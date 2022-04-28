H.S. Results 4/27: Shepherd’s slugging leads Fairborn

Wednesday’s Results

Arcanum 11, Dixie 3

Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 2

Ben Logan 7, North Union 0

Bethel 10, Milton-Union 2

Centerville 9, Fairmont 1

Chaminade Julienne 3, Badin 0

Covington 5, Northridge 1

Fairbanks 5, Catholic Central 3

Fairfield 12, Middletown 2

Greenon 26, Emmanuel Christian 3

Harrison 7, Northwest 1

Jonathan Alder 5, London 2

Kenton Ridge 11, Springfield Shawnee 0

Lakota West 9, Hamilton 3

Lebanon 6, Loveland 5

Mason 11, Colerain 0

McNicholas 4, Fenwick 2

Mechanicsburg 9, West Liberty-Salem 2: M: Morgan 3-4 2 RBI 2 RS, Coley 2-3 3B 3 RBI RS, Hess W 4 K.

National Trail 4, Brookville 1

Northeastern 14, Cedarville 4

Northwestern 5, Graham 3

Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1

Piqua 13, Tippecanoe 3

Preble Shawnee 17, Mississinawa Valley 4: PS: Adams 3-3 2 2B, Schmidt 2-2 2B.

Ross 8, Edgewood 5

Stebbins 7, Fairborn 5

Talawanda 14, Mount Healthy 1

Talawanda 14, Mount Healthy 0

Tecumseh 10, Bellefontaine 2: T: Cory W 7 K.

Urbana 4, Indian Lake 0

Waynesville 11, Oakwood 9

West Carrollton 7, Sidney 3

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 6, Franklin Monroe 3

Bellbrook 10, Monroe 3

Butler 14, Fairborn 0: B: Williams W 4 K, Mitchell 2B 4 RBI, Flohre 3B.

Butler 11, Fairborn 0: B: Richardson W 8 K, Borchers 3-3 2B 3 RS 4 RBI.

Botkins 14, Jackson Center 5: B: Motter W 9 K, Cisco 3-3 2 2B 3 RS, Hall 2-4 2 RS.

Bradford 10, Tri-Village 0

Carroll 9, Alter 5: C: Duckro W.

Chaminade Julienne 9, Russia 4: CJ: Peltier 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Switalski-Lail 2B 3 RBI, Downing W 3-4. R: Saunders 2-4 3 RBI, Cordonnier 2-3, Monnin 2-4.

Coldwater 7, Fort Recovery 0

Covington 3, Northridge 1: C: Jay W 4 K, Wagoner 2B 2 RS RBI, Schmelzer 2-2.

Dayton Christian 11, Middletown Christian 1: DC: Carnegis W, Wright 3-3 2 RBI.

Eaton 8, Tri-County North 4: E: Tinstman W 7 K.

Fenwick 7, Badin 3: F: Sova W 5 K, Metzger 2-4 2B RBI, Beatty 1-3 2 RBI.

Graham 6, Northwestern 3

Greeneview 19, Madison Plains 5

Indian Lake 7, Urbana 3

Kenton Ridge 8, London 1

Lakota East 12, Middletown 3

Lebanon 17, Wilmington 0

Lehman Catholic 5, Bethel 3

Marion Local 10, Delphos SJ’s 4

Mason 6, Colerain 0

McNicholas 11, Bishop Brossart 3

Miami Est 12, Milton-Union 6

Moeller 10, Sycamore 3

National Trail 4, Ansonia 1

Northeastern 23, Triad 2

Piqua 16, Greenville 4

Preble Shawnee 4, Newton 1: PS: Hutchinson W 13 K 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Roell 2-4 2B.

Ross 11, Northwest 1

Sidney 6, West Carrollton 1

Southeastern 4, Catholic Central 1: CC: Payne 1-3 RBI, Martin 1-3 2B.

St. Henry 6, Minster 5

Talawanda 3, Harrison 0: T: Tanner 2 RBI.

Tecumseh 12, Springfield Shawnee 6

Tippecanoe 7, Troy 5: Ti: Dunaway W, Turner 3 RBI, Martin 2B.

Troy Christian 10, Riverside 1

Turpin 11, Edgewood 4

Twin Valley South 2, Dixie 1: TVS: Miller W 5 K, Ulrich 2 RBI.

