H.S. Results 5/8: Softball Tournament starts

High School Sports
52 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 6, Eaton 3

Badin 5, Elder 0

Butler 19, Stebbins 1

Chaminade Julienne 5, Springfield 0: CJ: Hoagland 2-4 2B RBI, Sullivan 2-4 2 RS, Frasure W 8 K.

Dayton Christian 13, Carroll 5

Edgewood 6, Twin Valley South 1

Fairbanks 4, Northeastern 2

Fairborn 7, Alter 3

Fairmont 11, Wayne 0

Fenwick 14, Northwest 4

Franklin 11, Goshen 1

Harrison 10, Hamilton 0

Kenton Ridge 8, Springfield Shawnee 0

Lakota East 5, Sycamore 0

Legacy Christian 7, Middletown Madison 6

Mechanicsburg 6, Triad 0: M: B. Eyink W 5 K, 1-2 3 RBI, Hess 2-3 3 RBI, Poland 2-3 2B.

Minster 13, Ansonia 1

Moeller 5, Centerville 1

Northwestern 13, Catholic Central 4

Northmont 2, Beavercreek 0

Oakwood 11, Versailles 6

Piqua 11, Sidney 1

Preble Shawnee 12, Mississinawa Valley 0

Troy 13, Xenia 7

Valley View 8, Tri-County North 0

West Jefferson 9, West Liberty-Salem 4

Yellow Springs 19, Ponitz 0

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Fairmont 3, Butler 2

Harrison 10, St. Ursula 9

Lakota East 9, Colerain 2

Lebanon 24, West Carrollton 0

Middletown 6, Sidney 5

Northmont 9, Wayne 0

Oak Hills 10, Princeton 0

Seton 5, Ross 2

Talawanda 3, Little Miami 2

Troy 15, Springfield 0

Ursuline Academy 10, Turpin 5

Western Brown 9, Anderson 1

Xenia 6, Piqua 2

Division III

Bethel 11, Anna 7

Bethel-Tate 23, Purcell Marian 0

Blanchester 20, Clark Montessori 0

Deer Park 14, Cin. Country Day 0

Georgetown 10, East Clinton 2

Greeneview 12, Greenon 2

Madeira 15, Finneytown 5

Miami East 11, Dayton Christian 1

Milton-Union 9, Versailles 4

Preble Shawnee 10, Northridge 0

Reading 11, Mariemont 0

Waynesville 10, Seven Hills 2

West Liberty-Salem 10, Dixie 0

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 1, Jonathan Alder 0

Carlisle 11, Eaton 1

Carroll 14, Chaminade Julienne 12

Centerville 4, Kings 2

CHCA 11, Cin. Christian 1

Greenville 5, Minster 2

Indian Lake 21, Urbana 1

Northeastern 7, Fairbanks 4

Southeastern 11, Cedarville 0

Springfield Shawnee 2, Kenton Ridge 1

Stebbins 15, Alter 5

Tri-County North 7, Middletown Madison 6

Tri-Village 12, Union City 6: TV: Porter HR, Osborne 3-3, Poling W 7 K.

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Badin 5, McNicholas 0: Badin(H) 5 McNick 0: Hartford def R. Schwizer  4-6, 6-2, (10-7); Richardson def F. Pyles 6-0, 6-0; Zettler def K. Timvo 6-2, 6-4; Poehner/Tokarczyk def Rupp/Murray 4-6, 6-2, (10-4); Bucheit/Wesner def Klinker/Szudjecks 6-1, 6-2.

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 15, Carroll 14: Ca: Sanders 5 goals 2 assists, DeLisle 4 goals, Frederick 4 assists.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

