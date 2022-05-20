H.S. Results 5/19: Bellbrook wins in walk-off

Ben Bayer drove in Blake Olberding to give Bellbrook a 1-0 walk-off thriller win versus Alter in Division II tournament action on Thursday.
Bennett LaPalm tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Butler 13, West Carrollton 1
Centerville 13, Xenia 1
Elder 9, Anderson 1
Fairmont 8, Franklin 0
Fairfield 1, St. Xavier 0
Hamilton 5, Loveland 3
La Salle 2, Milford 1
Lakota East 10, Turpin 0: LE: Whiteaker 10 K, Dilley 2B RBI.
Lebanon 3, Kings 0
Mason 1, Western Brown 0
Miamisburg 3, Piqua 2
Moeller 3, Colerain 1
Princeton 2, Harrison 0
Sidney 5, Troy 4: S: Booth HR.
Springboro 13, Springfield 0
Division II
Badin 11, Norwood 1
Batavia 1, New Richmond 0
Bellbrook 1, Alter 0: B: LaPalm W 9 K, Bayer 2B RBI, Olberding 2B RS.
Chaminade Julienne 9, Milton-Union 0: CJ: Peltier 3-4 2 RBI, Frasure 2-3 3 RBI, Hoagland W 6 K.
Eaton 7, Valley View 1
Greenville 10, Oakwood 4
Indian Hill 2, Ross 0
Taylor 4, Clinton-Massie 1
Tippecanoe 10, Urbana 5
Waynesville 5, Fenwick 4
Wyoming 15, Shroder 0
Division III
Ben Logan 7, Anna 0
Bethel 1, Covington 0
Carlisle 7, Deer Park 6
Indian Lake 2, West Liberty-Salem 1
Madeira 6, Williamsburg 5
McNicholas 10, Mariemont 8
Miami East 6, Arcanum 2
Middletown Madison 13, Georgetown 0
Northeastern 5, Springfield Shawnee 3
Reading 4, Clermont Northeastern 2
Summit Country Day 11, Cin. Country Day 3
Versailles 9, Dixie 0
Division IV
Bradford 2, Riverside 1
Catholic Central 11, Tri-County North 7
Felicity Franklin 13, Seven Hills 9
Fort Loramie 8, Houston 1
Middletown Christian 10, MVCA 6
Newton 10, Botkins 0
Russia 10, Mississinawa Valley 0
Troy Christian 11, Twin Valley South 4
Wednesday’s Results
Division III
CHCA 25, North College Hill 1
Greeneview 11, Greenon 0
Mechanicsburg 12, National Trail 2: M: Hess 2-3 4 RBI RS, Edwards W 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Dietrich 3-3 3 RBI RS.
Roger Bacon 13, East Clinton 2
Division IV
Cin. Christian 14, Ripley Union-Lewis 0
Dayton Christian 5, Cedarville 4: DC: I. Scanlon GW-RBI, Wright W, N. Scanlon 2 RBI.
Fayetteville Perry 11, New Miami 0
Southeastern 7, Franklin Monroe 2
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Lakota West 13, Kings 2
Mason 5, Beavercreek 1
McAuley 4, Northmont 2
Oak Hills 2, Lebanon 1
Division III
Arcanum 5, Georgetown 0
Carlisle 17, Blanchester 0
Miami East 11, Clermont Northeastern 1
Boys Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Oakwood 20, Lima Senior 5
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Edgewood 3, Wayne 0: E: Smith 16 assists, Honchul 9 kills, Ellis 5 aces.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.