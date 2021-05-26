HS Results 5/25

Beavercreek 4, Centerville 0

Elder 6, Turpin 1

Little Miami 6, Lebanon 4

Mason 3, Harrison 1

Moeller 15, Oak Hills 6

Springboro 8, Franklin 2

St. Xavier 7, Walnut Hills 2

Division II

Badin 17, New Richmond 1

Carroll 8, Chaminade Julienne 5

Ross 9, Taylor 7

Tippecanoe 2, Kenton Ridge 0

Valley View 9, Eaton 3

Wyoming 5, Indian Hill 1

Monday’s Results

Division III

Arcanum 5, Mechanicsburg 3: Conley (M) 3-3 RBI RS, Delong (M) 1-3 2 RBI.

Ben Logan 5, Greenon 0

Brookville 3, Indian Lake 0

Cin. Country Day 1, Purcell Marian 0

CHCA 6, Mariemont 0

McNicholas 11, Williamsburg 5

Summit Country Day 6, Roger Bacon 3

Springfield Shawnee 9, Northeastern 1

Division IV

Cedarville 10, Dayton Christian 0

Cin. Christian 9, New Miami 0

Felicity Franklin 14, Seven Hills 12

Fort Loramie 9, Bradford 0

Russia 6, Botkins 0

Troy Christian 8, Southeastern 3

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Alter 3, Edgewood 0: J. Richards (E) 4 kills, Garland (E) 7 digs, N. Richards (E) 8 assists.

