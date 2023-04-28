X

H.S. Results 4/27: Perdue homers twice for Fairmont

Hannah Perdue hit a pair of home runs to power Fairmont softball in a 10-0 win versus Stebbins on Thursday.

Perdue finished 3-for-4 with a double, two homers and five RBI.

Madelynn Vickers went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Becca Morrelli tallied three RBI and Madison Franz struck out seven to pick up a shutout win.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 12, Franklin Monroe 4

Badin 13, La Salle 0: B: Taylor 3-3 2 RS 2 RBI, Moore 2-2 3B 2 RS 2 RBI, Copenhaver W 8 K.

Bellefontaine 5, North Union 1

Bethel 17, Northridge 1

Bradford 3, Dixie 1

Emmanuel Christian 10, Yellow Springs 0

Fairborn 8, Dayton Christian 6: F: Riachardson 1-4 2 RBI, Reeser 1-3 3B, Anderson 1-3 2B.

Fairfield 4, Oak Hills 1

Fairmont 11, Sidney 1

Fenwick 11, McNicholas 4: F: Bachmann 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Grandstaff 1-2 3 RBI, Schehr W 4 K.

Franklin 3, Arcanum 2: F: Monk 2-4 RBI, Standifer 2-2 2 RS, Prickett 2-3.

Greeneview 10, Dixie 2

Indian Lake 10, St. Marys 1

Jonathan Alder 12, Ben Logal 1

Lakota East 4, Oak Hills 1

Lakota West 7, Hamilton 3: H: New 3-3, Brosius 2-4 RBI, Zapata 1-2 2 RS.

London 3, Graham 2

Miami East 4, Troy Christian 3

Miami East 5, Troy Christian 3

Milton-Union 9, Covington 5

Monroe 4, Oakwood 2: M: Bemis 2-2 HR RBI, Braun 2 RBI, Heagen 1-3 RBI, W 3 K.

Piqua 5, Tecumseh 4: T: Brown 1-3 2 RBI, Tate 1-3 RBI.

Troy 3, Miamisburg 1: T: Allen W 7 K, Hempker 2 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 12, Emmanuel Christian 2

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 10, McNicholas 0: B: Taylor 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Anzalone 1-2 RBI, Hoevel W 4 K.

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 1

Bellefontaine 7, London 2

Belmont 13, Meadowdale 8: B: Blankenship 3-4 2B 3 RS, Rand 3-3 2 2B 3 RS, Thorp 1-1 3 RS.

Butler 13, West Carrollton 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Alter 2: CJ: Frasure 1-4 HR RBI, W 14 K, Gongora RBI, Peltier 2 RS.

Colerain 4, Lakota West 2: LW: Asbeck 2-4 RBI.

Edgewood 10, Talawanda 4: T: Hainline 1-3 RBI, Iden RBI, Tanner 2-3.

Fairfield 8, Lakota East 3

Fairmont 2, Centerville 1

Fenwick 17, Carroll 5: F: Hensley 2-3 HR 4 RBI 2 RS, Schehr 2-3 2 3B 3 RS 3 RBI, Adams 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Graham 9, Urbana 4: G: Grider 1-2 2 RBI, Sells 2-3 2 RS RBI, Levy 2-3 2 RS RBI.

Greeneview 10, Dixie 2: D: Sexton 3-3, Bemis 2-4, Phillips RBI.

Hamilton 7, Middletown 0: H: Bennett 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Brosius 2-3 2 RBI, Moak 2-4 2 RBI.

Indian Lake 10, Ben Logan 0

Jonathan Alder 4, Kenton Ridge 1

Lebanon 8, Walnut Hills 1: L: Dunlap W.

Ross 4, Harrison 1

Sidney 6, Xenia 3: X: Salyers 1-3 RBI, Solis RBI, Tate RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 7, Tecumseh 2

Trotwood 20, Ponitz 1

Troy Christian 14, Yellow Springs 0: TC: Dyer 2-2 2 RBI, Major 2-2 2B 3B 2 RS 3 RBI, O’Neal 2-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI.

Waynesville 5, Oakwood 4: O: Fester 2-3 2B RBI, Lauterbach 1-3 2B RBI, Lloyd 1-3 2B RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 12, Emmanuel Christian 2: EC: Kohl 1-3 2 RBI.

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 2, Newton 3

Ansonia 8, Franklin Monroe 4

Brookville 9, Middletown Madison 5: MM: Phelps 3-4 2B RBI, Hudek 1-4 2 RBI, Young 2-3 2B 2 RS RBI.

Butler 13, Centerville 6

Carlisle 14, Franklin 2: F: Lamb 1-2 2 RBI.

Carroll 13, Alter 2: Browning 2-5 3 RBI, Crumbaugh 2-4 2 RBI, O’Connor 4-5 2 RS 4 RBI.

Cin. Christian 22, Clark Montessori 2

Covington 11, Milton-Union 7

Fairbanks 9, Southeastern 7

Fairborn 18, Tippecanoe 0

Fairfield 11, Lakota East 1: F: Hensley 3-5 2 2B 3 RS, Clark 2-4 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Peters 1-3 3 RBI.

Fairmont 10, Stebbins 0: F: Perdue 3-4 1 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Vickers 3-4 2 RS, Morrelli 1-2 3 RBI.

Greenville 14, Xenia 3: G: Arnett 2-4 3B 5 RBI, Cromwell 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Fletcher 2-4 2 RS 3 RBI.

Hamilton 13, Colerain 1: H: Burg 2-3 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Iglesia 2-4 2 RBI, Taylor 3-4 2B 2 RS 2 RBI.

