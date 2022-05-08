H.S. Results 5/7

Chaminade Julienne 3, Fort Loramie 1

Dayton Christian 10, Newton 7: DC: Wright W 6 K, Scanlon 2 2B.

Harrison 5, Taylor 3

Indian Hill 6, Monroe 4

National Trail 6, Dixie 1

Olentangy Orange 9, Butler 0

Princeton 13, Winton Woods 0

St. Xavier 4, Oak Hills 0

Tri-County North 15, Middletown Christian 5

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Bradford 12, Versailles 3

Batavia 8, Princeton 0

Fort Loramie 7, Riverside 1

Friday’s Results

Union County 13, Preble Shawnee 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Oakwood 21, Miamisburg 9

Girls Lacrosse

Saturday’s Results

Seven Hills 9, Oakwood 6

Friday’s Results

Carroll 9, Bellbrook 5: C: Frederick 2 goals 2 assists, DeLisle 2 goals 1 assist, Sanders 2 goals.

Track & Field

Saturday’s Results

Dayton Public Championships

Boys Team Results: Dunbar 194, Ponitz 162, Belmont 87, Meadowdale 49, Stivers 31, Thurgood Marshall 15.

Girls Team Results: Stivers 182, Belmont 120, Ponitz 107, Thurgood Marshall 57, Meadowdale 49, Dunbar 26.

