H.S. Results 5/18: Dayton Christian advances in extras

Isaac Scanlon drove in the game-winning run in to give Dayton Christian a 5-4 eight inning walk-off win versus Cedarville in Division IV sectional baseball on Wednesday.
Cedarville built up a 4-1 lead but Dayton Christian rallied to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Nate Scanlon drove in two runs on a bases-loaded single and Luke Carnegis scored on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs Isaac Scanlon singled in Caleb Tomblin to win the game.
John Wright tossed a pair of perfect innings to pick up the win in relief.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division III
CHCA 25, North College Hill 1
Greeneview 11, Greenon 0
Mechanicsburg 12, National Trail 2: M: Hess 2-3 4 RBI RS, Edwards W 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Dietrich 3-3 3 RBI RS.
Roger Bacon 13, East Clinton 2
Division IV
Cin. Christian 14, Ripley Union-Lewis 0
Dayton Christian 5, Cedarville 4: DC: I. Scanlon GW-RBI, Wright W, N. Scanlon 2 RBI.
Fayetteville Perry 11, New Miami 0
Southeastern 7, Franklin Monroe 2
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Anderson 7, Talawanda 4
Colerain 6, Goshen 3
Fairfield 11, Winton Woods 1
Franklin 3, Tecumseh 1
Hamilton 5, Little Miami 2
Harrison 4, Lakota West 1
La Salle 10, Edgewood 3
Lebanon 10, Walnut Hills 0
Loveland 8, Middletown 1
Piqua 4, Northmont 3
Princeton 6, West Clermont 2
Sidney 1, Fairborn 0
Springfield 6, Beavercreek 5
Turpin 21, Withrow 2
West Carrollton 6, Stebbins 1
Western Brown 1, Northwest 0
Xenia 10, Wayne 2
Division II
Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 0
Clinton-Massie 8, Blanchester 5
Indian Hill 2, Monroe 1
Milton-Union 31, Dunbar 1
Norwood 10, Hughes 0
Oakwood 5, Carroll 2
Urbana 6, Graham 4
Valley View 15, Trotwood 0
Waynesville 2, Bethel-Tate 0
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 6, Dayton Christian 0
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
Clinton-Massie 14, Batavia 12
Eaton 14, Brookville 6
Greenville 6, Valley View 0
Kenton Ridge 6, Tippecanoe 1: KR: Fyffe 3-4 2 2B 3B, Wright 2-4 2B, Ropp W 10 K 2-4 2B.
Springfield Shawnee 10, Urbana 2
Taylor 5, Ross 2
Division IV
Bradford 5, Ansonia 3
Fayetteville 14, Cin. Country Day 0
Fort Loramie 13, Covington 9
Mechanicsburg 11, Franklin Monroe 0
Russia 7, Newton 0
Southeastern 10, Felicity Franklin 3
Boys Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Northmont 3, Olentangy 1: N: Ibe 20 kills, Mosher 42 assists, Smith 17 digs.
Sycamore 3, Edgewood 0: Honchul 4 kills, Combs 3 aces.
