H.S. Results 4/29

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Anna 13, Botkins 2: A: Finkenbine W 9 K 2-4 2B 2 RS, Albers 2-4 3 RBI 2 RS, Cobb 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.
Bellbrook 7, Chaminade Julienne 3
Bellefontaine 9, Graham 4
Ben Logan 4, London 2
Bethel 5, Milton-Union 2
Brookville 7, Dayton Christian 6
Butler 10, Xenia 2
Colerain 6, Princeton 2
Covington 1, Lehman Catholic 0
Edgewood 5, Ross 4
Fairbanks 6, Mechanicsburg 2: M: Edwards 2-3 2B RBI RS.
Fairfield 9, Lakota West 3
Fairmont 5, Wayne 4: F: Dennis 1-3 2 RBI, Hillon 1-4 2 RBI, Ledbetter 3-3 2 RS.
Fenwick 4, Purcell Marian 2
Franklin Monroe 8, Tri-Village 2: FM: Beeson HR, Johnson W 8 K. TV: Cantrell 2-4 HR.
Greenon 10, Catholic Central 0
Harrison 21, Northwest 0
Indian Lake 5, Kenton Ridge 0
Jonathan Alder 11, Urbana 4
La Salle 4, Badin 3
Lebanon 10, Loveland 6
Marion Local 10, Ansonia 3
Mason 4, Lakota East 3
North Union 3, Tecumseh 1: T: Baisden 1-3.
Northeastern 3, West Jefferson 2
Oak Hills 2, Hamilton 0
Piqua 7, Fairborn 0
Sidney 5, Tippecanoe 0
Springfield Shawnee 12, Northwestern 1
Sycamore 9, Middletown 2
Triad 3, West Liberty-Salem 2
Tri-County North 3, Arcanum 2
Troy 9, Stebbins 0
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Bellbrook 21, Greeneview 5: B: Yoxtheimer 5-5 2B 4 RBI 3 RS, Hubbell 3 2B 4 RBI, LaPalm 3-3, Oberding 3-3.
Bellefontaine 2, London 0
Ben Logan 7, Northwestern 4
Catholic Central 18, Madison Plains 5
Coldwater 18, Parkway 2
Deer Park 22, Mount Healthy 1
Delphos SJ’s 4, Versailles 0
Dixie 5, Bradford 3
Fort Loramie 7, Ana 0: FL: Tennery 2-2 2B, Grudrich 2 RBI, Ruhenkamp W 9 K 2-2.
Franklin 10, Monroe 9
Greenon 4, Triad 0
Lakota East 9, Middletown 0
Marion Local 8, New Bremen 3
Mason 14, Oak Hills 0
Miamisburg 2, Northmont 1: M: Barr RBI, Williams W, Boardwine 2-3.
Milton-Union 4, Covington 0
Minster 7, Fort Recovery 5
North Union 12, Urbana 11
Northridge 4, Bethel 2
Piqua 12, Stebbins 1
Riverside 5, Lehman Catholic 3
Springboro 12, Valley View 1
Springfield Shawnee 4, Southeastern 0
St. Henry 9, New Knoxville 1
Talawanda 3, Cin. Trailblazers 0
Tecumseh 2, Jonathan Alder 0: T: Baisden W 10 K, Kitchens RBI. JA: Keith 8 K.
Taylor 5, McNicholas 4
Tecumseh 2, Jonathan Alder 0
Troy 2, Tippecanoe 0: Tr: Helman W 13 K, Hutchinson RBI.
Troy Christian 8, Miami East 4
Waynesville 14, Carroll 2
Softball
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 8, Tri-County North 5
Beavercreek 8, Northmont 2
Bellefontaine 6, Graham 2
Ben Logan 9, London 1
Carroll 22, Alter 3
Centerville 16, Springboro 1
Chaminade Julienne 9, Ursuline Academy 5
Coldwater 4, Ansonia 2
Covington 8, Lehman Catholic 3
Fairborn 9, Piqua 8
Franklin Monroe 8, Tri-Village 2
Greenon 14, Catholic Central 5
Hamilton 12, Lakota East 9
Harrison 9, Talawanda 0
Jonathan Alder 9, Urbana 0
Kenton Ridge 11, Indian Lake 4: KR: Catanzaro 2-4 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Hembree 3-4 2B 2 RBI. IL: Dixon 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Roby 2-3 2B 2 RS, Talbot 2B.
Madison Plains 15, Cedarville 0
Mason 14, Colerain 0
Miami East 9, Riverside 7
National Trail 9, Newton 1
Oak Hills 1, Fairfield 0
Ross 22, Northwest 4
Ross 18, Northwest 0
Tippecanoe 10, Sidney 2
Triad 5, West Liberty-Salem 3
Wayne 13, Fairmont 10
Xenia 6, Butler 5
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 2, Franklin Monroe 0
Bellefontaine 12, London 6
Ben Logan 11, Northwestern 2
Brookville 14, Oakwood 7
Carroll 14, West Carrollton 12
Centerville 14, Springfield 4
Coldwater 11, Parkway 3
Dayton Christian 31, Middletown Christian 13: DC: Miller W 14 K 3-5 3B 5 RBI.
