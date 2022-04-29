H.S. Results 4/28: Helman dominant in Troy victory

Andrew Helman tossed a complete-game shutout to lead Troy baseball in a 2-0 win versus Tippecanoe on Thursday.
Helman scattered four hits with 13 strikeouts, fanning seven in the first three innings, to earn the victory.
Connor Hutchinson singled in Eli Donnan for the first run in the second inning and Eli Smith scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Bellbrook 21, Greeneview 5: B: Yoxtheimer 5-5 2B 4 RBI 3 RS, Hubbell 3 2B 4 RBI, LaPalm 3-3, Oberding 3-3.
Bellefontaine 2, London 0
Ben Logan 7, Northwestern 4
Catholic Central 18, Madison Plains 5
Coldwater 18, Parkway 2
Deer Park 22, Mount Healthy 1
Delphos SJ’s 4, Versailles 0
Dixie 5, Bradford 3
Fort Loramie 7, Ana 0: FL: Tennery 2-2 2B, Grudrich 2 RBI, Ruhenkamp W 9 K 2-2.
Franklin 10, Monroe 9
Greenon 4, Triad 0
Lakota East 9, Middletown 0
Marion Local 8, New Bremen 3
Mason 14, Oak Hills 0
Milton-Union 4, Covington 0
Minster 7, Fort Recovery 5
North Union 12, Urbana 11
Northridge 4, Bethel 2
Piqua 12, Stebbins 1
Riverside 5, Lehman Catholic 3
Springboro 12, Valley View 1
Springfield Shawnee 4, Southeastern 0
St. Henry 9, New Knoxville 1
Talawanda 3, Cin. Trailblazers 0
Tecumseh 2, Jonathan Alder 0: T: Baisden W 10 K, Kitchens RBI. JA: Keith 8 K.
Taylor 5, McNicholas 4
Troy 2, Tippecanoe 0: Tr: Helman W 13 K, Hutchinson RBI.
Troy Christian 8, Miami East 4
Waynesville 14, Carroll 2
Wednesday’s Results
Arcanum 11, Dixie 3
Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 2
Ben Logan 7, North Union 0
Bethel 10, Milton-Union 2
Centerville 9, Fairmont 1
Chaminade Julienne 3, Badin 0
Covington 5, Northridge 1
Fairbanks 5, Catholic Central 3
Fairfield 12, Middletown 2
Greenon 26, Emmanuel Christian 3
Harrison 7, Northwest 1
Jonathan Alder 5, London 2
Kenton Ridge 11, Springfield Shawnee 0
Lakota West 9, Hamilton 3
Lebanon 6, Loveland 5
Mason 11, Colerain 0
McNicholas 4, Fenwick 2
Mechanicsburg 9, West Liberty-Salem 2: M: Morgan 3-4 2 RBI 2 RS, Coley 2-3 3B 3 RBI RS, Hess W 4 K.
National Trail 4, Brookville 1
Northeastern 14, Cedarville 4
Northwestern 5, Graham 3
Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1
Piqua 13, Tippecanoe 3
Preble Shawnee 17, Mississinawa Valley 4: PS: Adams 3-3 2 2B, Schmidt 2-2 2B.
Ross 8, Edgewood 5
Springboro 12, Northmont 7: S: Ewing 2B, Shull 3-4. N: Powell 2B, Zink 3-3.
Stebbins 7, Fairborn 5: F: Reeser 2-3, Williams 2B.
Talawanda 14, Mount Healthy 1
Tecumseh 10, Bellefontaine 2: T: Cory W 7 K.
Urbana 4, Indian Lake 0
Waynesville 11, Oakwood 9
West Carrollton 7, Sidney 3
Softball
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 2, Franklin Monroe 0
Bellefontaine 12, London 6
Ben Logan 11, Northwestern 2
Brookville 14, Oakwood 7
Carroll 14, West Carrollton 12
Centerville 14, Springfield 4
Coldwater 11, Parkway 3
Dayton Christian 31, Middletown Christian 13: DC: Miller W 14 K 3-5 3B 5 RBI.
East Central 10, Harrison 8
Edgewood 15, Fenwick 8
Fairfield 2, Hamilton 1
Franklin 6, Monroe 1
Greeneview 20, Cedarville 0
Greenville 4, Triad 1
Indian Lake 12, Graham 1
Lakota West 10, Lakota East 0
Marion Local 8, New Bremen 1
McNicholas 22, Alter 1
Mechanicsburg 6, Fairbanks 4
Miamisburg 10, Northmont 4: M: Keilholz HR, Thomas 4-4, Hoerner 2B.
Minster 8, Fort Recovery 2
North Union 12, Urbana 1
Northwest 19, Western Hills 8
Oak Hills 17, Clermont Northeastern 5
Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 1
Russia 8, Arcanum 3
Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 1: T: Moore 2-4 HR, Hays 1-3 2B, Harrison 1-2.
