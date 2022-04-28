H.S. Results 4/27: Shepherd’s slugging leads Fairborn

Taylor Shepherd clobbered three home runs in Fairborn’s 18-0 win versus Stebbins in softball on Wednesday.
Shepherd finished with four hits on the day.
Kyleigh Cook also had a long ball for the Fairborn offense and Hailey Webb tossed a three-hit shutout.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Wednesday’s Results
Arcanum 11, Dixie 3
Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 2
Ben Logan 7, North Union 0
Bethel 10, Milton-Union 2
Centerville 9, Fairmont 1
Chaminade Julienne 3, Badin 0
Covington 5, Northridge 1
Fairbanks 5, Catholic Central 3
Fairfield 12, Middletown 2
Greenon 26, Emmanuel Christian 3
Harrison 7, Northwest 1
Jonathan Alder 5, London 2
Kenton Ridge 11, Springfield Shawnee 0
Lakota West 9, Hamilton 3
Lebanon 6, Loveland 5
Mason 11, Colerain 0
McNicholas 4, Fenwick 2
Mechanicsburg 9, West Liberty-Salem 2: M: Morgan 3-4 2 RBI 2 RS, Coley 2-3 3B 3 RBI RS, Hess W 4 K.
National Trail 4, Brookville 1
Northeastern 14, Cedarville 4
Northwestern 5, Graham 3
Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1
Piqua 13, Tippecanoe 3
Preble Shawnee 17, Mississinawa Valley 4: PS: Adams 3-3 2 2B, Schmidt 2-2 2B.
Ross 8, Edgewood 5
Stebbins 7, Fairborn 5
Talawanda 14, Mount Healthy 1
Tecumseh 10, Bellefontaine 2: T: Cory W 7 K.
Urbana 4, Indian Lake 0
Waynesville 11, Oakwood 9
West Carrollton 7, Sidney 3
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 6, Franklin Monroe 3
Bellbrook 10, Monroe 3
Butler 14, Fairborn 0: B: Williams W 4 K, Mitchell 2B 4 RBI, Flohre 3B.
Butler 11, Fairborn 0: B: Richardson W 8 K, Borchers 3-3 2B 3 RS 4 RBI.
Botkins 14, Jackson Center 5: B: Motter W 9 K, Cisco 3-3 2 2B 3 RS, Hall 2-4 2 RS.
Bradford 10, Tri-Village 0
Carroll 9, Alter 5: C: Duckro W.
Chaminade Julienne 9, Russia 4: CJ: Peltier 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Switalski-Lail 2B 3 RBI, Downing W 3-4. R: Saunders 2-4 3 RBI, Cordonnier 2-3, Monnin 2-4.
Coldwater 7, Fort Recovery 0
Covington 3, Northridge 1: C: Jay W 4 K, Wagoner 2B 2 RS RBI, Schmelzer 2-2.
Dayton Christian 11, Middletown Christian 1: DC: Carnegis W, Wright 3-3 2 RBI.
Eaton 8, Tri-County North 4: E: Tinstman W 7 K.
Fenwick 7, Badin 3: F: Sova W 5 K, Metzger 2-4 2B RBI, Beatty 1-3 2 RBI.
Graham 6, Northwestern 3
Greeneview 19, Madison Plains 5
Indian Lake 7, Urbana 3
Kenton Ridge 8, London 1
Lakota East 12, Middletown 3
Lebanon 17, Wilmington 0
Lehman Catholic 5, Bethel 3
Marion Local 10, Delphos SJ’s 4
Mason 6, Colerain 0
McNicholas 11, Bishop Brossart 3
Miami Est 12, Milton-Union 6
Moeller 10, Sycamore 3
National Trail 4, Ansonia 1
Northeastern 23, Triad 2
Piqua 16, Greenville 4
Preble Shawnee 4, Newton 1: PS: Hutchinson W 13 K 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Roell 2-4 2B.
Ross 11, Northwest 1
Sidney 6, West Carrollton 1
Southeastern 4, Catholic Central 1: CC: Payne 1-3 RBI, Martin 1-3 2B.
St. Henry 6, Minster 5
Talawanda 3, Harrison 0: T: Tanner 2 RBI.
Tecumseh 12, Springfield Shawnee 6
Tippecanoe 7, Troy 5: Ti: Dunaway W, Turner 3 RBI, Martin 2B.
