dayton-daily-news logo
X

H.S. Results 5/9: Fairborn softball advances in sectional opener

ajc.com

High School Sports
1 hour ago

Hailey Webb struck out 13 to lead Fairborn softball in a 9-4 win versus Franklin in Division I sectional softball on Monday.

Bailee Walters and Taylor Shepherd hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats to spur the Fairborn offense.

Kaelyn Offill, Mallorie Ferguson, Kyleigh Cook each had multiple hits along with Walters and Shepherd.

Baseball

Monday’s Results

Alter 10, Fenwick 0: A: Dunkel 3-3 2B 3 RBI 3 RS.

Ansonia 14, Tri-County North 4

Arcanum 6, Bradford 2

Beavercreek 7, Xenia 2

Bellefontaine 11, Tecumseh 0: B: St. Clair W 9 K.

Ben Logan 2, Graham 1

Carlisle 12, Brookville 2

Cedarville 4, Triad 0

Chaminade Julienne 8, Northmont 7: CJ: Stefan W 2-2 2B, Downing 3-4 2 RBI, Peltier 1-2 3B 2 RBI.

Delphos Jefferson 12, New Knoxville 1

Edgewood 2, Cin. Christian 1

Fort Recovery 5, New Bremen 3: FR: Homan W, Gaerke 3 RBI.

Jackson Center 10, Covington 5: JC: Butcher 3-4, Pohlschneider 2-4 2 RBI, York 2B 2 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 8, Jonathan Alder 6

Lakota East 6, Lakota West 5: LE: Rieck GW-RBI.

Little Miami 3, Lebanon 0

Mason 2, Sycamore 0

Miami East 12, Bethel 8

Middletown 13, Franklin 0: M: Bailey 3-3 2 RBI, Sorrell 2-2 2 RBI, Nelson 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Milton-Union 5, Riverside 1

Moeller 3, Centerville 0

Mount Healthy 17, SBEP 1

North Union 7, London 6

Northeastern 5, West Liberty-Salem 0

Oakwood 7, Versailles 6

Piqua 2, Butler 1: P: Offenbacher W, Steinke S.

Preble Shawnee 12, Legacy Christian 0: PS: Blankenship W 7 K 1-3 2 RBI, Schmidt 3-3 2 2B HR 6 RBI.

Princeton 1, Oak Hills 0

Russia 16, Anna 1: R: Poling 3-4 3 RBI 2 RS, Monnin 3-3 3 RS, Phlipot W 4 K. A: Finkenbine 2-3 2B.

Sidney 9, Urbana 8: S: Bisbee W, Booth S.

Springboro 10, Hamilton 0: S: Burroughs W 8 K, Gutmann HR, Pool HR.

Springfield Shawnee 2, Indian Lake 1

St. Marys 6, Marion Local 5

Tippecanoe 12, Stebbins 1: T: Dunaway W.

Troy 11, Fairborn 1

Wapakoneta 6, Coldwater 1

Waynesville 16, Eaton 2

Sunday’s Results

Hamilton 8, Carlisle 7

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook 11, Middletown 1: B: Hess 4-5 2 2B, Stewart W 3 K. M: Fletcher 2-3.

Centerville 20, West Carrollton 2

Colerain 10, Anderson 8

Fairborn 9, Franklin 4: F: Webb W 13 K, Walters HR, Shepherd HR.

Harrison 21, Winton Woods 1

Little Miami 9, Edgewood 2

Northmont 11, Stebbins 0

Northridge 10, Lehman Catholic 1

Oak Hills 10, Walnut Hills 0

Piqua 16, Xenia 8

Seton 13, Sycamore 0

Springfield 7, Butler 6

Springboro 17, Wayne 0: S: Gardner 3-4 3B HR, Long 3-4 2B, Schul 2-4 2B.

Talawanda 14, Princeton 0

Tecumseh 13, Sidney 3: T: Matthews 2-4 3 RS, Moore 2-4 HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Strouse 4-4 3 RS 2 RBI.

Troy 12, Fairmont 2

Ursuline 10, Lakota East 5

West Clermont 21, Northwest 0

Western Brown 18, Loveland 4

Division III

Bethel 7, Anna 3: B: Bird 3-4, Rodgers 3-4, Williams W.

Bethel-Tate 9, East Clinton 0

Blanchester 15, Fenwick 5

Georgetown 21, Purcell Marian 0

Greenon 6, Dixie 1

Mariemont 19, Finneytown 5

McNicholas 17, Madeira 4

Milton-Union 11, Middletown Madison 5

Norwood 9, Seven Hills 6

Versailles 10, Greeneview 0

Waynesville 10, Preble Shawnee 0

West Liberty-Salem 10, Twin Valley South 0: WLS: Wallace W 13 K.

Division IV

Fort Recovery 8, Ridgemont 2

Marion Local 4, St. Henry 0

New Bremen 20, Upper Scioto Valley 3

Parkway 17, Lima Perry 1

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 13, Newton 1

Badin 18, Alter 0

Ben Logan 8, Kenton Ridge 0: KR: Fyffe 3-3 2B, Tyson 3B. BL: Plikerd 2-3, Cronkleton 2-4, Lafferty W.

Blanchester 15, Fenwick 5

Brookville 6, Valley View 2

Chaminade Julienne 12, Oakwood 4

Coldwater 14, Jackson Center 1: C: Wendel W 8 K, Clune 3-3. JC: Ludwig 1-2.

Fairbanks 6, Southeastern 2

Fort Loramie 9, Houston 3: FL: Baker 2B HR, Bergman 2-3, Hoelscher 2-4.

Jonathan Alder 13, Hilliard Bradley 2

Kings 4, Lebanon 3

Mason 12, Fairfield 1

McNicholas 17, Madeira 4

Mechanicsburg 12, Catholic Central 0

Miami East 12, Covington 1

Russia 5, Greenville 2

Triad 17, Cedarville 4

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Hamilton 3, Taylor 1

Lakota East 3, Edgewood 0

Roger Bacon 3, Middletown 1

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Centerville 5, Wayne 0

Greenville 5, Wapakoneta 0

Middletown 4, West Carrollton 1

Tecumseh 3, Springfield Shawnee 2: Bowsher (SS) def Williams 6-4, 6-4; Wells (SS) def Green 6-4, 6-3; Jones (T) def Ervin 6-0, 6-0; Bledsoe/Negrette (T) d. Montico/Kusmierczyk, 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Tippecanoe 4, Miamisburg 1

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Carroll 18, Tippecanoe 6: C: Walsh 5 goals, Frederick 3 goals, DeLisle 3 goals.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 5/7
2
H.S. Results 5/5
3
H.S. Results 5/2
4
H.S. Results 4/29
5
H.S. Results 4/28: Helman dominant in Troy victory
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top