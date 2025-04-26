H.S. Results 4/25: Urbana’s Mounce leads South in all-star game

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
OHSBCA North-South All-Star Game
North 120, South 117: S: Kropp 30, Brown 28, Cook 15, Buchanan 11. N: Gross 17, Davis 16, Ryan 15, Vlacovsky 13, Cotton 11, Henlon 11, Koester 10.
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
OHSBCA North-South All-Star Game
South 108, North 89: S: Mounce 20, Reid 19, Duskey 13, Hamilton 12, Miller 12, Lane 12. N: Neal 15, Schwemley 12, Thomas 11, Auchmuty 11.
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Badin 8, Fenwick 1: B: Treadway W.
Butler 13, Fairborn 3: B: Ketterer W, Reckner 2B 2 RBI.
Chaminade Julienne 7, Carroll 0: CJ: Kolton W 13 K, 1-3 RBI, Sullivan 3-3 2B HR, Kadel 1-3 2 RBI.
Fairmont 7, Beavercreek 0: F: Vance W 10 K, Zent 1-2 3 RBI.
Franklin 8, Eaton 0: F: Beeson W 7 K, Rebholz 1-2 2 RBI, Eyink 1-2 RBI.
Lebanon 7, Loveland 6: Le: Schreck HR.
Madison Plains 8, Fairbanks 3
Mason 2, Lakota West 1: LW: Smith 1-2 RBI.
Mechanicsburg 5, Cedarville 2: M: Eyink 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Lafary W 4 K, 1-2 3 RBI.
Milton-Union 6, Newton 2
Preble Shawnee 7, Twin Valley South 4
Princeton 9, Fairfield 3: F: Lucking RBI, Back RBI.
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 13, Mississinawa Valley 5: A: Gilland 3-4 2 2B HR 6 RBI, Shives 4-5 3B 3 RBI, Robinson W 4 K.
Arcanum 12, Bradford 0: A: Cartwright W 10 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Kearney 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Miller 1-1 2 RBI.
Benjamin Logan 13, Fairbanks 5: BL: Brown 2-4 2 RBI, Hughes W 5 K, 2-3 3 RBI, Lyden 2-5 2B 2 RBI.
Bethel 10, Covington 5: C: Palsgrove 2-3 RBI, Palsgrove 1-2 RBI.
Coldwater 9, Fort Recovery 0: C: Owen W.
Dayton Christian 8, Yellow Springs 1: YS: Lyons 1-3 RBI.
Fort Loramie 6, Houston 1: FL: Goubeaux W, Hoying 3-4, Hart 2-3 2B.
Jonathan Alder 10, Indian Lake 0
Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 1
Marion Local 4, New Bremen 0
McNicholas 1, Alter 0
Miami East 4, Lehman Catholic 2: ME: Gustin 1-2 3 RBI, Pratt 1-3 RBI, Crane 2-2 2B.
Monroe 13, Edgewood 10
Newton 5, Franklin Monroe 0: N: Tippie W.
Ponitz 19, Thurgood Marshall 11
Riverside 8, Northridge 3: R: Manning 2-4 HR 5 RBI, Purtee 1-3 RBI, Crouch 1-4 2 RBI.
Troy 15, Fairborn 5: T: Seibert 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Akins W 2 K.
Troy Christian 6, Milton-Union 0: TC: Day 2-4 2 RBI, Simmons 3-3 2B 4 RBI.
Urbana 12, Southeastern 8: U: Lafferty 2-3 3 RBI, Teepe 1-4 3 RBI, Endres 1-4 2 RBI.
Versailles 10, New Knoxville 4
West Jefferson 16, Worthington Christian 6
Xenia 9, Stebbins 5: S: Henry 2-4 RBI.
Softball
Friday’s Results
Centerville 16, Wayne 10
Waynesville 23, Middletown Madison 13: W: McKeehan W 3 K, Bailey 4-4 2 HR 6 RBI, Hallows 3-5 HR 5 RBI.
Thursday’s Results
Anna 4, Jackson Center 1
Ansonia 8, Mississinawa Valley 2
Arcanum 17, Bradford 0: A: Byrne 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Garbig 4-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Hein 2-3 3 RBI.
