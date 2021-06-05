dayton-daily-news logo
HS Results 6/4

PREP RESULTS

Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Massillon Perry 4, Lakota West 2: Grace (LW) 1-3 2B RBI, Volmer (LW) 1-3 2B RBI, Hibbard (LW) 1-3.

Watkins Memorial 11, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 5

Division IV

Bradford 11, New Riegel 0: S. Miller (B) W 12 K, Canan (B) 2-3 2B RBI, Brewer (B) 2-3 RBI.

Cuyahoga Heights 12, Newark Catholic 6

Baseball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Berea-Midpark 4, Brunswick 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 17, Mentor 1

Elder 7, St. Xavier 3

Mayfield 6, North Royalton 0

New Albany 4, Lancaster 2

Olentangy Orange 8, Westerville South 7

Tol. St. John’s 6, Bowling Green 3

Vandalia 7, Mason 4

Division II

Akron Hoban 4, Chagrin Falls 2

Bloom-Carroll 3, Cambridge 2

Hillsboro 4, St. Clairsville 3

Oberlin Firelands 5, Tol. Central Catholic 4

Salem 3, Canfield 1

Vermilion 3, Tiffin Columbian 0

Division III

Barnesville 3, Fredericktown 2

Canfield South Range 1, Gates Mills Gilmour 0

Canton Central Catholic 4, Burton Berkshire 3

CHCA 5, Springfield Shawnee 2

Cin. Country Day 7, McNicholas 5

Division IV

Berlin Hiland 8, Howard East Knox 0

Fort Loramie 9, Cedarville 1

Leipsic 5, Sycamore Mohawk 0

Lucasville Valley 2, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0

Russia 9, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 0

Tiffin Calvert 12, Vienna Mathews 2

Van Wert Lincolnview 7, Antwerp 2

Warren JFK 10, Columbia Station 2

Thursday’s Results

Division III

Archbold 3, Milan Edison 2

Baltimore Liberty Union 4, Pemberville Eastwood 1

Minford 2, Wheelersburg 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

