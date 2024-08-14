H.S. Results 8/13

High School Sports
5 hours ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 169, Versailles 184: V: Wagner 41, Philpot 44.

Carlisle 179, Valley View 183: C: Rust 40, Wood 40.

Fairlawn 197, Newton 200: N: Bowser 41, Koffer 41.

Greenon 175, Greeneview 178

New Bremen 173, Celina 227: NB: Pape 41.

Preble Shawnee 182, Tri-County North 203: PS: Agee 40, Powers 40.

Monday’s Results

Badin 177, Preble Shawnee 204: PS: Mowen 45.

Beavercreek 315, Wayne 355

Coldwater 160, New Knoxville 191

Dixie 171, Middletown Madison 210: D: Phillips 38, Huffman 39.

Emmanuel Christian 185, Newton 192: N: Koffer 42, Bowser 43.

St. Henry 157, New Bremen 178: SH: Rindler 36, Schmitz 39. NB: Nelson 41.

Troy Invitational

Team Results: Tippecanoe 307, Butler 309; Troy 316; Northwestern 320; Sidney 328; Russia 333; Springfield 343; Piqua 352; Covington 353; Troy B 359; Anna 364; Greenville 374; Stebbins 391; Troy Christian 391; Xenia 477.

Waynesfield Invite

Team Results: St Marys 310; Botkins 316; Fort Loramie 324; Jackson Center 337; Kenton 344.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 188, Oakwood 203

Bellefontaine 208, Tecumseh 217: T: Swearingen 49, Accurso 51.

Carroll 176, Bellbrook 216: B: Schleich 41, Knight 43.

Greenon 245, Greeneview 272

Sidney 218, Greenville 224

Monday’s Results

Fort Recovery 197, Marion Local 221: ML: Everman 54, Mescher 54. FR: Knapke 48.

Riverside 218, Fort Loramie 230: FL: Schafer 52, Gehret 55.

Russia 208, St. Marys 220, Coldwater 236

St. Henry 216, New Bremen 237: SH: Beyke 52, Hartings 53.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville G 5, Northmont 0

Franklin 3, Preble Shawnee 2

Kenton Ridge 3, Tecumseh 2

Stivers 5, Greeneview 0

Tippecanoe 4, Greenville 1

Troy 5, Sidney 0

Van Wert 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Monday’s Results

Carlisle 3, Preble Shawnee 2

Centerville 5, Oak Hills 0

Centerville B 3, Butler 2

Chaminade Julienne 3, Summit Country Day 2: Violette (CJ) d. Marburger 6-1 6-0; Harsman (CJ) d. Puryear 6-4 6-0. Hubbard (CJ) d. Edmondson 6-1 7-5; Bastos/Kroop (S) d. Parisi/Gongora 6-2 6-4; Lalonde/Vireros (S) d. Acuna/Powers 6-4 6-7 10-6.

Greenville 5, Brookville 0

Milton-Union 5, Lehman Catholic 0: Henderson def Spaide 6-4, 6-2; Twentier def Fortkamp 6-0, 6-1; Amman def Alvarez 6-3, 3-6, 11-9. Leffew/Bobic def Westerheide/McGinnis 6-2, 6-2; Hess/Metzger def Cooper/Pleasant 6-1, 6-2.

Valley View 4, Franklin 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 8/6: Fort Loramie wins own Invite
2
H.S. Results 8/5: Tippecanoe girls win Lady Bucc Invitational
3
College Basketball: Centerville’s Powell picks new school
4
H.S. Results 4/19
5
H.S. Results 4/16: Conley smashes three homers to lead 'Burg
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top