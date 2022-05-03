H.S. Results 5/2

Beavercreek 14, Northmont 6

Ben Logan 4, Graham 1

Butler 11, Xenia 0

Carlisle 9, Monroe 4

Catholic Central 5, Madison Plains 1

Chaminade Julienne 16, Purcell Marian 1

Colerain 13, Princeton 3

Eaton 13, Oakwood 0

Edgewood 7, Talawanda 4

Fairmont 7, Wayne 1

Franklin 14, Brookville 6

Greeneview 7, Cedarville 1

Greenon 2, Southeastern 1

Greenville 7, West Carrollton 1

Harrison 4, Ross 1

Houston 3, Anna 1: H: Beaver W, Barker 2B 2 RBI, Ely 2B.

Indian Lake 10, North Union 0

Jonathan Alder 12, Springfield Shawnee 0

Kenton Ridge 7, Bellefontaine 3

Marion Local 5, National Trail 4

Mason 4, Lakota East 2

Milford 4, Lebanon 1

Minster 10, Lehman Catholic 0

New Bremen 8, Mississinawa Valley 5

Northeastern 8, Mechanicsburg 3: M: Hess 2-4 RS, Poland 1-4 3B RBI.

Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 0

Piqua 11, Fairborn 2

Preble Shawnee 4, Franklin Monroe 0: PS: Hutchinson W 12 K 1-2 2B, Woodard 1-2, Davidson 1-2.

Riverside 3, Northridge 0

Sycamore 2, Middletown 1

Tecumseh 20, London 9: T: Berner 4-4 2B HR.

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0

Triad 4, Fairbanks 0

Troy 10, Stebbins 0

Troy Christian 20, Tri-County North 1

Urbana 13, Northwestern 0

Waynesville 10, Middletown Madison 0

West Jefferson 4, West Liberty-Salem 3

Sunday’s Results

Badin 18, Carroll 0

McNicholas 13, Purcell Marian 3

Ross 7, Reading 2

Springboro 8, Fairmont 7

Wayne 7, Northmont 2

Softball

Monday’s Results

Alter 17, Stivers 2

Ansonia 4, Marion Local 1

Arcanum 12, Fort Recovery 0

Badin 9, Roger Bacon 0

Bellbrook 16, Valley View 3

Ben Logan 8, Graham 7

Bradford 12, Milton-Union 1

Catholic Central 26, Madison Plains 6

Centerville 6, Springboro 1

Fairbanks 14, Triad 0

Fairmont 10, Wayne 3

Franklin 12, Brookville 2

Greeneview 20, Cedarville 2

Greenville 11, West Carrollton 1

Harrison 18, Mount Healthy 0

Jonathan Alder 4, Springfield Shawnee 1

Kenton Ridge 1, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Wright RBI, Hackathorne RS, Ropp W 7 K. B: Clifton 2-3.

Lakota West 5, Fairfield 1

London 17, Tecumseh 7: T: Matthews 3-4 3B RBI, Myers 3-3 2 2B RBI, Hill 2-4 2 2B RBI.

Mason 6, Hamilton 0

Miami East 18, Bethel 4

Miamisburg 11, Springfield 0

North Union 9, Indian Lake 8

Northmont 1, Beavercreek 0

Oak Hills 10, Lakota East 1

Preble Shawnee 7, Franklin Monroe 3: PS: Dearth W 17 K, Weist HR, Klapper HR 2 RBI.

Ross 7, Talawanda 6

Sidney 6, Tippecanoe 5

Southeastern 6, Greenon 4

Sycamore 9, Princeton 6

Troy 14, Stebbins 0

Urbana 13, Northwestern 11

Ursuline Academy 19, Fenwick 2

West Jefferson 4, West Liberty-Salem 0

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Tippecanoe 0: Hayes (A) def. List (T) 6-3, 7-6(5); Peterson (A) def. Chessir (T) 6-4, 6-3; Toubia (A) def. Kimmel (T) 6-2, 6-0; Paul/Draugelis (A) def. Hoover/Neves (T) 6-3, 6-2; Schulz/A. Rider (A) def. Mehta/Mertens (T) 7-5, 6-3.

Centerville 4, Tippecanoe 1: Hackenberger (T) beat Galbriath 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Ross (C) d. Davis, 6-2 6-0; Xiao (C) d. Vonderheide, 1-6 6-4 6-2; Jaiprasad/Edwards (C) d. Davis/Blake, 7-6 6-4; Bends/Rola (C) d. Hartke/Nichols, 6-4 6-1.

Fairborn 5, Xenia 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Carroll 2: Gillardi (LC) d. Collins, 3-6 6-2 7-6; Pannapara (LC) d. Phillips, 6-2 6-0; Jones (LC) d. Weitz, 6-0 6-0; Burham/Hary (C) d. George/Brock, 6-1 6-2; Reuter/Bryant (C) d. Linson/White, 6-1 6-1.

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Northmont 3, Centerville 2: N: Mosher 50 assists, Smith 34 digs, Delano 15 kills.

