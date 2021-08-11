HS Results 8/10

Monday’s Results

Tecumseh 5, Xenia 0: Walrath def Leah Pagett 6-0 6-0; Kelly def Bogan 6-3 6-2; Walrath def Moorman 6-2 6-2; Miller/Shampton def Kellner/Parks 6-2 6-2; Morales/Kelly def Campbell/Shaw 6-4 6-7 10-5.

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Catholic Central 193, Cedarville 221: Bramel (CC) 36, Donnaker (Ce) 46, Wilson (Ce) 49, Guenther (CC) 50.

Warrior Classic

Division II

Team Results: Alter 292; Oakwood 321; Col. Academy 324; Pleasant 331; Garaway 335; Galion 335; Johnstown 340; Triway 344; Carrollton 347; Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 350; Liberty-Benton 352; CVCA 359; Gallia Academy 391.

Division III

Team Results: Gilmour Academy 323; Hiland 324; Seven Hills 325; Botkins 329; Middletown Christian 330; Newark Catholic 333; Centerburg 346; Worthington Christian 348; Van Buren 366; Wellington 396; Canton Central Catholic 427.

Monday’s Results

Greeneview 168, Cedarville 229: Rinehart (G) 36, Witt (G) 39, Kilbarger (G) 45, Donnaker (C) 49.

Tri-Village 186, Fort Recovery 193: Osborne (TV) 32, Hale (TV) 46, Collins (TV) 47.

Shelby County Athletic League Preview

Team Results: Botkins 303; Russia 335; Fort Loramie 336; Anna 337; Houston 340; Jackson Center 342; Fairlawn 373.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Greenon 257, Madison Plains 269: Cowan (G) 60.

Monday’s Results

Tri-Village 189, Fort Recovery 204: A. Begoon (TV) 42, Brewer (TV) 43, Waters (TV) 51.

Lady Bucc Invitational

Team Results: Fort Loramie 336; Versailles 360; Russia 400; St. Henry 410; Troy 426; Anna 437;

New Bremen 441; Riverside 446; Bethel 468; Franklin Monroe 495; Piqua 496.

Individual Results: Jenkinson 75, Bolin 75, Borchers 82, Voisard 84.

Co-Ed Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 423, Dixie 441: Lotter (DC) 100, Clinefelter (DC) 101, Tigyer (DC) 104.

