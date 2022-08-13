H.S. Results 8/12

McNicholas 2, Indian Hill 1

Northwest 6, Norwood 1

Girls Soccer

Friday’s Results

Centerville 4, Alter 0

Springboro 4, Sidney 0

Waynesville 9, Valley View 0

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Centerville Gold 3, Toledo Notre Dame Academy 2: Nofziger (N) def. E.Alappatt 6-1, 1-6, 1-0(7); E.Assenmacher (N) def. Morr 6-3, 6-2; Davis (C) def. Johnson 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(5); MacPherson-Siler (C) def. Shidyut-Hack 6-1, 6-1; Riley-Rindler (C) def. Tam-Miller 6-2, 3-6, 1-0(3).

Chaminade Julienne 4, Northmont 1: Braswell (N) d. Harsman (CJ) 6-4 7-6 (8-6); Parisi (CJ) d. Kelsey 6-1 6-3; Powers (CJ) d. Buxton (N) 6-3 6-2; Juniewicz-skill/Palmer (CJ) d. Robinson/Hibbard (N) 7-5 6-2; Acuna/Keelon (CJ) d. Weiss/Carpenter (N) 6-2 6-0.

Tippecanoe 4, Lima Shawnee 1

Valley View 5, Stebbins 0: Miller (VV) def Ho (S) 63 76(4); Sears (VV) def Mann (S) 62 60; Orozco (VV) def Henry (S) 60 60; Lawson/Goins (VV) def Gold/Dauletaliy (S) 63 61; Olson/Renneker (VV) def Bledsoe-Gonzalez/Whicker (S) 60 61.

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Northwest 2: Boyle (B) def. Humphrey 6-0, 6-0; Lees (B) def. Truong 6-4, 6-4; Teodoro (B) def. Buonham 6-1, 6-1; Guldick/Hess def. Lipp/Williams 6-1, 6-3; Nye/Taboda def. Englehardt/Wagner 6-1, 6-4.

Northmont 4, Tecumseh 1: Walrath (Tec) def Boswell 7-5, 6-3; Kelsey (NM) def Walrath 6-4, 6-2; Buxton (NM) def Russell 6-3, 6-2; Hibbard/Robinson (NM) def Hagenbuch/Owens 6-0, 6-1; Carpenter/Weiss (NM) def Thomson/Manning 6-0, 6-1.

Troy 5, Fairmont 0: Short(T) d. Watkins 6-4, 6-1; Romick(T ) d. Drake 6-1, 6-2; Niemi(T) d. Ellis 6-0, 6-0; Johnston/Rogers(T) d. Lundgren/Bruzzesse 6-0, 6-2; Bertke/Turnbull(T) d. Turner/Fiscus. 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Brookville Invitational

Team Results: Fort Loramie 316; Middletown Christian 328; Versailles 341; Waynesville 346; Brookville 359; Bellbrook 376; Miami East 386; Dixie 391; Carlisle 400; Eaton 434; Preble Shawnee 439; Valley View 467; Tri-County North 469.

Individual Results: Ballas (Fort Loramie), Winhusen (Middletown Christian).

Girls Golf

Friday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 192, Tecumseh 258: Sweaaringen (T) 57, Lewis (T) 64.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.