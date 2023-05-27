X

H.S. Results 5/26

High School Sports
38 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Elder 6, Lebanon 2

Mason 9, Troy 3

West Clermont 4, Springboro 2

Division II

Badin 10, Kenton Ridge 0: B: Rachel 3-3 HR 6 RBI, Copenhaver W 7 K.

Chaminade Julienne 1, Indian Hill 0

CHCA 11, Franklin 1

Softball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division I

Lebanon 7, Fairfield 0

Division II

Greenville 5, Kenton Ridge 2

Division IV

Parkway 10, Covington 3

Track & Field

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

At Wayne

Boys Team Results: Centerville 51; Loveland 48; St. Xavier 44; Moeller 43; Beavercreek 37.5; Northwest 34; Springfield 33; LaSalle 31; Mason 26; Wayne 23; Sycamore 22; Butler 20; Miamisburg 19.5; Fairfield 19; Princeton 18; Franklin 16.3; Harrison 15; Tippecanoe 14; Lakota West 12; Lebanon 11; Milford 11; Sidney 10; Lakota East 10; Springboro 10; Fairmont 9; Little Miami 8; Northmont 8; Oak Hills 7; West Carrollton 6; Bellbrook 6; Troy 5.3; Middletown 5; Withrow 5; Edgewood 5; Elder 4; Talawanda 3; Western Brown 3; Winton Woods 2; Tecumseh 1; Piqua 1; Wilmington 1; Belmont 1; Kings .3.

Girls Team Results: Mason 117; Wayne 52; Beavercreek 50; Loveland 43; Lakota East 42; Princeton 40; Centerville 27; Springboro 26; Colerain 24; Harrison 22; Mt. Healthy 22; Troy 19; Little Miami 17; Lakota West 16; Talawanda 15; Chaminade Julienne 13; Springfield 12; Miamisburg 12; Ross 12; Kings 10; McAuley 8; Turpin 8; Northwest 6; St. Ursula 6; Trotwood 6; Oak Hills 6; Walnut Hills 5; Milford 5; Northmont 4; Western Brown 4; Greenville 3; Fairmont 3; Ursuline Academy 3; West Carrollton 2; Bellbrook 2; Goshen 1.

Division III

At Troy

Boys Team Results: Marion Local 72; Anna 41; Twin Valley South 36; Allen East 34; Versailles 31; Minster 29; Fort Loramie 29; Cedarville 28; West Liberty-Salem 28; Summit Country Day 25; Cin. Christian 25; Jackson Center 21; St. Henry 21; Georgetown 21; Ansonia 17; Yellow Springs 15; Tri-County North 14; Lima Perry 13; Lincolnview 13; Delphos Jefferson 13; Parkway 12; Williamsburg 11; Emmanuel Christian 11; New Bremen 11; Covington 9; Arcanum 9; Fairlawn 8; New Knoxville 7; Fort Recovery 7; Botkins 7; Franklin Monroe 6; Dixie 6; Tri-Village 5; Delphos SJ’s 4; Houston 4; Riverside 4; Newton 3; Crestview 3; Lima Central Catholic 3; Spencer 2; Catholic Central 2; Seven Hills 1.

Girls Team Results: Minster 88; Fort Loramie 47.5; Botkins 47; Legacy Christian 34; Fairlawn 25; Fort Recovery 25; Tri-Village 24; Lehman Catholic 24; Finneytown 23; Temple Christian 22; Dixie 20; St. Henry 19; Houston 19; Marion Local 19; Delphos SJ’s 18; New Knoxville 18; West Liberty-Salem 17; Delphos Jefferson 16; Summit Country Day 15; Dayton Christian 14; Covington 13; Anna 12; Triad 11; Allen East 10; Ansonia 8; Lincolnview 8; New Bremen 8; Lima Central Catholic 7; Arcanum 6; Seven Hills 6; Spencerville 5; Cin. Christian 5; Crestview 4; Greeneview 4; Jackson Center 3; Russia 3; East Clinton 3; Dedarville 3; Georgetown 2; Miami Valley 2; Northeastern 1.5; Cin. Country Day 1; Purcell Marian 1.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