Troy Christian 10, Riverside 1
Turpin 11, Edgewood 4
Twin Valley South 2, Dixie 1: TVS: Miller W 5 K, Ulrich 2 RBI.
Versailles 4, New Bremen 2
West Jefferson 12, Mechanicsburg 9: M: Morgan 2-4 2 RS RBI, Hess 3-5 2 RS RBI, Poland 2-4 2 RBI RS.
West Liberty-Salem 5, Fairbanks 4
Softball
Wednesday’s Results
Bradford 25, Covington 3
Brookville 8, Ansonia 2
Butler 19, Piqua 3
Carlisle 4, Eaton 0
Carroll 17, Alter 1
Centerville 7, Fairmont 1
Fairbanks 15, Catholic Central 7
Fairborn 18, Stebbins 0: F: Shepherd 3 HR, Cook HR, Webb W 7 K.
Fairfield 10, Lakota East 0
Franklin 13, Monroe 1
Graham 5, Northwestern 1
Hamilton 16, Colerain 2
Indian Lake 13, Urbana 0
Jonathan Alder 12, London 0
Lakota West 19, Middletown 0
Mason 10, Princeton 0
McNicholas 10, Fenwick 3
Miami East 8, Greenville 4
Miamisburg 9, Beavercreek 2
Newton 13, Dixie 3: N: Evans 1-1 3B 4 RBI 2 RS, Montgomery 2-5 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Haines 1-2 RBI.
North Union 14, Ben Logan 7
Northeastern 18, Cedarville 0
Northwest 7, Purcell Marian 1
Oak Hills 17, Sycamore 3
Preble Shawnee 6, Mississinawa Valley 2
Sidney 14, West Carrollton 4
Springfield Shawnee 5, Kenton Ridge 4
Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 1: T: Moore 2-3 RS, Franks 1-3 RS 2 RBI, Hays W 11 K.
Tri-Village 10, Twin Valley South 3: TV: Burk W 7 K, Wilcox 2B, Cantrell 2B, Arnett 2B.
Troy 8, Tippecanoe 2
Waynesville 13, Oakwood 5
West Jefferson 8, Madison Plains 0
Tuesday’s Result
Alter 12, Trotwood 8
Anna 6, Mississinawa Valley 4: A: Shepherd 1-2 HR, Dye 3-4 2B, Metzler W 6 K. MV: Townsend HR 4 RBI, Elizondo 2-3 2B, Woodbury 2 RS.
Ansonia 4, National Trail 3
Arcanum 19, Franklin Monroe 5
Beavercreek 4, Miamisburg 1
Bradford 13, Tri-Village 0: B: Beireis W 4 K HR, Miller HR.
Butler 10, Fairborn 0
Coldwater 5, Fort Recovery 2: C: Wendel W 12 K HR. FR: Will 3-4.
Dayton Christian 15, Middletown Christian 8: DC: Miller W 16 K 3-4.
Dixie 6, Twin Valley South 4
Eaton 7, Middletown Madison 3
Fairbanks 6, West Liberty-Salem 3
Fairborn 5, Butler 4: F: Walters 4-4 2 2B, Webb W 5 K.
Fairfield 13, Princeton 1
Fenwick 20, Oakwood 10
Greenon 15, Cedarville 0
Greenville 15, Piqua 1: G: Zimmer 3-4 2 HR, Slade 3-4, Fellers 3-4.
Indian Lake 11, Northwestern 1
Jonathan Alder 10, Tecumseh 0: T: Beard 1-2 3B, Matthews 1-2.
Jonathan Alder 15, Tecumseh 4: T: Moore 2-3 3B HR 3 RBI, Franks 1-2 RBI, Fullenkamp 1-1 RS.
Kenton Ridge 6, London 3: KR: Fyffe 2-3 3B, Schnitzler 2-4, Wright 2-3 2B. L: Zabloudil 2-4, Cover 3-4 3 RBI.
Lakota West 4, Mason 0
Lincolnview 10, Marion Local 2
Madison Plains 10, Greeneview 6
McAuley 16, Edgewood 8
McNicholas 7, Carroll 6
Miami East 4, Milton-Union 3
Minster 15, St. Henry 13
Newton 22, Preble Shawnee 1: N: Miller 4-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Norman 2-2 RBI 5 RS, Davis 2-2 2B 3 RBI RS.
Northeastern 8, Triad 4
Northmont 9, Wayne 6: N: Hodge W 2-4 2 2B, McGilton 4-5 HR 4 RBI, Bonner 3-4 2 HR.
