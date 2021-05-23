dayton-daily-news logo
HS Results 5/22

High School Sports

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Dayton Christian 7, Brookville 6: Edgerton (DC) W, Scanlon (DC) S 2 RBI, Carnegis (DC) 3-3.

Northeastern 8, Tippecanoe 7: Moone (N) 3-4, Nichols (N) 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Perkins (N) 2-2, Davis (T) 2-2 2 RBI, Salmon (T) 2-4.

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Greenville 9, Ross 0

New Richmond 2, Ben Logan 1

Springfield Shawnee 13, Eaton 4

Division IV

Bradford 9, Fayetteville Perry 0

Mechanicsburg 11, Felicity Franklin 0: DeLong (M) 3-3 HR 3 RBI, Heizer (M) 3B 2 RBI, Rodgers (M) W 6 K.

Russia 13, Ansonia 1

Track & Field

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division II

At Graham

Boys Team Results: Ben Logan 123.5; West Liberty-Salem 89; Miami East 68.5; Milton-Union 67; Indian Lake 58; Northridge 47; Springfield Shawnee 38; Eaton 33.5; Clinton-Massie 26.75; Brookville 26; Greenon 23; Northwestern 21.75; Bethel 15; Kenton Ridge 12; Graham 8; Urbana 5.

Girls Team Results: Carroll 96; Eaton 82; Ben Logan 74; Indian Lake 51; Miami East 41; Northwestern 40; Bellefontaine 38.5; Springfield Shawnee 31; Graham 30; Greenon 22.5; Kenton Ridge 22.5; Bethel 13.5; Clinton-Massie 10; Northridge 8.

At Piqua

Boys Team Results: Waynesville 137; Versailles 84.5; Valley View 70; Badin 63; Dunbar 61; Greeneview 49.5; Alter 43; Ponitz 38; Oakwood 32.5; Chaminade Julienne 25.5; Preble Shawnee 21.5; Carlisle 16; Fenwick 11.5; Blanchester 3; Meadowdale 2; Thurgood Marshall 2.

Girls Team Results: Oakwood 139.5; Waynesville 139.5; Versailles 123; Valley View 52; Chaminade Julienne 43; Fenwick 31; Alter 28; Badin 28; Blanchester 19.5; Middletown Madison 18; Greeneview 11.5; Dunbar 11; Carlisle 8; Meadowdale 4; Preble Shawnee 3; Thurgood Marshall 2.

Division III

At Northmont

Boys Team Results: Cedarville 139; Tri-Village 74; Dixie 72.5; Arcanum 60.5; Twin Valley South 51; Dayton Christian 50; Legacy Christian 40.5; Stivers 36; Franklin-Monroe 29; Middletown Christian 27; National Trail 26.5; Catholic Central 17; Tri-County North 16; Yellow Springs 12; Southeastern 8; Miami Valley 2.

Girls Team Results: Dayton Christian 141; Cedarville 81; Arcanum 74; Southeastern 64; Dixie 54; Tri-Village 50; Yellow Springs 47; Legacy Christian 38; Catholic Central 26; East Clinton 18; Franklin-Monroe 18; Twin Valley South 16; National Trail 14; Middletown Christian 9; Tri-County North 8.

At New Richmond

Boys Team Results: Williamsburg 156; Summit Country Day 96; Purcell Marian 70; Cin. Christian 61; Deer Park 55; Cin. Country Day 50; Seven Hills 49; Clark Montessori 41; Georgetown 40; Fayetteville-Perry 20; Gamble Montessori 7; Felicity-Franklin 5; Hillcrest 5; New Miami 2.

Girls Team Results: Madeira 117; CHCA 104; Seven Hills 103; Williamsburg 101; Cin. Country Day 87.5; Fayetteville-Perry 59.5; Georgetown 30; Purcell Marian 25; Cin. Christian 13; CCPA 6; Felicity-Franklin 2.

Friday’s Results

Division I

At Bellbrook

Boys Team Results: Centerville 105; Beavercreek 82.5; Middletown 72; Miamisburg 66; Fairmont 59.5; Lebanon 49; Wilmington 48; Carroll 44; Bellbrook 41; Edgewood 33; Springboro 25; West Carrollton 18; Belmont 10; Franklin 9.

Girls Team Results: Beavercreek 103; Miamisburg 102.5; Centerville 96; Lebanon 61; Springboro 57; Edgewood 55.5; Bellbrook 45; West Carrollton 38; Wilmington 30; Fairmont 27; Middletown 23; Franklin 12; Ponitz 7; Belmont 5.

At Ross

Boys Team Results: Fairfield 108.5; Lakota West 79; Talawanda 68; Oak Hills 65; LaSalle 64; Northwest 54; Elder 46.5; Colerain 44; Lakota East 37; Ross 28; Hamilton 21; Harrison 14; Winton Woods 12; Western Hills 8; Aiken 5; Mount Healthy 4.

Girls Team Results: Lakota East 121; Oak Hills 72; Lakota West 68; McAuley 65; Harrison 63; Talawanda 56; St. Ursula 49; Seton 43; Colerain 39; Fairfield 33; Ross 28; Mount Healthy 11; Winton Woods 8; Northwest 3; Hamilton 2.

At Troy

Boys Team Results: Wayne 150.5; Northmont 120.5; Springfield 101; Troy 59; Tippecanoe 55; Bellefontaine 48; Butler 29.5; Piqua 28; Tecumseh 21.5; Sidney 18; Trotwood 10; Fairborn 8; Greenville 7; Xenia 4.

Girls Team Results: Wayne 131; Northmont 69; Troy 66; Tippecanoe 65.5; Trotwood 58; Greenville 54; Springfield 51; Butler 43; Piqua 36; Stivers 32; Sidney 20; Xenia 16.5; Tecumseh 13; Fairborn 4; Stebbins 3.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

