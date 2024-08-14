H.S. Results 8/13

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 169, Versailles 184: V: Wagner 41, Philpot 44.

Carlisle 179, Valley View 183: C: Rust 40, Wood 40.

Fairlawn 197, Newton 200: N: Bowser 41, Koffer 41.

Greenon 175, Greeneview 178

New Bremen 173, Celina 227: NB: Pape 41.

Preble Shawnee 182, Tri-County North 203: PS: Agee 40, Powers 40.

Monday’s Results

Badin 177, Preble Shawnee 204: PS: Mowen 45.

Beavercreek 315, Wayne 355

Coldwater 160, New Knoxville 191

Dixie 171, Middletown Madison 210: D: Phillips 38, Huffman 39.

Emmanuel Christian 185, Newton 192: N: Koffer 42, Bowser 43.

St. Henry 157, New Bremen 178: SH: Rindler 36, Schmitz 39. NB: Nelson 41.

Troy Invitational

Team Results: Tippecanoe 307, Butler 309; Troy 316; Northwestern 320; Sidney 328; Russia 333; Springfield 343; Piqua 352; Covington 353; Troy B 359; Anna 364; Greenville 374; Stebbins 391; Troy Christian 391; Xenia 477.

Waynesfield Invite

Team Results: St Marys 310; Botkins 316; Fort Loramie 324; Jackson Center 337; Kenton 344.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 188, Oakwood 203

Bellefontaine 208, Tecumseh 217: T: Swearingen 49, Accurso 51.

Carroll 176, Bellbrook 216: B: Schleich 41, Knight 43.

Greenon 245, Greeneview 272

Sidney 218, Greenville 224

Monday’s Results

Fort Recovery 197, Marion Local 221: ML: Everman 54, Mescher 54. FR: Knapke 48.

Riverside 218, Fort Loramie 230: FL: Schafer 52, Gehret 55.

Russia 208, St. Marys 220, Coldwater 236

St. Henry 216, New Bremen 237: SH: Beyke 52, Hartings 53.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville G 5, Northmont 0

Franklin 3, Preble Shawnee 2

Kenton Ridge 3, Tecumseh 2

Stivers 5, Greeneview 0

Tippecanoe 4, Greenville 1

Troy 5, Sidney 0

Van Wert 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Monday’s Results

Carlisle 3, Preble Shawnee 2

Centerville 5, Oak Hills 0

Centerville B 3, Butler 2

Chaminade Julienne 3, Summit Country Day 2: Violette (CJ) d. Marburger 6-1 6-0; Harsman (CJ) d. Puryear 6-4 6-0. Hubbard (CJ) d. Edmondson 6-1 7-5; Bastos/Kroop (S) d. Parisi/Gongora 6-2 6-4; Lalonde/Vireros (S) d. Acuna/Powers 6-4 6-7 10-6.

Greenville 5, Brookville 0

Milton-Union 5, Lehman Catholic 0: Henderson def Spaide 6-4, 6-2; Twentier def Fortkamp 6-0, 6-1; Amman def Alvarez 6-3, 3-6, 11-9. Leffew/Bobic def Westerheide/McGinnis 6-2, 6-2; Hess/Metzger def Cooper/Pleasant 6-1, 6-2.

Valley View 4, Franklin 1

