) 7-5, 6-2; L. Staley (P) d. Bradley (U) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Rooney/Hoskins (U) d. Switzer/Ruley (P) 6-0, 6-1 Bloemhard/Holland (U) d. Rossman/Black (P) 6-0, 6-0

