H.S. Results 5/22: Russia advances with walk-off

Division III

Arcanum 2, Brookville 1: Thompson GW-RBI, Crist W.

Cin. Country Day 7, Carlisle 4

Greeneview 1, Preble Shawnee 0

Madeira 7, Middletown Madison 6

Versailles 5, Indian Lake 0

Waynesville 7, Williamsburg 3

Division IV

Bradford 2, Fort Loramie 0: B: Miller W, Monnin RBI, Wills RBI.

Felicity Franklin 4, Fayetteville Perry 0

MVCA 8, Ripley Union-Lewis 3

Russia 6, Newton 5: R: Monnin 2B GW-RBI.

Southeastern 3, Catholic Central 1

Boys Tennis

Sunday’s Results

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division I

Singles: 1. Dore (Springboro) d. Meyers (Sycamore), 6-7 7-6 6-1; 3. Bernadsky (Mason) d. Choo (Sycamore), 6-2 7-6. Doubles: 1. Evans/Dwyer (St. Xavier) d. Rajagopala/Wittenbaum (Sycamore), 6-1 3-6 6-2; 3. Wells/Ehret (Mason) d. Siehl/Baumgartner (Springboro), 6-2 6-2.

Division II

Singles: 1. Cozens (Seven Hills) d. Pollock (Indian Hill) 6-2 6-1; 3. Mahajan (Seven Hills) d. Poffenberger (Indian Hill) 7-6 6-1. Doubles: 1. Berghausen/Ryu (Indian Hill) d. Blatt/Corbett (Seven Hills), 6-0 6-2; 3. Boyce/Baldwin (Oakwood) d. Shah/Sprinkle (Cin. Country Day), 6-3 6-4.

