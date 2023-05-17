H.S. Results 5/16

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Division I
Centerville 20, Belmont 1
Middletown 4, Walnut Hills 0
Monroe 9, Springfield 2: M: Sargent W 4 K, 3-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Gannon 1-2 2 RBI, Ballard 2-3 3B 2 RBI.
Piqua 9, Northmont 8
Princeton 7, Little Miami 4
Sidney 7, Stebbins 0
St. Xavier 11, Edgewood 1
Talawanda 3, Western Brown 2: T: Mesler 2-3 RBI, Smith 1-2 RBI, Wright 1-3 RBI.
Wayne 11, Trotwood 1
Division II
Bellefontaine 2, Oakwood 0: O: Ulrich 2-3.
Ben Logan 3, Eaton 1: BL: Miracle 3-4, Peterson 1-3 RBI, Kennaw W 4 K.
Graham 15, Carroll 4: C: Ivory 1-2 RBI, Dunn 3-3 RBI, Wright 2-3 RBI. G: Sells 1-4 3 RBI, Hollingsworth 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI, Dunham 1-3 3 RS 2 RBI.
Greenon 2, Northridge 0: G: Stevens 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Ness 3-3, Wirick W 16 K.
Mt. Healthy 1, Hughes 0
New Richmond 2, Wilmington 1
Springfield Shawnee 3, Bethel 2
Summit Country Day 12, Bethel-Tate 0
Tecumseh 20, Ponitz 0: T: Cassell 2-2 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Brents 1-1 3B 2 RS 2 RBI, Moore 2-2 3 RS RBI.
Tippecanoe 23, Meadowdale 0
Urbana 10, Greenville 0: U: Donahoe 2-4 3 RBI, Teepe 2-4 4 RBI, Hildebrand W 9 K, 1-2 2 RS RBI.
Division III
Clermont Northeastern 7, Deer Park 6
Monday’s Results
Division III
Cin. Christian 21, N. College Hill 2
Cin. Country Day 9, Finneytown 0
Dixie 4, National Trail 2: D: Huffman 2-2 RBI, Phillips 1-3 RBI, Johnson RBI.
Middletown Madison 12, Seven Hills 3
Northeastern 2, Milton-Union 1
Northwestern 6, Alter 2
Norwood 12, Gamble Montessori 1
Preble Shawnee 3, Dayton Christian 1: PS: Hutchinson W 17 K, 2-4 2B, Runyon 2-4 2B 2 RBI. DC: Halter RBI.
Valley View 8, Houston 7
Waynesville 12, Clark Montessori 0
West Liberty-Salem 2, Anna 0
Williamsburg 10, East Clinton 0
Division IV
Ansonia 12, Fairlawn 0: A: Bowman 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Zumbrun 1-1 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Shives 1-2 2 RS 2 RBI.
Bradford 5, Triad 0: B: Gambill 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Monnin 1-3 3B RBI, Hill 1-2 RBI.
Catholic Central 4, Cedarville 3
Covington 4, Jackson Center 2
Franklin Monroe 4, Yellow Springs 3
Lehman Catholic 14, Mississinawa Valley 0
Lockland 14, Riverview East 4
Mechanicsburg 25, Northside Christian 0: M: Dietrich, W 6 K, 3-5 2 RBI 2 RS, Hess 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI 4 RS, Eyink 2-2 2 RBI.
Riverside 5, Botkins 1: R: Shockey 1-5 RBI, Purtee 1-4 RBI, Orsborne 1-4 RBI.
Tri-County North 7, Emmanuel Christian 5
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Fairfield 13, Landmark 3
Riverside 7, Troy Christian 3
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 6, Fort Loramie 4: A: Kearney 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Sharp 2-3 3 RS, Thompson 3-5 2 RS.
Beavercreek 1, Carlisle 0
Chaminade Julienne 4, Troy 2: CJ: Gongora 1-3 2B RBI, Peltier 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Sullivan 2-5 2B. T: Donnan RBI, Smith RBI.
CHCA 13, Clinton-Massie 1
Fairfield 6, Kings 4
Fairmont 6, Greeneview 5
Fenwick 2, Madeira 1: F: Haglage RBI, Schehr 1-4 3B RBI, Von Bargen 2-4 2B.
Indian Lake 5, Miami East 3
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
Ben Logan 8, Tippecanoe 5: BL: Bailey 3-4 2 RS RBI, Norviel 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Roseburrough 2-4 2 RS 3 RBI.
Franklin 16, Eaton 3: F: Allen 2-4 HR 6 RBI, Green 3-4 HR 3 RS 5 RBI, Gray W 3 K, 2-3 RBI.
Greenville 11, Fenwick 0
Kenton Ridge 7, Graham 0
New Richmond 12, Batavia 2
Division IV
Covington 14, Tri-County North 0
Fort Loramie 5, Houston 1
Newark Catholic 9, Mechanicsburg 4: M: Conley 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Fraley 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Rodgers 2-3 2B.
Riverside 4, Ansonia 1
Russia 13, Newton 1
Williamsburg 13, Cin. Christian 1
Monday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 3, Northmont 0
Fairfield 5, Harrison 0: Hensley 2-4 2 RS, Clark 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Huey 1-3 HR 2 RBI.
Hamilton 5, Kings 4
Lebanon 3, Beavercreek 1
Mason 11, Mt. Notre Dame 3
Miamisburg 5, Troy 2
Milford 7, Lakota West 0
Oak Hills 5, West Clermont 2
Division III
Arcanum 8, Brookville 2: A: Byrne 2-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Toy 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Burrell 3-4 2B RBI.
Carlisle 10, Norwood 0
Clermont Northeastern 16, Georgetown 13
Indian Lake 10, Tri-Village 0: IL: Dixon 2-3 3 RBI, Roby 1-2 2B RBI, Marlow 2-3 RBI.
Miami East 4, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Adams 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Blanton 2-4 RBI.
Waynesville 8, Bethel Tate 5
REGULAR SEASON
Monday’s Results
Bradford 22, Newton 2
Covington 18, Riverside 5: C: Anderson 5-6 3 RBI. R: Dillon 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Perk 1-3 HR 3 RBI.
Greenville 6, Russia 2: G: Burns 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Cromwell 2-4 2 RS, Hamm 1-2 2 RBI.
