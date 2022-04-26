H.S. Results 4/25: England dominant in Fairfield win

Aaron England was one out away from a no-hitter, leading Fairfield in a 4-0 win versus Middletown in baseball on Monday.
England struck out 17 in the dominant performance, finishing with a complete-game one-hit shutout.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Badin 5, Chaminade Julienne 2
Bellbrook 6, Middletown Madison 4: B: Hubbell W, Oberding 2B 2 RBI.
Bradford 14, Legacy Christian 3
Catholic Central 5, Cedarville 4
Centerville 14, Fairmont 4: C: Becker W, Paulick 3 2B.
Fairfield 4, Middletown 0: F: England W 17 K.
Fenwick 4, McNIcholas 3: F: Schehr W 2-3 2 2B RS RBI.
Franklin 12, Valley View 2
Hamilton 5, Lakota West 1
Jonathan Alder 4, London 3
Kenton Ridge 10, Springfield Shawnee 5
Lebanon 11, Walnut Hills 1
Mechanicsburg 4, Triad 0: M: Morgan 2-4 2 RBI, Edwards W 12 K 2-3 2B RBI, Eyink 1-1 RS.
Northeastern 4, West Liberty-Salem 3: N: Moone GW-RBI.
Oak Hills 14, Lakota East 12
Sycamore 1, Princeton 0
Tri-County North 14, Mississinawa Valley 4
West Jefferson 7, Fairbanks 3
Xenia 5, Stebbins 4
Sunday’s Results
Badin 2, Fenwick 1
Beavercreek 4, Springfield 1
Softball
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 18, Twin Valley South 0
Bellbrook 9, Middletown Madison 1
Brookville 22, Monroe 2
Catholic Central 14, Cedarville 1
Franklin 7, Valley View 2: F: Gray HR, Wells HR, Green HR.
Greeneview 12, Greenon 8
Jonathan Alder 7, London 2
Kenton Ridge 4, Springfield Shawnee 1: KR: Fyffe 2-4 2B, Wright 2-4 3B, Ropp W 8 K. SS: Ross 2B, Kelly 2-3, Simpson 2-3.
McNicholas 7, Fenwick 5
Northeastern 10, West Liberty-Salem 3
Northwest 17, Mount Healthy 2
Oak Hills 14, Middletown 0
Princeton 12, Colerain 11
Southeastern 7, Madison Plains 1
Springfield 5, Wayne 0
West Jefferson 4, Fairbanks 1
Xenia 16, Stebbins 5
Sunday’s Results
Badin 13, Fenwick 5
Badin 23, Fenwick 10
Boys Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Northmont 10, Xenia 2
Springboro 8, St. Charles 5
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Carroll 14, Oakwood 7: C: Sanders 4 goals, Delisle 3 goals 1 assist, Walsh 6 saves.
