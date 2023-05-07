H.S. Results 5/6: Mechanicsburg sweeps doubleheader

Mechanicsburg baseball beat Northeastern 4-1 and Legacy Christian 4-2 in doubleheader action on Saturday.
Brennin Eyink and Lane Poland each drove in a run in the win vs. Northeastern, and Noah Dietrich struck out four in a complete game.
In game two Poland had two hits and drove in two runs and Conner Eyink struck out 14 over seven innings to earn the win.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Saturday’s Results
Arcanum 2, Anna 0
Badin 10, Princeton 2: B: Bowling 1-2 3 RBI, Taylor 3-3 3 RS 3 RBI, Rachel 2-2 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI.
Beavercreek 8, Carroll 0
Bellefontaine 9, Tecumseh 1
Brookville 6, Dixie 1: B: Lawson 1-3 2B RBI, Chambers 2-4 RBI, Hoover 1-1 RBI.
Butler 6, Coldwater 3: B: Flohre 1-3 RBI, Richardson 1-4 RBI, Watkins 1-4 RBI.
Celina 11, Ansonia 6
Chaminade Julienne 7, Fort Loramie 1: CJ: Sullivan 1-3 3 RBI, Frasure 2-3 RBI, Kadel 1-2 2 RS RBI.
Fenwick 8, Hamilton 5: F: Grandstaff 2-3 2 RBI, Von Bargen 2-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Bezold 1-3 2 RS RBI.
Jonathan Alder 11, River Valley 0
Kenton Ridge 8, Valley View 1
Lakota West 4, Turpin 3: LW: Smith 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Remy 1-2 2 RBI, Zoeller 1-2 2 RS.
Lebanon 13, Miamisburg 3: L: Hartman 2-2 3 RBI, Keffaber 2-2 2 RBI, Cecil 2-2 2B 2 RBI 3 RS.
Mechanicsburg 3, Northeastern 1: M: B. Eyink 1-3 RBI, Poland 1-3 2B RBI, Dietrich W 4 K.
Mechanicsburg 4, Legacy Christian 2: M: Poland 2-3 2 RBI, Hess 1-1 RBI, C. Eyink W 14 K.
Middletown 7, Anderson 6
Middletown Madison 10, Bradford 9: MM: Byrd 3-4 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Lindsey 2-3 3B 2 RS 2 RBI, Fugate 1-4 2B 3 RBI.
Piqua 11, West Carrollton 1
Saline (MI) 4, Fairmont 3
Springfield Shawnee 10, Southeastern 6
St. Xavier 4, Centerville 1
Talawanda 8, Ross 5: T: Mesler 2-2 HR 3 RS 4 RBI, Prewitt 3-5 2B 2 RS RBI, Tanner 2-4 2 RS.
Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 1: T: Zumwalt 2-2 2 RBI, Dunaway 1-4 2 RBI, Liskey 1-2 RBI.
Troy 5, Milford 1: T: Kaiser 1-3 2 RBI, Donnan 2-3 RBI, Frey 2-4 RBI.
Troy Christian 14, Mississinawa Valley 2
West Jefferson 4, Fairbanks 2
West Liberty-Salem 6, Triad 1
Westfall 8, Madison Plains 3
Xenia 12, Fairborn 1: X: Tate 3-4 2 RBI, Smith 2-4 3 RS, Fellie 1-3 2 RBI.
Friday’s Results
Alter 7, McNicholas 5
Ansonia 6, Tri-County North 5
Arcanum 8, Franklin Monroe 0
Badin 9, Roger Bacon 1
Bellefontaine 2, Graham 0
Ben Logan 8, London 0
Butler 5, Tippecanoe 4
Chaminade Julienne 12, Bethel 1
Fairfield 4, Hamilton 3
Fairmont 6, Beavercreek 4
Fenwick 7, Clinton-Massie 1
Franklin 7, Oakwood 6
Jonathan Alder 16, Urbana 5
Kenton Ridge 7, Indian Lake 5
Lebanon 7, Turpin 6
Mechanicsburg 5, West Jefferson 2: B. Eyink 2-4 2 RBI, Hess 1-3 2B 2 RS, Poland W, 2-4 RBI.
