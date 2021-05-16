dayton-daily-news logo
HS Results 5/15

High School Sports | 11 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Saturday’s Results

Badin 9, CHCA 4

Beavercreek 16, Waynesville 1

Catholic Central 5, Legacy Christian 1

Chaminade Julienne 9, Lehman Catholic 3

Mason 6, Indian Hill 4

Miamisburg 6, Middletown 5

National Trail 11, Brookville 8

Summit Country Day 8, Dixie 4

Troy 9, Miami East 8

West Jefferson 12, Bishop Ready 2

Friday’s Results

Badin 7, Lebanon 6

Bellbrook 9, Wayne 4

Ben Logan 8, Triad 0

Butler 3, Elder 1

Catholic Central 3, Dixie 2

Cin. Country Day 2, Ross 1

Dayton Christian 12, Madison 2: Scanlon (DC) W, Carnegis (DC) 2 RBI, Tomblin (DC) 2 RBI.

Eaton 11, Oakwood 3

Fenwick 6, Purcell Marian 4

Franklin 8, Carlisle 6

Greenon 12, Troy Christian 3

Hamilton 5, Fairfield 3

La Salle 8, Monroe 6

Lakota East 7, Wyoming 0

Madison Plains 9, North Union 6

Mason 8, Louisville St. Xavier 2

Mechanicsburg 1, West Liberty-Salem 0: Morgan (M) 2-3 RS, DeLong (M) 1-3 RBI, Edwards (M) W 11 K.

Milford 8, Colerain 6

Northmont 8, Chaminade Julienne 3: King (N) W, Hobert (N) 3-4.

Sidney 10, Springfield 0

Tippecanoe 11, Tecumseh 0

Turpin 4, McNicholas 2

West Jefferson 17, Fairbanks 13

Thursday’s Results

Northwestern 6, Bradford 3: Miller (B) 2-4.

Tri-Village 4, Franklin Monroe 2: Finkbine (TV) W 6 K, Barrett (TV) 2-4 2 RBI, Prieto (TV) 1-2 RBI.

Washington CH 6, Greeneview 2: Mays (G) RBI, Phillips (G) RBI.

Softball

REGULAR SEASON

Saturday’s Results

Greenville 12, Covington 2

Jonathan Alder 3, Centerville 0

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 20, Carroll 1

Eaton 11, Talawanda 6

Fairmont 11, Wayne 8

Graham 4, Northwestern 3

Jonathan Alder 11, Springfield Shawnee 1

Lakota West 9, Oak Hills 3

Sidney 11, New Bremen 1

Troy 9, Piqua 8

Urbana 9, Tecumseh 8: Hill (T) 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Hays (T) 2-4 2B RBI, Drews (T) 2-4 RBI.

Boys Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

GCL Challenge

Carroll 2, Edgewood 0

La Salle 2, Edgewood 0

Alter 2, Edgewood 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

