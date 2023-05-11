H.S. Results 5/10: Adams homers in Shawnee win

Lilly Adams hit a home run and Springfield Shawnee cruised to a 14-4 win versus Milton-Union in softball tournament action on Wednesday.
Adams finished with three hits and three RBI, Lydia Spitzer added four RBI on three hits and Ali Trimmer struck out five over five innings to pick up the win.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 7, Lakota West 3: B: Moore 3-3 3B 4 RS, Rachel 2-3 2B RBI, Anderson 1-4 2 RBI.
Bellefontaine 11, Bethel 5
Catholic Central 2, Emmanuel Christian 0: CC: Gutierrez W 1 K.
Centerville 11, Tecumseh 0
Chaminade Julienne 14, Northmont 2: CJ: Frasure 2-3 2 RBI 3 RS, Brunner 3-4 2B 5 RBI, Sullivan 1-3 2B 2 RS RBI.
Fairfield 5, CHCA 1
Fairmont 4, Troy 2
Greenon 6, West Liberty-Salem 5: G: Stevens 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Houseman 2-2 3 RS, Chasteen 2-4 2 RS.
Jonathan Alder 6, Col. Academy 0
Lebanon 12, Wayne 0: L: Dunlap W 7 K, Upper 5 RBI.
Mechanicsburg 6, Triad 3: M: Eyink 2-4 RBI, Hess W 5 K, RBI.
Northwestern 7, Newton 5: No: Mansfield 2-4 3 RBI 2 RS, Aldredge 2 RS, Filler W 7 K.
Preble Shawnee 7, Greenville 5: PS: Hogg W 5 K, Hutchinson 1-4 2B 3 RBI, Davidson 3-4 2B RBI.
Springboro 2, Oak Hills 0
Springfield Shawnee 7, Springfield 2
Washington C.H. 4, Monroe 3: M: Braun 2-4 RBI, Heagen 1-3 RBI.
West Jefferson 10, London 8
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 10, Newton 0
Badin 6, Hamilton 2
Ben Logan 3, Riverside 1
Bethel 6, Milton Union 4
Butler 20, Greenville 0
Cedarville 11, Emmanuel Christian 1
Chaminade Julienne 16, Xenia 6
Covington 18, Fairlawn 0
Fairbanks 12, Triad 2
Fairfield Christian 2, West Jefferson 1
Kenton Ridge 11, Northwestern 0
La Salle 5, Talawanda 1
Meadowdale 11, Thurgood Marshall 8
Miami East 1, Bellefontaine 0
Miamisburg 4, Northmont 2: M: Barr W 9 K, 3-4 RBI.
Middletown 2, Madeira 0
Monroe 10, Fenwick 9
Northeastern 9, Dixie 8
Ross 6, Edgewood 3
Southeastern 5, Mechanicsburg 1: M: Eyink 2-3, Hess 1-3 RBI.
Springboro 1, Lebanon 0
Tecumseh 11, Fairborn 3
Tippecanoe 12, Stebbins 0
Trotwood 16, Yellow Springs 13
Troy 10, Piqua 2
Troy Christian 3, Tri-Village 0
Urbana 3, Indian Lake 1
Wayne 7, Alter 4
Wilmington 8, Waynesville 1
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 16, Xenia 1
Centerville 7, Fairmont 3
Fairfield 6, Ursuline Academy 0: F: Leugers 1-3 2B RBI, Stanfield 1-3 RBI, Peters W 10 K, 3-3 2B.
Hamilton 9, Talawanda 1: T: Berryman 1-2 RBI, Griffin 1-3 2B.
Kings 3, Edgewood 1
Harrison 9, Sycamore 3
Lakota West 15, Loveland 5
Lebanon 18, Stebbins 0
Mason 7, Western Brown 1
Miamisburg 24, Middletown 0
Milford 14, Lakota East 4
Mt. Notre Dame 10, Walnut Hills 0
Northmont 5, Springboro 1
Oak Hills 16, Winton Woods 1
Troy 11, Fairborn 1: T: Welbaum W 3 K.
West Clermont 5, Seton 4
Division III
Arcanum 10, West Liberty-Salem 0: WLS: Milliron 1-2 2B.
Bethel-Tate 23, North College Hill 0
Brookville 12, Bethel 10
Carlisle 19, Madeira 0
Clermont Northeastern 8, Blanchester 1
Georgetown 7, Middletown Madison 2
Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 0
Miami East 4, Northeastern 1
Norwood 14, Deer Park 0
Springfield Shawnee 14, Milton-Union 4: SS: Adams 2-3 HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Wills 3-3 3 RS 3 RBI, Spitzer 3-4 4 RBI.
Tri-Village 7, Greeneview 4: TV: Poling W 5 K, Osborne 2B, Porter 2B.
Waynesville 13, Reading 6: W: Bailey 4-5 2B 3B 2 RS 5 RBI, Hallows 2-3 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Tudela 2-5 2 RBI.
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
Badin 15, Indian Hill 0
Batavia 17, CHCA 6
Bellefontaine 10, Northwestern 3
Graham 1, Chaminade Julienne 0
Clinton-Massie 15, Wyoming 9
Fenwick 10, Monroe 0
Greenville 10, Belmont 0
McAuley 4, Goshen 2
Roger Bacon 9, McNicholas 7
Urbana 18, Stivers 9
Valley View 12, Oakwood 4
Wilmington 17, Northwest 1
Division IV
Ansonia 10, Mississinawa Valley 0
Cedarville 12, New Miami 2
Covington 23, Troy Christian 1
Lehman Catholic 16, Twin Valley South 0
National Trail 19, Catholic Central 0
Tri-County North 14, Yellow Springs 4
Williamsburg 17, St. Bernard 0
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Eaton 17, Oakwood 1
Greenville 17, West Carrollton 1
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 14, Newton 0
Beavercreek 2, Northmont 1
Ben Logan 5, Springfield Shawnee 4
Butler 15, West Carrollton 0
Mechanicsburg 23, Legacy Christian 2: M: DeLong 3-4 2B 3B 6 RBI, Patterson 3-3 2 2B, Sartin W, 3-5 2 2B.
Princeton 11, Middletown 0
Southeastern 19, Greenon 3
Tecumseh 14, Alter 4
Tippecanoe 11, Bradford 3
Troy 14, Piqua 0
Girls Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 13, Chaminade Julienne 12: Ca: Sanders 6 goals, DeLisle 3 goals, Frederick 1 goal 6 assists.
Boys Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
Badin 3, Thurgood 0
