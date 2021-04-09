HS Results 4/8

St. Xavier 9, Talawanda 8

Western Hills 15, Mount Healthy 0

Wednesday’s Results

Arcanum 15, Tri-County North 5: Albright (A) 2-5 2B, Burke (A) 3 RBI, Williams (A) W.

Beavercreek 2, Springboro 1

Benjamin Logan 11, Urbana 1

Carlisle 10, Milton-Union 2

Edgewood 27, Mount Healthy 1

Elder 9, Badin 2

Fairfield 8, Sycamore 6

Franklin 11, Monroe 0

Graham 12, North Union 3

Hamilton 9, Colerain 2

Harrison 9, Talawanda 7

Indian Lake 9, Northwestern 3

Jonathan Alder 3, Bellefontaine 1

Kenton Ridge 11, Tecumseh 4: Hale (T) 4-4, Berner (T) 3-4 2B.

Lakota East 5, Middletown 1

Lakota West 10, Princeton 5

Lebanon 22, Winton Woods 0: Weber (L) W.

Middletown Madison 7, Carroll 5

Northeastern 11, Emmanuel Christian 1: Franzen (N) 2-3 2B, Moone (N) W 7 K 3B 2 RBI, Nichols (N) 2-2 2 RBI, Lookabaugh (EC) 2-3.

Oak Hills 4, Mason 2

Oakwood 11, Valley View 2

Preble Shawnee 10, Waynesville 7: Hutchinson (PS) W.

Purcell Marian 15, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Roger Bacon 5, Chaminade Julienne 2

Wayne 13, Fairborn 6: Carver (F) 4-4, Mullins (W) 2B, Maiden (W) 2B, Fiegly (W) 2B.

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 9, West Clermont 1: Kent (B) W 3-4 3B 2 RBI, Nusky (B) 4-4, Beeber (B) 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Covington 6, Tri-Village 0: Wilcox (TV) 2-2 2B.

Fairfield 6, Seton 1

Harrison 6, Dixie Heights 4

Lakota West 12, Colerain 0

London 8, Northeastern 3

Miamisburg 7, Wayne 1

Oak Hills 2, McAuley 1

Riverside 4, Urbana 1

Springfield Shawnee 10, Southeastern 3

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 17, Fenwick 1: Nusky (B) 2-2 4 RS RBI, Kent (B) 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Feenstra (B) W 9 K.

Beavercreek 5, Springboro 1

Benjamin Logan 7, Urbana 0

Brookville 5, Eaton 0

Carroll 15, Purcell Marian 5

Centerville 11, Springfield 0: Hopf (C) 2-4 4 RBI, Pilgrim (C) 4-4 2 3B 2 RBI, Arnold (C) W 6 K.

Chaminade Julienne 14, Roger Bacon 3

Edgewood 13, Mount Healthy 0

Fairfield 9, Lakota East 0

Fairmont 7, Northmont 6: McGilton (N) HR.

Franklin 9, Monroe 5

Hamilton 10, Colerain 0

Indian Lake 15, Northwestern 5

Jonathan Alder 2, Bellefontaine 1

Kenton Ridge 7, Tecumseh 1: Moore (T) 1-3 2B, Strouse (T) RBI, Franks (T) 1-3 2B, Hamilton (KR) 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Schnitzler (KR) 3-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Avery (KR) 2-3 2B.

Lakota West 23, Middletown 1

London 4, Springfield Shawnee 3

Mason 13, Princeton 0

Miamisburg 18, Wayne 1

North Union 10, Graham 1

Oak Hills 13, Sycamore 1

Ross 11, Northwest 0

Talawanda 10, Harrison 3

Tri-Village 9, Bethel 3: Osborne (TV) 2B, Hunt (TV) 2B, Waters (TV) W 8 K.

Troy 6, West Carrollton 5

Valley View 17, Oakwood 4

Waynesville 10, Preble Shawnee 4: Lipinski (W) 2B, Lawrenz (W) 3-4, Almeter (W) W 6 K.

Xenia 8, Greeneview 5: Reno (G) 4-4 3B HR, Simpson (G) 3B.

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Wilmington 0: 1S - Xie def Bradshaw 6-1, 6-2; 2S - Wells def Reed 6-0, 6-1; 3S - Staiger def Martini 6-3, 6-2; 1D - Xiao/Sanker def Butcher/Lazic 6-0, 6-1; 2D - Jones/Ali def Webber/Reed 6-4, 6-2.

Bellefontaine 4, Urbana 1: Bakshi(B) def Stouffer(U) 6-0,6-0; Burhanna(B) def Johnson(U) 6-4,6-2; Howell(B) def Bradley(U)6-1,6-0; Rooney/Hoskins(U) def Shell/Taylor(B) 6-1,6-1; Burhanna/Phillips(B) def Bloemhard/Holland(U)6-7(3-7),6-3,6-2.

Cedarville 4, Greeneview 1

Lehman Catholic 3, Elida 2: Gilardi(LC) def Bartels(E) 6-1, 6-2; Pannapara(LC) def Patel(E) 6-0, 6-0; Bostick(LC) def Schmunk(E) 6-0, 6-1; Butler/Kindell(E) def. Jones/Schmeising(LC) 6-1, 6-2; Mitchell/Byers(E) def White/ Linson(LC) 7-5, 6-2.

Mason 5, Centerville 0: 1S Gogineni def. Owen 6-1, 3-6, 1-0; 2S Joshi def. Panwar 6-1, 6-0; 3S Tang def. Edwards 6-0, 6-2; 1D King-Singidi def. R.Peters-Arellano 6-2, 6-0; 2D Kunaparaju-Rao def. Kunst-Ross 6-1, 6-2.

Middletown 5, Edgewood 0: Johnson (M) d. Rice 6-0, 6-2; Deleon (M) d. Bunger 6-2, 6-2; Burton (M) d. Warren 6-1, 6-0; Hackney/Brown (M) d. Farthing/Hnchle 6-2, 6-0; Hartman/Velasco (M) d. Spicer/Ross 7-5, 6-2.

Northmont 4, Sidney 1

Trotwood 4, West Carrollton 1

Troy 4, Fairborn 1: 1S Steck(F) d. Masunaga(T) 3-6, 5-0, retired; 2S George(T) d. Smith(F) 6-1, 6-1; 3S Hench(T) d. Nguyen(F) 6-2, 7-5; 1D Bess/Johnston(T) d. Copeland/Kurtz(F) 6-0, 6-0; 2D Miller/Monnin(T) d. Hulbert/Picarollo. 6-3, 6-2.

REPORTING RESULTS