East Central 10, Harrison 8
Edgewood 15, Fenwick 8
Fairfield 2, Hamilton 1
Franklin 6, Monroe 1
Greeneview 20, Cedarville 0
Greenville 4, Triad 1
Indian Lake 12, Graham 1
Lakota West 10, Lakota East 0
Marion Local 8, New Bremen 1
McNicholas 22, Alter 1
Mechanicsburg 6, Fairbanks 4
Miamisburg 10, Northmont 4: M: Keilholz HR, Thomas 4-4, Hoerner 2B.
Minster 8, Fort Recovery 2
North Union 12, Urbana 1
North Union 10, Urbana 1
Northwest 19, Western Hills 8
Oak Hills 17, Clermont Northeastern 5
Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 1
Russia 8, Arcanum 3
Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 1: T: Moore 2-4 HR, Hays 1-3 2B, Harrison 1-2.
St. Ursula 12, Middletown 0
Sycamore 12, Princeton 1
Talawanda 9, Badin 0
Troy 14, Stebbins 0
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Greenville 4, Lehman Catholic 1: Marchal (G) def Gilardi (LC) 6-1, 6-2; Abell (G) def Pannapara (LC) 6-2, 6-4; Jones (LC) def Pierri (G) 6-1, 6-4; Middlestetter/Read (G) def George/Bostick (LC) 7-5, 6-4; Gettinger/Snyder (G) def Linson/White (LC) 6-1, 6-0.
Springfield 4, Tecumseh 1: Dooley (S) def Williams 6-4, 6-1; Green (Tec) def Bernard 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Velasquez (S) def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Comer/Burcham (S) def Bledsoe/Lisandra 6-1, 6-0; Freud/Waggoner (S) def Jones/Lian 6-0, 6-2.
Tippecanoe 4, Bellbrook 1: Hackenberger beat Songer 7-5, 7-5 (7-3); Blake lost to Harasle 3-6, 1-6; Davis beat Grismer 6-1, 6-3; Davis/Nichols beat Hall/Williams 6-1, 6-1; Hartke/Vonderheide beat Okolowitz/Vincent 6-1, 6-0.
Thursday’s Results
Alter 3, Fenwick 2: Schadik (F) def. Draugelis (A) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Hayes (A) def. McKinney (F) 6-2, 6-0; Peterson (A) def. Forfeit; Schulz/J. Rider (A) def. Tran/Pennington (F) 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4; Burhard/Hudak (F) def. Glen/Mohler (A) 6-0, 6-1.
Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0: Zelinski d. Marywick 6-0 6-0; Dickman d. Singleton 6-0 6-0; Weatherspoon d. Sudjecko 6-2 6-0; Hoffstetter/Frank d. Beatty/Luckey 6-1 6-0; Thomas/Lawrence d. Vaughn/Must 6-0 7-6.
Fairborn 4, Piqua 1
Jonathan Alder 5, Tecumseh 0: Zang def Williams 6-1, 6-0; Welsch def Green 6-0, 6-1; VanKirk def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Banks/Sullivan def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-1; Weekly/Gargac def Lian/Jones 6-3, 6-2.
Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2: Iddings (MU) def Gilardi (LC) 6-1, 6-1; Pannapara (LC) def Hines (MU) 6-4, 7-5; Jones (LC) def Knight (MU) 6-1, 6-0; George/Bostick (LC) def Kress/Copp (MU) 2-6,6-4,6-2; Benkert/Berner (MU) def Linson/White (LC).
Troy 5, Stebbins 0
Valley View Blue 5, Waynesville 0: Zechar (V) def. Stupp (W) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(8); Stamper (V) def. Damron (W) 6-2, 6-4; Cummings (V) def. Scamorza (W) 6-1, 6-1; Dalton/Preciado (V) def. Awnspaw/Foley (W) 6-3, 6-3; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Fessler/Glaser (W) 6-0, 6-1.
Sidney 5, Valley View White 0: Hoying (S) def. Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-0; New (S) def. Barnett (V) 6-4, 6-3; Abbott (S) def. Vanhorn (V) 6-0, 6-0; Furukavel/Hagan (S) def. Christain/Richter (V) 6-4, 6-1; Baldauf/Koester (S) def. Citro/Speck (V) 6-1, 6-7, 10-8.
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Badin 3, Fenwick 1
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Oakwood 17, Carroll 5
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Carroll 14, Miamisburg 10: C: Walsh 4 goals, Frederick 3 goals, Sanders 2 goals 1 assist, Delisle 2 goals 1 assist.
Northmont 12, Edgewood 6: N: Gau 6 goals, Tipton 2 goals 2 assists, Coomer 2 goals.
