H.S. Results 4/25: England dominant in Fairfield win

Badin 5, Chaminade Julienne 2

Bellbrook 6, Middletown Madison 4: B: Hubbell W, Oberding 2B 2 RBI.

Bradford 14, Legacy Christian 3

Catholic Central 5, Cedarville 4

Centerville 14, Fairmont 4: C: Becker W, Paulick 3 2B.

Fairfield 4, Middletown 0: F: England W 17 K.

Fenwick 4, McNIcholas 3: F: Schehr W 2-3 2 2B RS RBI.

Franklin 12, Valley View 2

Hamilton 5, Lakota West 1

Jonathan Alder 4, London 3

Kenton Ridge 10, Springfield Shawnee 5

Lebanon 11, Walnut Hills 1

Mechanicsburg 4, Triad 0: M: Morgan 2-4 2 RBI, Edwards W 12 K 2-3 2B RBI, Eyink 1-1 RS.

Northeastern 4, West Liberty-Salem 3: N: Moone GW-RBI.

Oak Hills 14, Lakota East 12

Sycamore 1, Princeton 0

Tri-County North 14, Mississinawa Valley 4

West Jefferson 7, Fairbanks 3

Xenia 5, Stebbins 4

Sunday’s Results

Badin 2, Fenwick 1

Beavercreek 4, Springfield 1

Softball

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 18, Twin Valley South 0

Bellbrook 9, Middletown Madison 1

Brookville 22, Monroe 2

Catholic Central 14, Cedarville 1

Franklin 7, Valley View 2: F: Gray HR, Wells HR, Green HR.

Greeneview 12, Greenon 8

Jonathan Alder 7, London 2

Kenton Ridge 4, Springfield Shawnee 1: KR: Fyffe 2-4 2B, Wright 2-4 3B, Ropp W 8 K. SS: Ross 2B, Kelly 2-3, Simpson 2-3.

McNicholas 7, Fenwick 5

Northeastern 10, West Liberty-Salem 3

Northwest 17, Mount Healthy 2

Oak Hills 14, Middletown 0

Princeton 12, Colerain 11

Southeastern 7, Madison Plains 1

Springfield 5, Wayne 0

West Jefferson 4, Fairbanks 1

Xenia 16, Stebbins 5

Sunday’s Results

Badin 13, Fenwick 5

Badin 23, Fenwick 10

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Northmont 10, Xenia 2

Springboro 8, St. Charles 5

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Carroll 14, Oakwood 7: C: Sanders 4 goals, Delisle 3 goals 1 assist, Walsh 6 saves.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.