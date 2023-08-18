H.S. Results 8/17: Xenia cruises in football opener

Jace Jones, Ronnie Butler and Elijah Johnson each tallied touchdown runs and some timely turnovers helped Xenia defeat visiting Beavercreek 36-0 to open the high school football season on Thursday night.

Jones put Xenia on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard run. Ronnie Butler scored later in the first to help Xenia jump out to an early 23-0 lead.

In the third quarter Aidan Solis hauled in a 15-yard TD pass from Gavin McManus to extend the lead to 30-0 and early in the fourth Elijah Johnson rumbled 67 yards on a scoring run.

Torian Hill recovered a fumble at the goal line and Victor Smith returned an interception for a score to highlight the Xenia defense.

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Aiken 12, Shroder 6

Col. East 36, Meadowdale 6

Defiance 38, Napoleon 13

Delphos St. John’s 45, Delphos Jefferson 6

Fairmont 24, Alter 21

Lima Central Catholic 42, Lima Shawnee 14

Thurgood Marshall 28, Dohn 16

Withrow 42, Walnut Hills 0

Xenia 36, Beavercreek 0

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Little Miami 0: B: Eldridge 2 goals, Neko goal, Parr shutout 5 saves.

Bellbrook 2, Bethel 1: Bel: Markland goal, Sorrel goal, Yont assist.

Brookville 1, Greeneview 1: B: King goal, Sucher assist.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Troy Christian 1: CJ: Chan 3 goals.

Fairfield 3, LaSalle 0

Madison Christian 5, West Jefferson 4

Milton-Union 6, Urbana 1: MU: Fraley 2 goals, Quisenberry 2 goals.

Monroe 2, Fenwick 2: M: Gannon goal, Wills goal, Burggraf 7 saves.

Oak Hills 4, Ross 2: R: Brockhaus goal, Beske goal.

Piqua 2, Lehman Catholic 1: P: Penrod goal, Bachman goal assist, Heath 7 saves.

Tippecanoe 3, Northmont 1: T: Haas 2 goals, King goal, Jergens 5 saves. N: Eloi goal, Bazile assist.

Wednesday’s Results

London 3, River Valley 0

Xenia 7, Carlisle 1: X: Frisby 4 goals 1 assist, Cushman 2 goals, Greene goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Fenwick 1, Monroe 1

Indian Lake 3, Springfield Shawnee 2

Oak Hills 3, West Clermont 0

Seven Hills 1, New Richmond 0

West Liberty-Salem 8, Northeastern 1: WLS: Dunham 2 goals, Jones 2 goals, Hollar 1 goal 2 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 3, Piqua 2: BL: Burrey 2 goals, Henderson goal, Cogossi 13 saves.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Urbana 1

Northmont 2, Sidney 2: N: Knaier goal, Conti goal, Brown assist.

Summit Country Day 1, Badin 0

Troy 10, Wayne 0: T: Buschur 3 goals, Vitangeli 2 goals 1 assist, Fecher 2 goals.

Xenia 8, Carlisle 0

Girls Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 5, Edgewood 0: Demmel def. Gandy 6-1, 6-1; Rumpke def. Todd 6-0, 6-0; Lees def. Kenney 6-0, 6-0; Teodoro/Williams def. Johnson/Brown 6-0, 6-0; Urmston/Schwartz def. Kinioloots/Reece 6-0, 6-0.

Northmont 5, Valley View 0: Braswell (N) def. Lauren Miller (VV) 6-1 6-0; Kelsey (N) def. Goins 6-0 6-1; Buxton (N) def. Olson 6-1 6-0; Makayla Hibbard/Robinson (N) def. Cofield/Hall 6-1 6-0; Scranton/Wilson (N) def. Renneker/Adkins 6-0 6-0.

Tippecanoe 4, Oakwood 1: Riggs (O) d. Bauer 6-0 6-4; Bauer (T) d. Beiersdorfer 6-3 6-3; Tobias (T) d. Bitea 6-2 6-1; Patel/Collins (T) d. Biteau/Newman 6-0 6-2; Staub/Spangler (T) d. Robb/Davis 6-1 6-2.

Tippecanoe B 4, Oakwood 1

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 169, Anna 184: FL: Cotner 39, Schafer 40. A: Pulfer 40, Hegemier 41.

Preble Shawnee 193, Eaton 208: PS: Agee 41, Tubbs 46.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Minster 205, Parkway 212

Versailles 205, Fort Recovery 228: V: Porter 41.

Wednesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 222, Tecumseh 279: T: Rogers 65, Swearingen 66.

Northeastern 242, Mechanicsburg 265: M: Ford 60, Rausch 63.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.