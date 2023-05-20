X

H.S. Results 5/19

High School Sports
13 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 6, Piqua 2

Butler 3, Miamisburg 1

Elder 5, Sycamore 1

Fairfield 5, Oak Hills 2

Fairmont 3, Xenia 2

Kings 13, Lakota East 3

Lebanon 11, Middletown 0

Loveland 4, LaSalle 3

Mason 10, Anderson 0

Milford 13, Loveland 1

Moeller 10, Northwest 0

Monroe 4, Centerville 3

Princeton 7, Talawanda 1

Springboro 4, Sidney 1

Troy 3, Wayne 0: T: Smith 2-2 HR 2 RBI, Helman W 13 K, Harlamert 2-3 RBI.

West Clermont 8, St. Xavier 6

Division II

Badin 25, Mt. Healthy 0

Batavia 7, McNicholas 6

Bellbrook 2, Graham 1: B: LaPalm W 13 K, Bayer 2B 2 RBI, Benetis S 2 K.

Bellefontaine 5, Ben Logan 2

Chaminade Julienne 10, Greenon 0: Frasure W 8 K, Weckesser 2 RBI, Hoagland 2-2 3 RS RBI.

CHCA 3, Wyoming 1

Fenwick 7, New Richmond 1

Franklin 11, Urbana 9

Indian Hill 2, Summit Country Day 1

Kenton Ridge 11, Tecumseh 2

Reading 16, Clinton-Massie 0

Tippecanoe 5, Springfield Shawnee 1

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Taylor 3, Ben Logan 2: BL: Plikerd 3-4 HR 2 RBI.

Greenville 11, New Richmond 2

Kenton Ridge 11, Franklin 0: KR: Fincham 4-4 2 2B 2 RS RBI, Massie 2-4 3 RBI, Wright 2-5 HR 5 RBI.

Division IV

Covington 10, Williamsburg 0

Russia 4, Southeastern 3

Riverside 2, Fort Loramie 1: R: Armbruster 2-5 RBI, Copas 2-4 RBI, Snow W 12 K.

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 5, Centerville 2

Lebanon 1, Hamilton 0

Miamisburg 11, Mason 8

Milford 5, Oak Hills 2

Division III

Carlisle 13, Arcanum 7

Clermont Northeastern 12, Indian Lake 2

Miami East 8, Waynesville 7

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

