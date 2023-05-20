H.S. Results 5/19

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 6, Piqua 2
Butler 3, Miamisburg 1
Elder 5, Sycamore 1
Fairfield 5, Oak Hills 2
Fairmont 3, Xenia 2
Kings 13, Lakota East 3
Lebanon 11, Middletown 0
Loveland 4, LaSalle 3
Mason 10, Anderson 0
Milford 13, Loveland 1
Moeller 10, Northwest 0
Monroe 4, Centerville 3
Princeton 7, Talawanda 1
Springboro 4, Sidney 1
Troy 3, Wayne 0: T: Smith 2-2 HR 2 RBI, Helman W 13 K, Harlamert 2-3 RBI.
West Clermont 8, St. Xavier 6
Division II
Badin 25, Mt. Healthy 0
Batavia 7, McNicholas 6
Bellbrook 2, Graham 1: B: LaPalm W 13 K, Bayer 2B 2 RBI, Benetis S 2 K.
Bellefontaine 5, Ben Logan 2
Chaminade Julienne 10, Greenon 0: Frasure W 8 K, Weckesser 2 RBI, Hoagland 2-2 3 RS RBI.
CHCA 3, Wyoming 1
Fenwick 7, New Richmond 1
Franklin 11, Urbana 9
Indian Hill 2, Summit Country Day 1
Kenton Ridge 11, Tecumseh 2
Reading 16, Clinton-Massie 0
Tippecanoe 5, Springfield Shawnee 1
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division II
Taylor 3, Ben Logan 2: BL: Plikerd 3-4 HR 2 RBI.
Greenville 11, New Richmond 2
Kenton Ridge 11, Franklin 0: KR: Fincham 4-4 2 2B 2 RS RBI, Massie 2-4 3 RBI, Wright 2-5 HR 5 RBI.
Division IV
Covington 10, Williamsburg 0
Russia 4, Southeastern 3
Riverside 2, Fort Loramie 1: R: Armbruster 2-5 RBI, Copas 2-4 RBI, Snow W 12 K.
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 5, Centerville 2
Lebanon 1, Hamilton 0
Miamisburg 11, Mason 8
Milford 5, Oak Hills 2
Division III
Carlisle 13, Arcanum 7
Clermont Northeastern 12, Indian Lake 2
Miami East 8, Waynesville 7
