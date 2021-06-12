HS Results 6/11

Akron Hoban 4, Vermilion 3

Bloom-Carroll 4, Badin 0: DeCello (Ba) 3-3 2B, Imhoff (Ba) 1-2, Vidourek (Ba) 1-4, Carmichael (BC) 2-4 2 RBI, Tucker (BC) 1-1 2B, Moore (BC) 1-3.

Division III

Archbold 1, Canton Central Catholic 0

CHCA 7, Barnesville 1