Versailles 4, New Bremen 2

West Jefferson 12, Mechanicsburg 9: M: Morgan 2-4 2 RS RBI, Hess 3-5 2 RS RBI, Poland 2-4 2 RBI RS.

West Liberty-Salem 5, Fairbanks 4

Softball

Wednesday’s Results

Bradford 25, Covington 3

Brookville 8, Ansonia 2

Butler 19, Piqua 3

Carlisle 4, Eaton 0

Carroll 17, Alter 1

Centerville 7, Fairmont 1

Fairbanks 15, Catholic Central 7

Fairborn 18, Stebbins 0: F: Shepherd 3 HR, Cook HR, Webb W 7 K.

Fairfield 10, Lakota East 0

Franklin 13, Monroe 1

Graham 5, Northwestern 1

Hamilton 16, Colerain 2

Indian Lake 13, Urbana 0

Jonathan Alder 12, London 0

Lakota West 19, Middletown 0

Mason 10, Princeton 0

McNicholas 10, Fenwick 3

Miami East 8, Greenville 4

Miamisburg 9, Beavercreek 2

Newton 13, Dixie 3: N: Evans 1-1 3B 4 RBI 2 RS, Montgomery 2-5 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Haines 1-2 RBI.

North Union 14, Ben Logan 7

Northeastern 18, Cedarville 0

Northwest 7, Purcell Marian 1

Oak Hills 17, Sycamore 3

Preble Shawnee 6, Mississinawa Valley 2

Sidney 14, West Carrollton 4

Springfield Shawnee 5, Kenton Ridge 4

Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 1: T: Moore 2-3 RS, Franks 1-3 RS 2 RBI, Hays W 11 K.

Tri-Village 10, Twin Valley South 3: TV: Burk W 7 K, Wilcox 2B, Cantrell 2B, Arnett 2B.

Troy 8, Tippecanoe 2

Waynesville 13, Oakwood 5

West Jefferson 8, Madison Plains 0

Tuesday’s Result

Alter 12, Trotwood 8

Anna 6, Mississinawa Valley 4: A: Shepherd 1-2 HR, Dye 3-4 2B, Metzler W 6 K. MV: Townsend HR 4 RBI, Elizondo 2-3 2B, Woodbury 2 RS.

Ansonia 4, National Trail 3

Arcanum 19, Franklin Monroe 5

Beavercreek 4, Miamisburg 1

Bradford 13, Tri-Village 0: B: Beireis W 4 K HR, Miller HR.

Butler 10, Fairborn 0

Coldwater 5, Fort Recovery 2: C: Wendel W 12 K HR. FR: Will 3-4.

Dayton Christian 15, Middletown Christian 8: DC: Miller W 16 K 3-4.

Dixie 6, Twin Valley South 4

Eaton 7, Middletown Madison 3

Fairbanks 6, West Liberty-Salem 3

Fairborn 5, Butler 4: F: Walters 4-4 2 2B, Webb W 5 K.

Fairfield 13, Princeton 1

Fenwick 20, Oakwood 10

Greenon 15, Cedarville 0

Greenon 11, Cedarville 0

Greenville 15, Piqua 1: G: Zimmer 3-4 2 HR, Slade 3-4, Fellers 3-4.

Indian Lake 11, Northwestern 1

Jonathan Alder 10, Tecumseh 0: T: Beard 1-2 3B, Matthews 1-2.

Jonathan Alder 15, Tecumseh 4: T: Moore 2-3 3B HR 3 RBI, Franks 1-2 RBI, Fullenkamp 1-1 RS.

Kenton Ridge 6, London 3: KR: Fyffe 2-3 3B, Schnitzler 2-4, Wright 2-3 2B. L: Zabloudil 2-4, Cover 3-4 3 RBI.

Lakota West 4, Mason 0

Lincolnview 10, Marion Local 2

Madison Plains 10, Greeneview 6

McAuley 16, Edgewood 8

McNicholas 7, Carroll 6

Miami East 4, Milton-Union 3

Minster 15, St. Henry 13

Newton 22, Preble Shawnee 1: N: Miller 4-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Norman 2-2 RBI 5 RS, Davis 2-2 2B 3 RBI RS.

Northeastern 8, Triad 4

Northmont 9, Wayne 6: N: Hodge W 2-4 2 2B, McGilton 4-5 HR 4 RBI, Bonner 3-4 2 HR.

