H.S. Results 5/24: Greenville scores 5 in 9th to advance

Greenville softball scored five runs in the ninth inning to pull away for a 6-1 win versus Taylor in a Division II regional semifinal on Wednesday.
Mahayla Cook blasted an in-the-park homer and Zoey Burns struck out 16 in a complete game to lead the Green Wave.
Greenville will face Kenton Ridge on Friday at Wright State.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division III
Cin. Country Day 7, Versailles 4
Greeneview 4, Madeira 3
Waynesville 3, Arcanum 2: A: Kearney 2 RBI.
Division IV
Bradford 11, Troy Christian 8
Russia 6, MVCA 0: R: Cordonnier 2-3 RBI, W 8 K, Counts 1-3 2 RBI, Quinter 1-4 2 RBI.
Southeastern d. Felicity Franklin
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Elder 2, Milford 1
Fairmont 5, Monroe 0
Lebanon 2, Kings 1
Mason 5, Loveland 1
Moeller 7, Princeton 0
Springboro 3, Butler 0
Troy 5, Beavercreek 1: T: Frey W 3 K, Harlamert 2B RBI 2 RS, Huelsman 2B RBI.
West Clermont 4, Oak Hills 3
Division II
Badin 10, Reading 0: B: Luebbe 2-2 3 RS, Fox 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Bowling 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Bellefontaine 1
CHCA 5, Batavia 4
Franklin 3, Bellbrook 1
Indian Hill 3, Fenwick 1: F: Hensley 1-3 RBI, Maier 1-3 2B.
Kenton Ridge 4, Tippecanoe 2
Division IV
Troy Christian 4, Twin Valley South 0: TC: Harris 1-3 RBI, B. Major 2-4 2B 2 RS RBI, M. Major 2-3 2 RS.
Softball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Fairfield 7, Milford 0: F: Spence W 12 K, Clark HR.
Lebanon 4, Miamisburg 3: L: Ouhl HR.
Division II
Greenville 6, Taylor 1: G: Burns W, Cook HR.
Kenton Ridge 5, Marengo Highland 0
Division III
Miami East 4, Carlisle 3
Indian Lake 5, West Jefferson 0
Division IV
Covington 9, Riverside 1
Parkway 2, Russia 1: P: Bruns GW-RBI.