Middletown 4, Princeton 2
Middletown Madison 8, Carlisle 6
Monroe 2, Sycamore 1
New Richmond 8, Edgewood 7
Northeastern 3, Triad 2
Preble Shawnee 5, Tri-Village 1
Ross 5, Talawanda 3
Sidney 4, Greenville 1
Tecumseh 12, North Union 10
Troy 5, Piqua 4
Troy Christian 3, Lehman Catholic 2
West Liberty-Salem 4, Fairbanks 3
Xenia 9, Fairborn 6
Softball
Saturday’s Results
Arcanum 12, Xenia 2: X: Bradley 1-3 RBI.
Ben Logan 9, Elida 0
Covington 5, Troy 4
Eaton 14, Monroe 0
Elida 5, Ben Logan 4
Fairborn 6, Arcanum 0: F: Shepherd 3-3 HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Cook 2-4 RBI, Webb W 5 K.
Fairborn 19, Xenia 0: F: Walters 3-3 2B 2 RS 5 RBI, Offill 2-4 2B 2 RS 4 RBI, W, Walters 3-4 2B 4 RS 2 RBI.
Fairmont 13, Carroll 11: F: Drake 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Morefield 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Perdue 4-4 3 RS.
Hamilton 13, Badin 1: B: Nusky 1-3 RBI.
Harrison 6, Ross 5
Miamisburg 9, Springfield 3: M: Little 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Haas 2-4 2B HR RBI, Combs 1-2 3 RS.
Miamisburg 11, Springfield 0: M: Combs 3-3 2 RS RBI, Hoskins 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Miller 1-1 HR 2 RS 2 RBI.
Middletown 10, Walnut Hills 7
Middletown Madison 10, Twin Valley South 0: MM: Priest 3-4 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Swallow 4-4 2B RBI, Kelly 2-4 2 RS 2 RBI.
Sidney 2, Tippecanoe 1: S: Hale 1-2 RBI, Luginbill W 3 K.
Springfield Shawnee 10, Tecumseh 0
Talawanda 11, Edgewood 3
Troy 15, Preble Shawnee 0
Waynesville 6, Middletown Madison 4: MM: Priest 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Swartz 1-3 RBI.
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 10, Tri-County North 6
Arcanum 7, Milton-Union 3
Bellefontaine 7, Graham 2
Ben Logan 9, London 3
Bethel 4, Riverside 3
Carlisle 6, Middletown Madison 2
Centerville 16, Wayne 0: C: Middleton 3-3 2B HR 3 RS 7 RBI, Hopf 2-3 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Arnold W 15 K.
Dixie 16, Monroe 14
Eaton 19, Valley View 3
Fairbanks 6, West Liberty-Salem 1
Fairborn 12, Xenia 10
Fairfield 16, Princeton 0: F: Clark 2-4 2B 5 RBI, Hensley 3-3 2B HR 3 RS 5 RBI, Miller 3-3 2 2B 3 RS.
Franklin 10, Oakwood 0
Franklin Monroe 18, National Trail 5
Greenon 10, Triad 1
Greenville 18, Sidney 5
Greenville 10, Sidney 0
Harrison 6, Ross 5
Lakota West 5, Lakota East 3
Mason 16, Middletown 2
McNicholas 12, Alter 1
North Union 10, Tecumseh 0
Oak Hills 9, Hamilton 3
Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-Village 2: PS: Dearth W 14 K, Jenkins GW-RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 2, Northwestern 1
Talawanda 11, Edgewood 3
Troy 12, Piqua 0
Yellow Springs 13, Legacy Christian 3
Boys Tennis
Saturday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 5, Valley View 0: Wendling d. Cordell 6-3 6-3; Thomas d. Christian 6-0 6-0; Frank d. Orozco 6-0 6-1; Zelinski/Dickman d. Neal/Speck 6-0 6-4; Hofstetter/Caldwell d. Jirka/Laycock 6-1 6-4.
Friday’s Results
Alter 5, Carroll 0: Paul (A) def. Collins (C) 6-4, 6-4; Mabarak (A) def. Hary (C) 6-2, 0-1 Ret; Ross (A) def. Nguyen (C) 6-1, 6-1; Rider/Schulz (A) def. Snyder/Berent (C) 6-1, 6-0; Theisen/Turner (A) def. Guo/Franklin (C) 6-1, 6-0.
Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: Von Krosigk d. Herrera 6-0, 6-0 6-0; Vonderheide d. Woddell 6-0, 6-0; List d. Steenrod 6-1, 6-1; Hackenberger/Davis d. Furukawa/Hagan 6-1, 6-0; Darner/Blake d. Baldouf/Slowen 6-0, 6-0.