Northwest 12, Winton Woods 5

Oak Hills 14, Harrison 3

Parkway 7, Russia 4

Riverside 4, Urbana 3

Ross 11, Wyoming 0

Sidney 18, West Carrollton 17

Springfield Shawnee 8, Bellefontaine 0

Talawanda 11, Waynesville 2: T: Dsuban 2 RBI, Iden 3 RS, Weekley W 3 K.

Troy 8, Tippecanoe 5

Versailles 9, New Bremen 0

Waynesville 5, Talawanda 2: T: Knott 2B 2 RBI.

Xenia 16, Stebbins 1

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 4, Fairmont 1: Hayes (A) def. MacLang (F) 6-4, 6-2; Peterson (A) def. Racheb (F) 6-4, 6-4; Schulz (A) def. Hesselbart (F) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Paul/Draugelis (A) def. Day/Lehman (F) 6-1, 6-1; Wrigglesworth/Brandt (F) def. J. Rider/A. Rider (A) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

CHCA 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Zelinski (CJ) d. Guitron 6-3 6-3 Looman (CHCA) d. Dickman 4-6 6-4 7-6; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Filomena 7-5 7-5; Crimmins/Piezgay (CHCA) d. Hofstetter/Frank 6-3 6-1; Browning/Vickers (CHCA) d. Wendling/Thomas 6-0 6-1.

Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0: Yeager def Williams 6-0, 6-0; Jordan def Green 6-1, 6-0; Tedeschi def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Harrington/Baugh def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-0; Schuermann/Macy def Jones/Lian 6-2, 6-4.

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Hackenberger beat Manni 6-2, 6-2; Blake beat Weber 6-0, 6-0; Davis beat Albezrah 6-0, 6-1; Davis/Nichols beat Baker/Stiver 6-1, 6-1; Hartke/Vonderheide beat White/Rinesmith 6-1, 6-0.

Troy 4, Piqua 1

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Miamisburg 0

Dayton Christian 4, Northwestern 1

Fairborn 3, Butler 2

Greeneview 5, Northeastern 0

Greenville 5, Piqua 0

Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1

Lehman Catholic 4, Lima Central Catholic 1: Gaumier (LCC) def. Gilardi (LC) 6-3, 6-1; Pannapara (LC) def. Pajotin (LCC) 6-0, 7-5; Jones (LC) def. Craig (LCC) 6-0, 6-1; George/Bostick (LC) def. Hubbard/Hubbard (LCC) 6-1, 6-4; Linson/White (LC) def Feison/Niemeyer (LCC) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Hackenberger beat Masunaga 6-4, 6-2; Davis beat Johnston 6-3, 6-3; Vonderheide beat Lambardo 6-1, 6-3; Blake/Davis beat Burns/Miller 6-1, 6-0; Nichols/Hartke beat Gluch/Whitehead 6-2, 6-1.

Valley View Blue 3, Yellow Spring 2: Smith-Heston (Y) def. Zechar (V) 6-4, 6-2; Kraemeyer (Y) def. Stamper (V) 6-2, 6-2; Cummings (V) def. Matteson (Y) 6-0, 6-3; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Kraemeyer/Onfroy-Curkey (Y) 6-3, 6-0; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. McClean/Scavone (Y) 6-0, 6-2.

Valley View White 4, Cedarville 1: Moore (C) def. Cordell (V) 6-2, 6-0; Barnett (V) def. Paris (C) 6-2, 6-0; Speck (V) def. Ferguson (C) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Neal/Richter (V) def. Bigham/Peterson (C) 6-1, 6-3; Christain/Jirka (V) def. Abel/Ryan (C) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 3, Edgewood 0: E: Ellis 8 kills, Smith 12 assists, Taggart 9 digs.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 1

Centerville 3, Moeller 2

Lakota East 3, Lakota West 2

Lebanon 3, Middletown 2

Northmont 3, Wayne 0: N: Delano 8 kills, Mosher 29 kills, Larck 11 digs.

Sycamore 3, Fairfield 0

Boys Lacrosse

Tuesday’s Results

Talawanda 16, Madeira 6

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Oakwood 12, Fenwick 10

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 12, McAuley 9

Lebanon 18, Little Miami 4

Springboro 14, Beavercreek 4

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com