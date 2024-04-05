H.S. Results 4/4

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Thursday’s Results

Covington 15, Milton-Union 0: C: Denson 1-4 3 RBI, Humphrey 1-1 3 RBI, Owens 3-3 2 RBI.

DeSales (KY) 13, Dayton Christian 0

Tecumseh 9, London 8: T: Olinger 3-4 2 2B RBI, Bush 2-4 2 RBI, Radford 2-3 2B RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 2

Brookville 6, Bath County (KY) 1: Br: Chambers 3-4 2B RBI, Fullenkamp 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI, Trent 2-3 2B RBI.

Butler 20, Sidney 0

Centerville 11, Springfield 0: C: Adkins 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Kent 2-3 HR RBI, Miller 1-5 2 RBI.

Dayton Christian 12, Louisville Christian (KY) 2: DC: Thoma 2-3 2B 3B, Orth 1-2 2B.

Fairmont 10, Northmont 4: F: Lanning 1-2 2 RBI, Ledbetter 1-3 2 RBI, Slifer 1-3 2 RBI. N: Lupton 2-4 2B RBI, Lykins 1-3 RBI.

Graham 12, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Horney 2-2 2B RBI.

North Union 2, Indian Lake 1

Piqua 8, Xenia 7: X: Siebel 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Newell 2-3 2 RBI.

Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1: S: Gardner 1-2 RBI, Veletean 2-2 2B, Cane RBI.

Tippecanoe 14, West Carrollton 2: T: Zumwalt 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Schultz 2-4 2 RBI, Jackson W 8 K.

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Carlisle 4, Friendship/Scio (NY) 0

Carlisle 10, Poca (WV) 9

Covington 14, Milton-Union 6: C: Foutz 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Johnson 4-5 2 2B 3B 2 RBI, Burns 2-5 HR RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Brookville 11, Bethel 1: Br: Burton W 5 K, 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Holp 4-4 RBI, Davidson 1-3 RBI.

Fairbanks 11, West Liberty-Salem 1

Indian Lake 9, North Union 1

Paducah (KY) 10, Franklin 0

Tecumseh 10, London 6: T: Accurso 5-5 4 2B 3B 2 RBI, Hill W 2 K, 1-2 3 RBI, Matthews 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0