Bellbrook 9, Clinton-Massie 4: CM: Goodin 2-4 HR 2 RBI. B: Stewart W 2 K, 2-3 2B RBI, Kenney 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Duhl 2-3 RBI.
Carlisle 10, Valley View 5
Covington 14, Bethel 2: C: Coblentz 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Iddings 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Johnson 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
Dayton Christian 32, Yellow Springs 14
Fairbanks 13, London 7
Fairborn 19, West Carrollton 5: F: Walters 3-4 2 RBI, Watson 4-5 2B 2 RBI, Walters 3-5 2B 2 RBI.
Fort Loramie 5, Houston 4: Ruhenkamp 2-4 HR GW-RBI, Hoying W 3 K.
Fort Recovery 9, Coldwater 8: FR: Homan W 7 K, HR, Heitkamp HR.
Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 0: KR: Glass 2-3 2 RBI, Massie 2-3 RBI, Rastatter W 14 K.
Lakota West 5, Hamilton 2: H: Thieken HR.
Marion Local 5, New Bremen 0
McAuley 15, Middletown 4
Miami East 12, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Kadel W 7 K, 2-4 4 RBI, Rose 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Thurman 2-4 3B 2 RBI.
Minster 2, Parkway 1: M: Osterloh W 10 K.
Monroe 13, Alter 0
Newton 16, Franklin Monroe 0
Tecumseh 19, Greenon 11: T: Beard 4-5 2 HR 3 RBI, Matthews 4-5 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Chafin 3-5 2B HR 2 RBI, Matthews 3-4 3B HR 2 RBI, Shelton 3-5 HR 2 RBI.
Tri-Village 13, Northmont 3
Wilmington 9, Washington C.H. 4
Boys Volleyball
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Col. St. Charles 0
Northmont 3, Wayne 1
Thursday’s Results
Fairfield 3, Lakota West 2
Lebanon 3, Kings 0
Middletown Christian 3, Thurgood Marshall 1
Mt. Healthy 3, Ponitz 1
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Lexington 4, Centerville G 1
Thursday’s Results
Alter 3, Fairmont 2: Shope (A) def. Keeton 6-0, 6-0; Hadley (F) def. Mabarak 4-6, 7-6(4), 11-9; Ross (A) def. Brandt 6-2, 6-2. Franklin/Moore (F) def. Thiesen/Turner 6-0, 6-4; Uhl/Johnson (A) def. Adrian/McAffee 6-4, 6-3.
Badin 4, Talawanda 1: Chen (B) d. Fluspohler 8-3; Zurborg (B) d. Reffelt 8-0; Bucheit (B) d. Thomas 8-3; Stagg/Hartford (B) d. Pulaski/Fisher 8-3; Page Reynolds (T) d. Bensen/Schultz 8-3.
Beavercreek 5, Bellbrook 0
Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0
St. Xavier 3, Centerville G 2
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 2: Von Krosigk (T) d. Danklefsen, 6-0 6-0; Darner (T) d. Barga, 6-0 6-0; Labreck (T) d. Payne, 6-0 6-0. Wooddell/Herrera (S) d. Gillenwater/Owen, 7-6 (5) 6-1; Slaven/Steenrod (S) d. Chesshir/Buch, 6-1 6-7 (2) 14-12.
Valley View 4, Lehman Catholic 1
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 8, Elder 6
Hilliard Bradley 15, Northmont 5
Lakota West 8, Springboro 7
Thursday’s Results
Lakota East 19, Fairfield 2
Xenia 10, Wilmington 5
Girls Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Springboro 15, Mason 7
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 16, Bellbrook 6
Lakota West 25, Princeton 0
Lebanon 19, Loveland 13
Northmont 6, Tippecanoe 3
Oakwood 13, Miamisburg 9
Track & Field
Thursday’s Results
Greene County Championships
Boys Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairborn; 3. Bellbrook; 4. Greeneview; 5. Cedarville; 6. Xenia; 7. Yellow Springs.
Girls Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairborn; 3. Bellbrook; 4. Cedarville; 5. Xenia; 6. Yellow Springs; 7. Greeneview.
REPORTING RESULTS