Northwest 12, Winton Woods 5
Oak Hills 14, Harrison 3
Parkway 7, Russia 4
Riverside 4, Urbana 3
Ross 11, Wyoming 0
Sidney 18, West Carrollton 17
Springfield Shawnee 8, Bellefontaine 0
Talawanda 11, Waynesville 2: T: Dsuban 2 RBI, Iden 3 RS, Weekley W 3 K.
Troy 8, Tippecanoe 5
Versailles 9, New Bremen 0
Waynesville 5, Talawanda 2: T: Knott 2B 2 RBI.
Xenia 16, Stebbins 1
Boys Tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 4, Fairmont 1: Hayes (A) def. MacLang (F) 6-4, 6-2; Peterson (A) def. Racheb (F) 6-4, 6-4; Schulz (A) def. Hesselbart (F) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Paul/Draugelis (A) def. Day/Lehman (F) 6-1, 6-1; Wrigglesworth/Brandt (F) def. J. Rider/A. Rider (A) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
CHCA 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Zelinski (CJ) d. Guitron 6-3 6-3 Looman (CHCA) d. Dickman 4-6 6-4 7-6; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Filomena 7-5 7-5; Crimmins/Piezgay (CHCA) d. Hofstetter/Frank 6-3 6-1; Browning/Vickers (CHCA) d. Wendling/Thomas 6-0 6-1.
Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0: Yeager def Williams 6-0, 6-0; Jordan def Green 6-1, 6-0; Tedeschi def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Harrington/Baugh def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-0; Schuermann/Macy def Jones/Lian 6-2, 6-4.
Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Hackenberger beat Manni 6-2, 6-2; Blake beat Weber 6-0, 6-0; Davis beat Albezrah 6-0, 6-1; Davis/Nichols beat Baker/Stiver 6-1, 6-1; Hartke/Vonderheide beat White/Rinesmith 6-1, 6-0.
Troy 4, Piqua 1
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 5, Miamisburg 0
Dayton Christian 4, Northwestern 1
Fairborn 3, Butler 2
Greeneview 5, Northeastern 0
Greenville 5, Piqua 0
Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1
Lehman Catholic 4, Lima Central Catholic 1: Gaumier (LCC) def. Gilardi (LC) 6-3, 6-1; Pannapara (LC) def. Pajotin (LCC) 6-0, 7-5; Jones (LC) def. Craig (LCC) 6-0, 6-1; George/Bostick (LC) def. Hubbard/Hubbard (LCC) 6-1, 6-4; Linson/White (LC) def Feison/Niemeyer (LCC) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Hackenberger beat Masunaga 6-4, 6-2; Davis beat Johnston 6-3, 6-3; Vonderheide beat Lambardo 6-1, 6-3; Blake/Davis beat Burns/Miller 6-1, 6-0; Nichols/Hartke beat Gluch/Whitehead 6-2, 6-1.
Valley View Blue 3, Yellow Spring 2: Smith-Heston (Y) def. Zechar (V) 6-4, 6-2; Kraemeyer (Y) def. Stamper (V) 6-2, 6-2; Cummings (V) def. Matteson (Y) 6-0, 6-3; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Kraemeyer/Onfroy-Curkey (Y) 6-3, 6-0; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. McClean/Scavone (Y) 6-0, 6-2.
Valley View White 4, Cedarville 1: Moore (C) def. Cordell (V) 6-2, 6-0; Barnett (V) def. Paris (C) 6-2, 6-0; Speck (V) def. Ferguson (C) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Neal/Richter (V) def. Bigham/Peterson (C) 6-1, 6-3; Christain/Jirka (V) def. Abel/Ryan (C) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Boys Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 3, Edgewood 0: E: Ellis 8 kills, Smith 12 assists, Taggart 9 digs.
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 1
Centerville 3, Moeller 2
Lakota East 3, Lakota West 2
Lebanon 3, Middletown 2
Northmont 3, Wayne 0: N: Delano 8 kills, Mosher 29 kills, Larck 11 digs.
Sycamore 3, Fairfield 0
Boys Lacrosse
Tuesday’s Results
Talawanda 16, Madeira 6
Girls Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Oakwood 12, Fenwick 10
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville 12, McAuley 9
Lebanon 18, Little Miami 4
Springboro 14, Beavercreek 4
REPORTING RESULTS
