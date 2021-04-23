X

HS Results 4/22

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 9, Lehman Catholic 0: Fogt (A) W 6 K, Evans (A) 2 RBI, Carey (A) 2 RBI.

Arcanum 10, Tri-Village 2: Stastny (A) 2-4 2 3B, Sharp (A) 4-4 2B 3B RBI, Williams (A) W.

Beavercreek 9, Wayne 1

Bellefontaine 9, London 5

Benjamin Logan 3, Indian Lake 0

Dayton Christian 7, Legacy Christian 1: Edgerton (DC) W 13 K, Carnegis (DC) 7 SB.

Edgewood 6, Talawanda 5

Fairfield 12, Northmont 2

Greenon 12, Xenia 6

Harrison 3, Ross 2

Kenton Ridge 7, Jonathan Alder 4

Lakota East 9, Sycamore 2

Mason 4, Colerain 3

Miami East 7, Cedarville 4

Middletown Madison 5, Monroe 4

North Union 12, Elgin 0

Princeton 16, Batavia 14

Purcell Marian 2, Roger Bacon 1

Sidney 16, Northwestern 5

Springboro 13, Springfield 0

Tecumseh 11, Fairborn 8: Hodge (T) 3-3 3 RS, Brents (T) 3-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Hale (T) 2-4 2B 3B, Warner (F) 2B 3B 4 RBI, Anderson (F) 3-5.

Triad 9, Riverside 4

Troy Christian 12, Middletown Christian 2

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 15, Monroe 5: Cummins (B) 4-4 3 RBI, Kent (B) W 2-3 2 RBI, Vess (B) 2-4 2B RBI, Grace (M) 3-3 HR 2 RBI, Price (M) 2-2.

Beavercreek 10, Xenia 0

Bradford 11, Newton 0: S. Miller (B) W 14 K.

Carroll 12, Oakwood 6

Chaminade Julienne 14, Ponitz 0

Edgewood 10, Talawanda 0

Eaton 14, Valley View 4

Fairfield 15, Middletown 1

Hamilton 4, Princeton 3

Indian Lake 7, Benjamin Logn 5

Lakota West 16, Springboro 0

Legacy Christian 29, Dayton Christian 23: Pullen (DC) 4-4 2B 3B 8 RBI, McComas (DC) 4 RBI.

London 22, Greenon 8

Mason 15, Colerain 1

Miamisburg 16, West Carrollton 0

Middletown Madison 16, Northridge 5

Milton-Union 9, Tippecanoe 6

North Union 7, West Jefferson 6

Preble Shawnee 5, Waynesville 4

Riverside 5, Triad 2

Springfield Shawnee 8, Brookville 5

Western Brown 8, Franklin 2

Boys Tennis

MVTCA Boys Tennis Rankings

Division I

1. Springboro; 2. Centerville; 3. Tippecanoe; 4. Beavercreek; 5. Troy; 6. Miamisburg; 7. Bellbrook; 8. Northmont; 9. Greenville; 10. Centerville B/Fairmont/Butler.

Division II

1. Oakwood; 2. Chaminade Julienne; 3. Carroll; 4. Alter; 5. Dayton Christian; 6. Miami Valley; 7. Valley View; 8. Carlisle; 9. Lehman/Milton Union.

Thursday’s Results

Badin 5, McNicholas 0: Combs def. Tucker 6-0, 6-0; Kline def. Martynulk 6-0, 6-0; Zettler def. Fortin 6-0, 6-2; Wesner/ Poehner def. Singleton/Jerome 6-0, 6-0; Connaughton/Schweinfest def. Garvin/Richmond 6-0, 6-0.

Beavercreek 5, Northmont 0: Xie def Correll 6-0, 6-1; Wells def Stanley 6-0, 6-1; Staiger def Peters 6-0, 6-1; Xiao/Sankar def Pfister/Kelsey 6-2, 6-0; Jones/Ali def Pine/Hinegorder 6-4, 6-3.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Carroll 2

Fairborn 4, Piqua 1

Miamisburg 5, Springfield 0: Bierley (M) def, Comer 6-0, 6-1; Brooks (M) def, Freund 6-0, 6-0; Tella (M) def Patel 6-1, 6-0; Thompson/Willis (M) def. Barnett/Leeth 6-0, 6-1; Premkumar/Wells (M) def. Default.

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 1: Hoying d. Hackenberger, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Blake d. New 6-1, 6-1; Nichols d, Abbott 6-0, 6-0; Davis/Davis d. Rachi/Furukawa 6-0, 6-0; Gagnon/List d. Boeldouf/Hagan 6-1, 6-0.

Troy 5, Stebbins 0: George(T) d. Parker(S) 6-2, 6-1; Masunaga(t) d. Haponek(S) 6-0, 6-1; Hench(T) d. Truong(S) 6-3, 6-1; Bess/Johnston(T) d. Knospe/Quach(S). 6-2, 6-1; Miller/Monnin(T) d. Tackett/Mckumey(S). 6-3, 6-2.

Urbana 5, Tecumseh 0: Johnson def Williams 6-2 6-1; Stouffer def Green 6-0 6-0; Bradley wins by default; Rooney/Hoskins def Jones/Fox 6-0 6-1; Bloemhard/Holland def Lian/Negrette 6-0 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Fairfield (H) 2: Amann(F) def. Combs 6-2, 6-1; Holmes (F) def. Kline 6-1, 6-4; Zettler (B) def. Patel 6-1, 6-4; Wesner/Poehner (B) def. Simmons/Closson 6-4, 6-0; Schweinfest/Connaughton (B) def. Campbell/ Lapanesse 7-5, 6-7 (7-3), 1-0 (13-11).

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 10, Tippecanoe 1: Gau (N) 2 goals 2 assists, Tipton (N) 2 goals, Pastenes (N) 2 goals.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