London 10, Graham 2

Madison Plains 10, Cedarville 2

Northeastern 3, West Liberty-Salem 0

North Union 17, Bellefontaine 3

Riverside 11, Lehman Catholic 5

Troy 6, Sidney 4

Ursuline Academy 13, Ross 11

Wednesday’s Results

Arcanum 11, Bradford 5: A: Burrell 4-4 2 2B 3 RS, Bynre 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Ullery 2-2 2B 3B 3 RBI 2 RS.

Badin 12, McNicholas 2

Carlisle 12, Eaton 2

Centerville 12, Fairmont 3

Chaminade Julienne 24, Alter 6: A: Rosenberg 1-1 2 RS RBI.

Covington 23, Troy Christian 0

Fairbanks 11, Triad 1

Fairborn 15, Stebbins 3: F: Shepherd 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI 2 RS, Szary 2-3 2B RBI, Cook 2-3 2B 3 RS RBI.

Fenwick 16, Carroll 11: F: Gibbons 3-4 2 2B 3B 3 RBI 4 RS, W 11 K, Koetter 4-5 3 RS RBI, Sulesky 3-5 3 RBI 2 RS.

Graham 17, Urbana 1: G: Purk 2-2 HR 4 RS RBI, Tourney 2-3 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Van Hoose 2-3 HR RBI.

Greenville 5, Butler 2: G: Burns 2-3 2B RBI, W 6 K, Cromwell 2 RS 2 RBI, Fletcher 1-2 2 RS.

Hamilton 4, Fairfield 2: F: Stanfield 2-2 HR 2 RBI. H: Polido 3-3 RBI, Reynolds 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Burg 1-3 2B RBI.

Harrison 9, Edgewood 4

Indian Lake 6, Ben Logan 5: BL: Plikerd 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Roseburrough 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Stover 3-3 2 RS. IL: Brentlinger 2-4 2 RBI, W 2 K, Marlow 2-3 RBI, Roby 2-3 2 RS.

Kenton Ridge 9, Jonathan Alder 6

London 4, Bellefontaine 3

Mason 11, Lakota West 3

Miami East 21, Franklin Monroe 1

Middletown Madison 14, Valley View 3: MM: Swartz 2-5 2B 3B 4 RBI 2 RS, Phelps 4-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Tinkham 2-4 2B 3B 2 RS 3 RBI.

National Trail 11, Cedarville 1: NT: Hanna 3 RBI, Harrison 2-3 3 RS RBI, Neace 2-4 3 RBI.

Newton 14, West Carrollton 4: N: VanCulin W 6 K, 2-2 2 2B 3 RS 4 RBI, Williams 2B 4 RS, Haines 4 RS.

North Union 18, Northwestern 0

Oak Hills 18, Middletown 3

Sidney 11, Xenia 7

Springboro 5, Northmont 0: S: Burdick 2-4 2B HR RBI, Widau 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Miller 2-2 2 2B.

Talawanda 14, Seton 1: T: Cobb 4-4 HR 3 RS 4 RBI, McDade 1-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Weekley W 9 K, 2-4 HR 3 RS 3 RBI.

Troy 4, Bethel 3

Wayne 2, Springfield 1

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0: Zelinski d. Schnitzer 6-1 7-5; Dickman d. Svozjeeko 6-0 6-0; Wendling d. Smith 6-0 6-0; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Rupp/Murray 6-1 6-0; Frank/Thomas d. Pyles/Timko 6-0 6-0.

Mason 4, Tippecanoe 1: Bernadsky (M) d. Hackenberger, 6-4 6-2; Krosigk (T) d. Brackenridge, 6-4 6-3; Dornhecker (M) d. Davis, 6-4 6-2; Bukingham/Xu (M) d. Hartke/Nichols, 6-0 6-0; Lang/Bapat (M) d. List/Vonderheide, 6-4 6-4.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 3, Valley View B 2: Paul (A) def Cordell (V) 6-1, 6-0; Mabakak (A) def Speck (V) 6-1, 6-0; Ross (A) def Christian (V) 6-1, 6-0; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Rider/Shule (A) 6-0, 6-2; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Elrod/Gridevz (A) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 5, Colerain 0: S. Chen d. Burke 6-3, 6-2; J. Chen d. Booker 6-0, 7-6 (8-6); Hartford d. White 6-0, 6-0; Poehner/Tokarczyk d. Casagrande/Diesel 6-2, 7-5; Zettler/Richardson d. Conn/Redford 6-1, 6-1.

Greenville 4, Northmont 1

Tippecanoe A 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Hackenberger d. Zelinski 6-2 6-1; Von Krosigk d. Dickman 2-6 6-0 6-1; Davis d. Wendling 6-0 6-4; Hartke/Nichols d. Hofstetter/Weatherspoon 6-1 6-2; List/Vonderheide d. Frank/Thomas 2-6 6-3 7-6.

Tippecanoe B 3, Beavercreek B 2

Troy 5, Miamisburg 0: Masunaga (T) d. Ferguson 6-1, 6-1; Nichols (T) d. Gobinath 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; Burns (T) d. Thompson 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Gluck/Whitehead (T) d. Kingston/Elking 6-0, 7-5; Harris/Rajput (T) d. Collier/Hardocre 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Valley View W 3, Taylor 2: Thomas (T) def Orozco (V) 6-0, 6-1; VanHorn (V) def. Waneh (T) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4; Rieshane (T) def L. Jensen (V) 6-3, 6-3; Kinder/Walker (V) def. Hall/Ziereren (T) 6-2, 6-3; Kerridge/Lawson (V) def. Eiding/Mullins (T) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Loveland 3, Badin 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

