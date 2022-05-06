H.S. Results 5/5

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Thursday’s Results
Colerain 4, Oak Hills 0
Fairbanks 10, West Jefferson 3
Franklin 12, Roger Bacon 0
Monroe 5, Middletown Madison 2
Piqua 2, West Carrollton 1
Wednesday’s Results
Anna 3, Jackson Center 2: A: Carey 2-5, Finkenbine 3-5, Cobb 2B GW-RBI. JC: Regula 2-3.
Carlisle 13, Middletown Madison 3
Covington 1, Miami East 0
Dixie 8, Mississinawa Valley 3
Fairfield 7, Hamilton 4
Fenwick 1, Monroe 0
Franklin 6, Oakwood 1
Greeneview 5, Madison Plains 4: G: Gardner 2-3.
Harrison 7, Edgewood 2
Indian Lake 8, North Union 2
Jonathan Alder 5, Springfield Shawnee 4
Lakota East 3, Lakota West 0
Lebanon 2, Milford 0
London 2, Tecumseh 1: L: Weiner W 4 K.
Mason 3, Sycamore 0
McNicholas 9, Carroll 0
Middletown 7, Princeton 1
National Trail 4, Tri-County North 3
Northwestern 8, Urbana 6
Oak Hills 5, Colerain 4
Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-Village 1: PS: Adams W 10 K, Roell 1-3 RBI, Hutchinson 1-3 2B.
Riverside 5, Northridge 0
Ross 18, Mount Healthy 0
Springfield 5, Northmont 4: N: Howell 2-3.
Talawanda 11, Northwest 3
Triad 10, Catholic Central 2
Troy Christian 1, Milton-Union 0
Softball
Thursday’s Results
Indian Lake 11, Graham 2
London 7, Springfield 5
Madison Plains 15, Delaware Christian 0
McNicholas 18, Alter 3
Southeastern 16, Triad 0
Tecumseh 2, Bellefontaine 0: T: Moore 1-2 RS, Strouse 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Hays W 13 K.
Wednesday’s Results
Ansonia 6, St. Henry 3
Arcanum 7, Miami East 1
Beavercreek 15, Fairmont 1
Ben Logan 16, Graham 1
Butler 13, Stebbins 0
Catholic Central 10, Triad 0
Centerville 6, Wayne 3
Covington 12, Riverside 2
Dixie 8, Mississinawa Valley 0
Fairborn 7, Piqua 1: F: Ferguson HR.
Fairfield 18, Princeton 2
Fenwick 12, Alter 1
Franklin 12, Oakwood 2
Greenville 12, Tippecanoe 2
Harrison 19, Northwest 1
Jonathan Alder 12, Springfield Shawnee 2
Kenton Ridge 7, Bellefontaine 4: KR: Catanzaro 2-3 2B, Hembree 2-4 2B, Ropp W 10 K. B: Clifton 4-4 2B 2 RBI.
Lakota West 15, Lakota East 0
London 9, Tecumseh 1
Miamisburg 10, Springboro 2
Newton 9, Franklin Monroe 8: N: VanCulin 2B GW-RBI, Miller W, Gleason 4-5.
North Union 17, Indian Lake 5
Northmont 13, Springfield 6: N: Bonner W 11 K GS-HR, Hodge HR.
Oak Hills 12, Hamilton 3
Oak Hills 11, Hamilton 1
Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-Village 1: PS: Dearth W 10 K.
Seton 8, Badin 3
Talawanda 18, Mount Healthy 0
Troy 18, Milton-Union 0
Urbana 10, Northwestern 0
Boys Tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Greeneview 5, Northridge 0
Northmont 3, Fairmont 2
Oakwood 5, Centerville 0
Tecumseh 4, Springfield Shawnee 1: Williams (Tec) def Montico 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Jones (Tec) def Kusmierczyk 6-4, 6-4; Wells (Shaw) def Lian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Bledsoe/Negrette (Tec) d. Naill/Bobbitt, 6-4, 6-0.
Girls Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 19, Alter 0: C: Walsh 4 goals, Sanders 2 goals 2 assists, Frederick 2 goals 1 assist.
Wyoming 15, Oakwood 3
REPORTING RESULTS