St. Ursula 12, Middletown 0
Sycamore 12, Princeton 1
Talawanda 9, Badin 0
Troy 14, Stebbins 0
Wednesday’s Results
Bradford 25, Covington 3
Brookville 8, Ansonia 2
Butler 19, Piqua 3
Carlisle 4, Eaton 0
Carroll 17, Alter 1
Centerville 7, Fairmont 1
Fairbanks 15, Catholic Central 7
Fairborn 18, Stebbins 0: F: Shepherd 3 HR, Cook HR, Webb W 7 K.
Fairfield 10, Lakota East 0
Franklin 13, Monroe 1
Graham 5, Northwestern 1
Hamilton 16, Colerain 2
Indian Lake 13, Urbana 0
Jonathan Alder 12, London 0
Lakota West 19, Middletown 0
Mason 10, Princeton 0
McNicholas 10, Fenwick 3
Miami East 8, Greenville 4
Miamisburg 9, Beavercreek 2
Newton 13, Dixie 3: N: Evans 1-1 3B 4 RBI 2 RS, Montgomery 2-5 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Haines 1-2 RBI.
North Union 14, Ben Logan 7
Northeastern 18, Cedarville 0
Northmont 7, Springboro 4: N: McGilton 2-3, Hodge 2-3 2B, Bonner W 9 K.
Northwest 7, Purcell Marian 1
Oak Hills 17, Sycamore 3
Preble Shawnee 6, Mississinawa Valley 2: PS: Klapper 2-3 3B 2 RBI, Deaton 2-4 2B, Dearth 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Sidney 14, West Carrollton 4
Springfield Shawnee 5, Kenton Ridge 4
Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 1: T: Moore 2-3 RS, Franks 1-3 RS 2 RBI, Hays W 11 K.
Tri-Village 10, Twin Valley South 3: TV: Burk W 7 K, Wilcox 2B, Cantrell 2B, Arnett 2B.
Troy 8, Tippecanoe 2
Waynesville 13, Oakwood 5
West Jefferson 8, Madison Plains 0
Boys Tennis
Thursday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0: Zelinski d. Marywick 6-0 6-0; Dickman d. Singleton 6-0 6-0; Weatherspoon d. Sudjecko 6-2 6-0; Hoffstetter/Frank d. Beatty/Luckey 6-1 6-0; Thomas/Lawrence d. Vaughn/Must 6-0 7-6.
Fairborn 4, Piqua 1
Jonathan Alder 5, Tecumseh 0: Zang def Williams 6-1, 6-0; Welsch def Green 6-0, 6-1; VanKirk def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Banks/Sullivan def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-1; Weekly/Gargac def Lian/Jones 6-3, 6-2.
Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2: Iddings (MU) def Gilardi (LC) 6-1, 6-1; Pannapara (LC) def Hines (MU) 6-4, 7-5; Jones (LC) def Knight (MU) 6-1, 6-0; George/Bostick (LC) def Kress/Copp (MU) 2-6,6-4,6-2; Benkert/Berner (MU) def Linson/White (LC).
Troy 5, Stebbins 0
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 4, Fairmont 1: Hayes (A) def. MacLang (F) 6-4, 6-2; Peterson (A) def. Racheb (F) 6-4, 6-4; Schulz (A) def. Hesselbart (F) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Paul/Draugelis (A) def. Day/Lehman (F) 6-1, 6-1; Wrigglesworth/Brandt (F) def. J. Rider/A. Rider (A) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
CHCA 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Zelinski (CJ) d. Guitron 6-3 6-3 Looman (CHCA) d. Dickman 4-6 6-4 7-6; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Filomena 7-5 7-5; Crimmins/Piezgay (CHCA) d. Hofstetter/Frank 6-3 6-1; Browning/Vickers (CHCA) d. Wendling/Thomas 6-0 6-1.
Dayton Christian 3, Legacy Christian 2
Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0: Yeager def Williams 6-0, 6-0; Jordan def Green 6-1, 6-0; Tedeschi def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Harrington/Baugh def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-0; Schuermann/Macy def Jones/Lian 6-2, 6-4.
Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Hackenberger beat Manni 6-2, 6-2; Blake beat Weber 6-0, 6-0; Davis beat Albezrah 6-0, 6-1; Davis/Nichols beat Baker/Stiver 6-1, 6-1; Hartke/Vonderheide beat White/Rinesmith 6-1, 6-0.
Troy 4, Piqua 1
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Badin 3, Fenwick 1
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 3, Edgewood 0: E: Ellis 8 kills, Smith 12 assists, Taggart 9 digs.
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Carroll 14, Miamisburg 10: C: Walsh 4 goals, Frederick 3 goals, Sanders 2 goals 1 assist, Delisle 2 goals 1 assist.
Northmont 12, Edgewood 6: N: Gau 6 goals, Tipton 2 goals 2 assists, Coomer 2 goals.
Wednesday’s Results
Oakwood 12, Fenwick 10
